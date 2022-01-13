Zodiac Prediction: What impact will Makar Sankranti have on sun signs like Virgo, Cancer, Gemini

On the Festive day of Makar Sankranti, the Sun enters the Capricorn sign for a day and makes a change in the planet’s system. There is a great importance of this day, on historical perspective, astrological perspective, and on festival means. So, we have Chirag Daruwalla, a celebrity astrologer here to reveal the impact this festival has on other zodiac signs. In 2022, there will be a transit of the Sun in Capricorn and what will be the effect of it on other zodiac signs will be listed and guided by us. All the signs will have some good effects on zodiac signs.

Aries

The Sun will enter in the 10th house of the Aries sign. There will be a good impact on the career. You will have a fruitful time in your career, and there is a good chance of promotion and more salary in your career life. The Sun transit will bring good luck, wealth, and positivity in your life by your sign Aries.

Taurus

For the Taurus natives, the sun will enter the 9th house, which is the house of luck. Which means that you get a good stroke of luck in your life. Where you will have the most amazing time of your life without any complaints or issues. After this transit, all the things will fall into place.

Gemini

In the Gemini sign, the Sun will enter the 8th house, which is the house of health. This means any long-term health issues will come to an end. You will have the most gala time regarding your physical and mental health. And you will enjoy all the activities in life.

Cancer

The Sun will transit in the 7th house of the Cancer natives, which is the house of life partners. The sun will enter this house, and you will find or have good times in your life with your partner. All the worries in love life will come to an end after this transit.

Leo

For the Leo natives, the Sun will transit in the 6th house, which means the house of relations. Where you will have to improve relations and cut down from all the negative humans in your life. And enjoy good stability in your personal and professional life.

Virgo

The Virgo sign will learn most during this transit in the 5th house, where you will learn a lot in life. And maintain good relationships in personal and professional life, there will be a new path opening for you that will guide you and help you a lot in the new year.

Libra

For the Libra, the Sun will transit in the 4th house, this gives you help in maintaining relationships, bonding, and love with your mother. And also there will be good materialistic inclined towards your life. There will be a great help for you in learning new things in life.

Scorpio

The Scorpio will have Sun transit in the 3rd house, this will improve your family relations with your family. There will be good times you will enjoy after this transit in your life with your family with no worries, and make a good bonding with loved ones.

Sagittarius

The Sun will transit in the 2nd house of the Sagittarius, it will help immensely in earning wealth. The wealth will come to you naturally with your hard work, and this year there will be a good relief for you in your life regarding money flow.

Capricorn

The Sun will enter Capricorn in the 1st house, and it will make your whole new year blessed in many things like health, wealth, and improved relationships in your life. You will have the most gala time of your life this new year after the transit with zero issues and worries.

Aquarius

For Aquarius, the Sun will enter in the 12th house, this is related to your personal sexual relations. This will also help you in expressing yourself and learning about new things in life. In short, you will grow nicely in your personal life.

Pisces

For the Pisces sign, the sun will enter the 11th house which means that this will be a house of wealth and fulfillment. And you will have good times in earning wealth, and getting the things you fish for in money and other things. There won’t be major issues this year in your life.

In Conclusion

To conclude, there will be good times in life after the transit of the Sun in Capricorn in 2022, and the divine festival of Makar Sankranti.

