Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Check out the ensemble cast of this film as zodiac signs

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara awakens the wanderlust in all of us! It teaches us a lot of things about love, friendship and life itself. Read on to know the possible zodiac signs of the main characters of this film.

Whenever we think of travel movies, the first Bollywood film that comes to our minds is Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This film not only makes us feel good but also makes us want to immediately plan a trip with our friends! It is a film that makes you want to pack your bags and travel the world!

Every character of this film, be it Imraan, Arjun, Kabir or Laila, have some aspect to their personality that we can all easily relate to. Based on their personality traits and qualities, we predicted the zodiac signs of these 4 characters of the film. Have a look at their possible zodiac signs below.

Imraan

Imraan is probably the funniest character in the film, we all remember the famous “Bagwati”! But behind these jokes and the laughter, is a person who has many unresolved issues and emotional troubles that he doesn’t share with anybody. These traits of his are what makes him most similar to the zodiac sign Scorpio.

Arjun

Arjun pretty soon realised that all he wants is tons of money from his life. He wants to be at the top and wants nothing but the best. He is ambitious, driven, dedicated and slightly arrogant and these qualities make him resemble the zodiac sign, Aries.

Kabir

Kabir is a sorted person. He doesn’t have any hangups or unresolved issues, except the fact that he is marrying a girl out of a sheer misunderstanding. He is slightly confused and hesitant and has a quiet demeanour. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Aquarius.

Laila

Laila is fun-loving and adventurous. She lives life on her own terms and doesn’t follow conventions. She believes in living life to the fullest and isn’t scared to experiment and try out new things. The zodiac sign that she most resembles is Sagittarius.

