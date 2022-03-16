Rahu and Ketu Transit 2022: Here’s how it will impact zodiac signs like Aries, Leo, Taurus

As per Vedic astrology, it is ideal for assessing the impact of Rahu and Ketu together since they always remain on an axis and impact each other's outcomes. This year, Based on True mean, Rahu enters Aries on 18 March 2022, simultaneously Ketu also enters Libra on the same day and time. Now, let's look at the impact of this transit on each zodiac sign, says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist.

Rahu's transit in various stars of Aries

Krittika: 18 March 2022 to 28 May 2022.

Bharani: 29 May 2022 to 12 February 2023

Aswini: 13 February 2023 to 28 November 2023

Ketu's transit in various stars of Libra

Visakha: 18 March 2022 to 29 September 2022

Swati: 30 September 2022 to 25 June 2023

Chitra: 26 June 2023 to 28 November 2023

Aries

Since it is the Martian sign, the natives born in this sign are short-tempered and capable of leading people. Because of the Rahu's placement in this sign, the native would undergo aimless travel. It is advisable to practice meditation. Another problem of this Janma Rahu is forgetfulness. Saturn's blessings would help you break the obstacles in finance. Ketu might compel you to criticize and accuse your partner recklessly.

Students: There will be an abrupt stagnation in the the character of studiousness because to Rahu's first house position.

Health: Headaches and abdominal discomforts should be attended to at once. Treating simple migraine type of discomforts at the perennial stage would protect from the primary medical treatment. Gastric problems may cause indigestion and stomach pain at times.

Taurus

Unless one is very careful about their necessity, it would be challenging to manage the financial commitments. Tendency to make investments in new business and Real estate triggered by greed and misguidance would end in specific problems. It's the time for transfer for those working in that type of job, and the disturbance in the husband and wife relationship would be slowly muted. If the natal chart supports well, acquiring ancestral properties, especially from the maternal forefather's side, could become possible. Ketu would give you the courage to fight problematic situations.

Students: The aspiration of flying abroad for higher studies could be fulfilled. If the students give up the habit of travelling & drifting and improve the quality of concentration, results would be very successful because Ketu is ready to bless them.

Health: Elders may have to undergo Cataract surgery. This sign's middle and young age might start wearing spectacles for better eye-sight. People with diabetes should have checkups to avoid significant health problems like vision impairment, especially in the Left eye. Frequent skin disorders and upset stomach issues may arise.

Gemini

Accumulation of wealth and jewels would be possible at this time. You are likely to attain a good position abroad because of Rahu's place and slowly remove the financial crisis. Friends would come forward to help you with your situation. The obstacles to obtaining a new job would be removed, and your frustration would also be removed. Acquaintance with those living abroad could be enhanced, and the free-flow of benefits indicated then onwards. Probabilities of acquiring inherited property could be possible. A few auspicious occasions could be denied or delayed because of Ketu.

Students: Frustration and approaching plans with philosophy might slow down the concentration and study efforts. Students should come out of their lethargy and put forth some rigorous efforts in achieving the results.

Health: Pregnant ladies are advised to be very careful. Those who have frequent discomforts at the lung and chest parts should attend immediately. You may face knee joint pain at times. A few might lose sleep due to depression.

Cancer

You might be induced to do illegal business. Resigning from the existing job or a suspension might be possible for a few. Rahu's position is likely to create some turbulence in their career. Transfer to a crowded and unhygienic place might be possible. Government employees should be very cautious of their legal procedures and should not bow down to any unwanted pressures to complete the job in any illegal way. False promises on abroad job opportunities might land you in problems. Spending on vehicle and house maintenance could increase because of Ketu. You are advised to attend to the health issues of your mother regularly.

Students: Time will favour those longing for abroad studies. Discontinuity in the system of existing analysis and switching over to some other approach might happen for some people.

Health: There are no chances of any prolonged illness. Some would start following Ayurveda, Yoga exercises, meditation, etc. Improper food habits could trigger minor health problems.

Leo

The barricades on professional developments would be slowly removed, and dreams on abroad travel would be anchored because of a sudden price rise or shortage of funds. Relationship with father might create an unhappy atmosphere at home, and some might even have to approach the Court for the father's property share. One might be tempted to get involved in sinful acts, which in turn would affect one's career. Women must be conscientious when riding vehicles. While women should take care of their pregnancy period, men are also advised to do elaborate rituals to eliminate the generational curses passed down to the family because Rahu afflicts the 9th house. Ketu's 3rd position will give courage and confidence.

Students: Your enthusiasm and hard work might support you psychologically to achieve your target but the undesirable association and the wrath of elders would fail to bless you.

Health: Pain at the Knee joint might lead to a ligament tear in the long run. Pain at the shoulder and forearm region might still cause concern.

Virgo

Rahu's position in the 8th house would bring problems in one's life. Speculation and investment on any project would result in a big downfall because you will likely experience a financial crunch. Politicians and public life should be cautious as enemies and opponents will try to defame your reputation. Those in the loan disbursal should inquire about the borrower's genuineness. Constructing a house would come to a halt due to insufficient money flow or legal disputes. Driving vehicles with at most care could prevent damages. You may face a severe financial crunch because of Ketu's second house position. Your verbal commitments and promise might prove wrong and make you unreliable.

Students: Your hard work might suffer from notorious activities, which could be avoided by adopting a disciplined lifestyle.

Health: Back Pain and ligament tear may happen. Elderly persons might undergo cataracts. Close contact with powerful lights might make your children wear spectacles early.

Libra

There might be some problems in the marital life, and divorce might also be possible in some cases. A few might go on tour by way of transfer, which might cause physical separation. One should be under no illusion in selecting a boy/girl for marriage at this time. A business partnership might be smashed due to a severe financial crisis. The difference of opinion between husband and wife could increase. One's reputation might be stained in public due to the exposure of a prolonged illegal affair or due to inducement of involvement in such matters.

Students: Infatuation, travelling, and forgetfulness due to daydreaming might be the hindrance on your way to academic success.

Health: You might be troubled with heat accumulation in the abdominal and stomach region. Protect yourself from overheating. Untimely food intake and unhygienic food might lead to food poisoning and digestion-related discomfort.

Scorpio

Borrowing money and buying land properties could be easy, and winning over enemies would be possible in the business or political arena. Resentment among the partners would be settled to make way for a better sailing in business promotion, and Rahu's position would help strengthen the partnership. A caring approach would make the relationships cordial and friendly in terms of relationships. There may be a change of residence, and a few would fly abroad.

Students: Fortune combined with your hard work will get you aspired results. Chances for abroad studies could be possible for some.

Health: Those who have stomach and indigestion problems should attend to them immediately before they get serious. Rashes and skin disorders could also bring sleepless nights.

Sagittarius

Association with other religious people might break after a financial loss. The temptation to invest in Share markets is likely to lock your money. Expenses for sending children abroad for studies and their auspicious functions might increase, because of which the deposits as savings might drain. Business investments should be carefully made as they might get stuck at one point in time. Love failure and a fractured marital life are also possible.

Students: Choosing profession-related higher studies might be confusing. Get proper advice from the elders to help you travel on the right education path.

Health: Pregnant ladies should be cautious when riding vehicles and travelling. Burping due to indigestion and vomiting sensation also could disturb at times. Older adults might be affected by Alzheimer's kind of disease.

Capricorn

The legal dispute about land and family properties might be further prolonged and make one spend time and more money. Rahu would disturb the peace at home. A transfer might push you out of your home due to professional reasons. Some might wander searching for a job because they might find the current occupation slightly giving a jerk in the self-confidence. Vehicular accidents may also happen, and the maintenance of one's vehicle would also be escalated. The cordial relationship with the mother might get ruined; some may even get separated from their mother. The origin of the conflicts might be marriage or partition in ancestral property. It is not advisable to buy new immovable properties at this time.

Students: Students are likely to feel lethargy and lack concentration, slowing down academic development. Change of institution and discontinuity in the studies would be another hindrance.

Health: There might be bone and blood-related discomforts. Troubles in the chest side must be attended at once, and regular checkups and periodical monitoring would save from grave dangers. Avoid rash driving to protect yourself from significant accidents.

Aquarius

Some of your past research works in the field of literature or occult science would heavily benefit you. Cordial relationships with siblings might be ruptured, or a few might even lose their siblings. The proximity with the kith and kin would be damaged due to a change of place or job transfer. The chances are very bright for acquiring new properties. Physical separation or a ruptured relationship with one's father might be possible. Those planning for pilgrimage and foreign travels would be easily able to do so.

Students: Studies related to foreign countries would become accessible.

Health: You may encounter some shoulder, ear, and arms problems. Hips, thighs, and knee joints may also have some issues.

Pisces

You might become very impulsive and would frequently sprinkle fiery words. As a result, you might develop enmity among your friends and relatives. Faulty calculation in financial investment will drag you to immeasurable depth if your hands are not tied in assets and money lending. Chances for getting cheated are high even though the most trusted group. The domestic atmosphere would become very noisy, and the absence of calmness and tranquillity would force you to wander continuously. All the projects and plans regarding the business developments would go down in flames if you do not monitor them carefully. Incessant failures or more obstacles on the path of success might lead you to a very frustrating mental status. Rahu might compel to sell or lose the property. Ketu might create more blocks leaving you frustrated.

Students: Frequent health issues might prevent you from doing hard work. Moreover, the attitude of lethargy and wandering might disturb your concentration in studies.

Health: Discomfort in breathing would be persistent. There might be other parts like teeth, ear, nose, and neck problems.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, March 16, 2022