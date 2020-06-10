Some zodiac signs tend to hold grudges more than others. Read on to find if your zodiac sign is more likely to forgive or hold on to a grudge.

All of us get angry but there are some people who never let go of that anger. They find it hard to forgive and forget. And like most personality traits, it may be due to your zodiac sign. While anyone can hold grudges depending on what they went through in life, but according to astrology, there are some zodiac signs who are more likely to be grudge-holders.

Some zodiac signs are just born this way that would rather leave the planet than forgive their arch enemy. They don’t believe in giving second chances, especially when they know what they are dealing with is not worth it. While some signs don’t forgive, others don’t mind forgiving someone easily.

Zodiac signs ranked from most to least likely to hold a grudge.

Taurus

Taureans don’t trust people easily and take their time to open up to someone. However, if you betray them or make them regret their decision to trust you, you might never be able to gain their trust back. Even if they try to, they will find it extremely difficult to forget what you did.

Leo

Leos can turn cold in an instant towards the person they think is toxic. They have no space for negativity in their life and they won’t shy away from telling you off the first chance they get. So, be careful before you hurt a Leo.

Scorpio

One of the most passionate signs, Scorpios are equally as passionate when it comes to holding a grudge. They are very intuitive and strategic, so they might already know if someone is going to hurt them. If in case they do get hurt, they will make sure to keep that person miles away from them.

Capricorn

Capricorns hold grudges even after years of the incident. They make calculative decisions and stick to them. They will remember every word of insult and argument they ever had. So, they won’t think twice before throwing you out of their life if you ever betray them.

Cancer

Cancer is an emotional sign and when they get their feelings hurt, they take it a lot worse than most people. This is mainly because kindness and loyalty are two of the most important things to them. They might forgive you but will never let you in their life again to avoid getting hurt.

Libra

Libras are usually very forgiving as they are all about love and happiness. They might try to make things work even when they know it’s your fault. However, if you hurt them so deep that they can’t even look at you – then that means they are never letting the grudge fade away and will never contact you.

Aquarius

People born under this sign love their friends more than they love themselves. When someone hurts them badly, they might hold a grudge for a year or so and let go. But they might change their mind in case they think it isn’t worth it.

Pisces

When you hurt a Pisces, they might completely shut you off and avoid all contact. However, they don’t hold on to grudges for too long. They might come around after they work things out on their own, maybe after a few months.

Virgo

They can let go of anything in life but not when it comes to their integrity. Even then they might forgive you for the things you’ve done if you apologize sincerely. But if they notice your insincerity, they will not hesitate before cutting all ties with you.

Sagittarius

They lead a fun life and avoid complicated situations. So, they don’t hold a grudge. They tend to forgive easily and might hold a grudge only for a few days. They try to focus on the positives and ignore the negatives in life – but this sometimes ends up with them getting hurt.

Gemini

They believe in sorting things out then and there instead of holding a grudge against someone. They think holding grudges against each other doesn’t help anyone in any way. So, they tend to forget and forgive easily.

Aries

They believe that every relationship has its ups and downs, and they will not let a few arguments ruin their bond with someone. They might take like a day or so before forgiving you and asking you to hang out with them again.

