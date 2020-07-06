Zodiac signs who are most likely to break up post quarantine

People are now feeling stuck due to this lockdown period. This is getting annoying for those who like to socialize the most and love freedom. These people are going to break up with their partners after this quarantine moment. Find out who are they.

During this quarantine period, people have become mentally frustrated and paranoid thinking about the situation and future. This pandemic has also limited connections with our loved ones. And partners in a relationship have been experiencing this effect to the core. But some people who were not serious in the bonding can actually realise the truth of it.

Since they have been detached for a long time, they may get now bored of the relationship and break up. Who are those people? Well, according to astrology, there are three zodiac signs who are going to dump their partners after this post-quarantine.

Star signs who will break up after the quarantine period:

Aries

These people are highly extroverted and love independence. So, quarantine has been a very tough situation for them. They feel stuck at home as their independence is not given to them. So, after this lockdown period, they might become impulsive. And this behaviour may lead to a fight and break up.

Gemini

The social butterfly of the zodiac may also experience a breakup after this moment. They get easily bored. So, post quarantine, they would like to experience new things again as they are already bored with the existing relationship. So, they may want to give a new try.

Aquarius

People of this sign are freedom-lovers who are feeling stuck right now in the quarantine. They now need to cooperate with others at home to stay sane. But once this is over, they want to run away from all kinds of responsibilities and limitations and want to explore new things in life. So, they may also initiate a breakup with their partner.

