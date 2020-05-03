Zodiac couples who are attracted to each other physically and not mentally

Some zodiac couples are only attracted to each other physically. There is no emotional bonding between them. Initially, they have a good start but things eventually start to get fall apart. Read on to know the zodiac couples below.

In every relationship, there is a mental connection between the partners apart from the physical relation. And, emotional bonding is much more meaningful and deeper than the physical one. Love is a subtle combination of them both; it cannot be entirely platonic or purely physical. But the mental attachment is the one which helps us to connect to our partner the most.

But often some people depend on only physical bonding with their partner unknowingly. They may feel this to be the right relationship but it may end on a sad note as this was based on only physical intimacy. There are some zodiac couples, who are always attracted to each other only physically and not mentally. Their traits match each other’s to that aspect only that they can never be emotionally attached. So, try to be to be aware before starting a relationship with these zodiac signs.

Zodiac couples who are attracted to physically with each other only.

Taurus and Scorpio

These two signs tend to get connected purely out of desire. Initially, there will be an emotional attachment between them but eventually, things will start to fade out. Taurus is clear about their desire and demand and Scorpio will first be attracted to it, but later it will lose interest.

Gemini and Libra

These two air signs will set everything on spark initially. They will try to impress each other with styles. But soon, they will get bored of each other because both are extremely alike.

Cancer and Aries

Water and fire signs, Cancer and Aries are not good for long-term relationship. They find it hard to connect with each other emotionally, which often leads to misunderstanding and then fights.

Libra and Pisces

Libra mostly fails to give emotional security to Pisces in the long run. So, this relationship after some time tends to depend upon physical connection only. And Libra likes to have some personal space in the bonding, which may make Pisces insecure

