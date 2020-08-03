  1. Home
Rakshabandhan: 5 Presents That You Can Gift Your Sister Virtually

‘Virtual’ is the new normal and we have been surviving since so long that way. The bond between brothers and sisters is irreplaceable and to celebrate this bond we bring you 5 presents that you can easily gift your sisters at her doorstep for being the best partner in crime.
August 3, 2020
Rakshabandhan is a popular Indian festival celebrated for spreading brotherhood and love. However, due to the global pandemic, Rakshabandhan is now not the same for most of us. Locked down from five months, most of us are still far away from our brothers and sisters.

Are you a brother who is looking for some quirky presents for your sister? Here is the list of 5 presents that can be delivered at her doorstep and she will absolutely adore!

  1. E-gift cards

With zero percent hassle, you can easily purchase a e-card in minutes and send her digitally. Not to worry about her likes/dislikes, you can also personalize the card according to her favourite shape, colour and design.

 

  1. OTT Platform Subscription Card

Is your sister a movie buff but can’t visit movie theatres due to global pandemic? Surprise her with some burst of entertainment by gifting her a Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hotstar subscription card for a fresh dose of entertainment right at the comfort of home.

 

  1. Holiday Packages For 2021

If your sister is an adventure freak, gift her a holiday package for her birthday next year. The word ‘travel’ would bring a big smile on her face after a long period quarantining and she would always remember this best present.

 

  1. Personal Hygiene Box

The most important package these days contain self-care items. The products in the box would cater to her hygiene such as sanitiser bottles, masks, intimate hygiene, body lotion, tampons, hand cream amongst many other things to showcase your eternal love for her.

 

  1. Virtual Blessings & Promises

Last but not the least, give her your blessings. Promise each other to shower unconditional love, care and support through thick and thin because no matter how old you get, when you are with your siblings, you always revisit to your childhood!

Credits :Getty Images

