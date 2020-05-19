From Zodiac to Hush: 5 most popular Hollywood thriller films to watch on Netflix

Have you got bored of watching the same type of movies? Then try these popular Hollywood thriller movies to get goosebumps. Here are top 5 most popular thriller movies of Netflix given below.

The prolonged lockdown period has left everyone bored and frustrated. People have to handle all the work at the same time be it household chores, taking care of kids, attending virtual meetings, etc. It has become tough to get some personal time to release stress. You can do that by trying to watching series and films.

And if you have got bored with the same rom-coms, then here are some of the most popular thriller movies. Some of them are The Talented Mr. Ripley, Chloe, Zodiac, Mystic River, Drive, Fractured, Limitless, Ex Machina, Good Time, 47 Meters Down, 1922, Bird Box, Cam, Enemy, Green Room, The Hateful Eight, Hush, The Invitation, Lila and Eve, National Treasure, Only God Forgives, The Perfection, Secret Obsession, Velvet Buzzsaw, etc. From these we have listed top 5 thriller movies on Netflix to ward off your boredom on quarantine period.

5 Most popular Hollywood thriller movies on Netflix:

The Talented Mr. Ripley

This story is about a sociopathic conman who goes to extreme levels of manipulation to have a new and luxurious lifestyle for himself.

Zodiac

This thriller movie is about one cop, one cartoonist and one journalist; they track a serial killer who sends the media different puzzles.

Mystic River

This Oscar-nominated movie is about two childhood friends. One of them is the lead detective of a murder case and the other is the father of the victim in the same case.

Fractured

This Netflix psychological thriller is about a family who is going on a road trip for thanksgiving. The younger daughter of the family gets injured and is taken to the nearest hospital for it. But the daughter and her mom disappear while going for a CT scan. Later, her husband realises that something is wrong with this hospital.

Hush

This film is about a deaf and dumb writer who lives in an isolated area and a psychopath killer comes to murder her. She loses her car, internet connectivity, electricity and gets trapped in her own house.

