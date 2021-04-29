3 Zodiac signs likely to deal with excessive workload; Read the daily horoscope of Taurus, Gemini & more

Have a look at what the stars have in store today for Taurus, Gemini and Capricorn. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for April 29, 2021.

Zodiac signs Taurus, Gemini and Capricorn are likely to face excessive workload today and remain busy. Check out what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs for April 29, 2021.

Here’s what is on the cards today for Taurus, Gemini and Capricorn as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Read today’s horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people will have to use their intelligence and strategize their work. If they use tact, they will overcome all the obstacles. You might come under tremendous workload which might leave you exhausted but also will lead to a sense of achievement and professional satisfaction. You need to be caring and concerned about your family members in a generous way. Do not share your opinions freely on sensitive issues.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will remain weak and frail. However, the workload may not abate. You will have to continue to work till the afternoon even if your energy levels remain low. You may have to spend money to purchase some necessary items such as medicines or other supplies. However, your family members will support you in every possible way. Your younger brother will cooperate and resolve some of the problems. Your pessimism will start fading away.

Capricorn today’s horoscope

Capricorn sign people will remain occupied with their work. Even though the workload will be high yet you will be happy. You will have a sense of professional achievement. Do not talk arrogantly if you find that your colleagues or associates are unable to understand obvious things. Payments are likely to face bottlenecks today. A family member may need to be hospitalized. Take your close friend’s help so that you don’t feel overstressed. Prayer and positivity will help.

