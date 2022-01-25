Zodiac Predictions for Chinese New Year 2022: The Year of the Water Tiger

Shengxiao or Chinese zodiac is commonly referred by animals which are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. In 2022, the Chinese New Year will start on Feb 1, 2022, and the year 2022 is year of ‘Water Tiger’. Therefore, we have Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist offering us insight into the coming year.

The Year of the Yang Water Tiger- Ren Yin will usher in the Chinese New Year. Water and Wood are the two critical components for this year, symbolizing wisdom and courage, respectively, based on the Feng shui Destiny Analysis known as the Four Pillars of Destiny when the elements mix and clash. This combination of elements in a new year indicates a new beginning, a fresh start. By following Feng shui advice, one can avoid the challenging period that awaits in the Year of the Tiger and lessen its adverse effects and proceed toward success. Through good Feng shui protection, both for the home and the people and the entire Zodiac, the main emphasis is to keep healthy and happy.

To ensure your home is protected, you could also do the following:

Suspend six Rods Metal Wind Chime at the center of your home. Place a Red decor at the east end of your home and in the bedroom. Place three Bamboo sterns in a vase with water at the west end of the living room. Place a water feature at the north end of your home.

What’s in store for each zodiac sign



Rat (If you were born in 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, you are known as a rat.)

Concentrate on self-improvement and achievement. It's critical to maintain your composure. Be cautious. Follow a healthy diet and exercise routine. You may get complacent due to your success and neglect your health. Obstacles will appear, but you can overcome them. It would help if you spent solely on necessities. This is the year to go for your dreams. You will meet new people. Couples must balance their time, whereas singles may attract new people.

Ox (If you were born in 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, you are known as an ox.)

Overall, it will be a rewarding year. Set aside time to deal with your stress and emotions. Pay care to your family's health. Maintain positive relationships with coworkers to achieve higher levels of productivity. Career and Financial Luck are both favorable. Be on the lookout for some unexpected costs. Prosperity Star is a tool that assists you in achieving financial success. It is a year of good relationships; those who are single may find a suitable mate, and those who are married will have a year of healthy interactions.

Tiger (If you were born in 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, you are known as a tiger.

This year, you may hope to obtain and maintain support. Success comes your way as your Career Luck increases. To reach your desired outcome, set clear goals. Concentrate on your emotions. You may be prone to minor illnesses and mood fluctuations. Focus on a healthy diet and lifestyle. This is a beautiful year for your career. Even if the financial advantages are significant, stick to essential expenditures. You could be putting your confidence in the incorrect person. Don't let your feelings overwhelm you.

Rabbit (If you were born in 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, you are known as a rabbit.)

The level of enthusiasm and energy will be at its highest. Give your best to reap the benefits of achievement. It's also a terrific year in terms of health. Rest as much as possible. Stay away from rage and tension. You're in luck with your career! New opportunities will present themselves. Wealth is good. Relationships will blossom, but don't get carried away with emotion. Singles will have a chance to find a partner, while married couples can enjoy a pleasant home environment. However, Quarrelsome Stars may cause problems.

Dragon (If you were born in 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, you are known as a dragon.)

A slew of benign stars backs the Zodiac. You'll have a lot of good luck and emotional swings. Don't make hasty decisions and aim high. You could be restless. If your emotional health is suffering, confide in people you can trust. Relax your mind. Keep track of what you spend and stick to a budget. Misunderstandings may arise; as a result, singles should be more communicative. Those married may have disagreements; thus, keep your communications clear.

Snake (If you were born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, you are known as a snake.)

Overall, it is a year of achievement and opportunity. Worries may arise; illness and catastrophes must be avoided. Make some lifestyle changes if you're feeling out of focus. Maintain a pleasant attitude. Career Luck is on your side, and fresh prospects will present themselves. Since Windfall Luck is on your side, money will flow freely. Avoid disputes and ego conflicts. Be polite. Networking Luck is good. Singles may have the opportunity to meet potential partners. Those who are married will have a good year.

Horse (If you were born in 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, you are known as a horse.)

In all aspects of life, hard effort leads to riches and advancement. You will be at ease thanks to Wealth Luck. Take big steps. You can have good health. When feasible, adopt a balanced lifestyle that includes meditation and relaxation. Career Luck is good. Investment Luck is on your side. Be wary of new acquaintances. Singles should be calm and patient, while married couples should avoid outside involvement.

Sheep (If you were born in 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, you are known as a sheep.)

A year of excellent luck, success, and development opportunities. A prosperous year awaits. Your charisma may help you achieve your objectives. Keep an eye on your health. To feel revitalized, go outside. It's a year of steady progress and good fortune. You'd receive praise and encouragement - an excellent year for improving and strengthening relationships. Single people can marry. Couples might make plans for the birth of their kid.

Monkey (If you were born in 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, you are known as a monkey.)

A year when Supportive Star appears and opens doors to possibilities. You could feel overwhelmed if you have a lot of responsibilities. Take care of your health first. Career Luck is favorable, and it will be noticed. Avoid squandering your money. Please make a list of your objectives and stick to them. This is an excellent year to work on your relationship. Communication might help you enhance your Relationship Luck.

Rooster (If you were born in 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, you are known as a rooster.)

It is a good year, but the amount of work you have to do can make you sick! Avoid social situations and focus on a healthy diet, exercise, and routine. It's probable that you'll have a lot of success at work and that you'll be presented with fresh prospects. Windfall Luck and a steady supply of cash can be anticipated. Communication abilities will aid in the formation of a stronger relationship. Singles could find a good match. Those who are married should have an honest conversation with their partner.

Dog (If you were born in 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, you are known as a dog. )

The Zodiac is aided by a pair of heavenly stars, bringing Windfall Luck to helpful ones. Maintain an optimistic attitude. As the year goes by, things will improve. Make a more significant effort to improve your health. Maintain your composure. Problems may arise, but they will be resolved on their own. You may feel overwhelmed. Take the effort to bring about improvements in your interactions with your partners, and minimize excessive conversation. Avoid getting into conflicts by not being prompted.

Pig (If you were born in 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, you are known as a pig. )

You'll be surrounded by prosperity. Do not become complacent, and make the most of the opportunity. Be aware of your actions and words. A year in which you will be at ease. Concentrate on your physical appearance and weight. You will make good progress. Those in the corporate world will do well. Wealth Luck has a lot of potentials. A year of happy relationships secures your partner's trust. Singles may find someone within their social group, and married couples might prepare for a family expansion.



