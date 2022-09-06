3 Zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on 6th September 2022

Today, 6 September 2022, is being plagued by a jumble of lunar transits that are determined to stump us with questions about why we are feeling so lost and out of place right now.

We will all be aware that today is mental and not physically active, which means we will spend a lot of the day thinking excessively and possibly overanalyzing everything.

We're set for today if you add a dash of poor judgment.

It's excellent that the Moon is in Aquarius today, but when it encounters Pluto, Neptune, and Uranus, it's like adding nitroglycerin to a delicious cup of chicken soup.

Our minds are going to try to trick us today, but it's just wrong. When we get our hands on what we deem "lovely," we tend to use dark thinking to destroy it.

An example would be "Oh, how lovely that flower is! Regrettably, it will be dead in a day." Those sorts of things. Today, we shall succumb to the idea that everything is pointless, which isn't much fun, is it?

We can picture things coming to ruin if we just think about it. Many of us are going to have days like that today. We might even be able to laugh it off because it will be clear that we are projecting too much negativity onto the event.

It would be better for us to laugh this day off rather than take it seriously because things aren't nearly as horrible as we make them out to be right now.

But don't we as humans enjoy a well-written drama?

These three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on 7 September 2022.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'll find every reason to believe that things are dismal and deserving of your contempt today. It doesn't take much to send you on a negative thinking spree. Even if you manage to forget it all tomorrow, you don't give a damn.

You'll be all too happy to spend time criticizing those around you right now because of the Aquarius Moon. Today, you are the judge, the jury, and the executioner since you would like to just exile the people present from your presence.

You spend the day immersed in fantasy, where you naturally hold the position of the supreme leader. You can't seem to locate anything even somewhat evocative of forgiveness on this day, and you think everyone must pay for their dumb behavior. You're on the hunt today, and this will delight you on some incredibly dark level.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are fortunate today, but these are odd times. You have so much energy today that you can end up getting sidetracked, so you'll be bouncing back and forth.

Since Aquarians are known to be easily distracted, you may get off track today due to the transits and feel as though you missed out on everything at the end of the day. You may do that, you know, get so wrapped up in one thought that you completely forget that you had a place to be or a task to do but were unable to do it because you were too focused on NOTHING.

Yes, that's the kind of day this gives you—one where you have a great mood but end up skipping all the things you had planned because, well, you got distracted.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If the Moon hadn't had to return home with Pluto, Neptune, and Uranus, having it in Aquarius may have been advantageous for you. These are the neighborhood troublemakers who are known to cause problems, and they will beg for your attention today.

In essence, this implies that if you have any unfavorable ideas about somebody in your life, today is the day that you'll act on them, and my Pisces buddy, it will be one of your most regretting decisions to date. Could you please refrain from attacking someone you care about directly with the Kraken?

Because you have made a lot of assumptions about this individual that are unfounded, and you haven't taken the time to distinguish between what is true and what is untrue about them and this circumstance. If you can, try to back off today. Your mind is working excessive hours, but it is not being adequately compensated. Pisces, back off. Take it easy on it.

