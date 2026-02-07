7 Days, 7 Treats: Begin your Valentine’s Day countdown with Theobroma

Valentine’s Day is sweeter when it is celebrated slowly, one indulgent bite at a time. Instead of saving everything for just one day, why not turn a whole week leading up to it into a dessert-filled countdown? With thoughtfully crafted treats and signature flavours, this seven-day plan lets you celebrate love in delicious ways, all inspired by favourites from the menu. With a curated list of treats across Theobroma’s offerings, here is a list of treats for planning a romantic countdown that feels playful, indulgent, and undeniably special:

Day 1: Start with a classic box of brownies

Kick off the countdown with a box of rich, indulgent brownies that never fail to impress. Theobroma’s choco chip brownie is ideal for setting the tone as it is dense, fudgy, and deeply comforting. This delicious brownie, topped with tiny sugar confetti hearts, is like a heart served on a platter.

Day 2: Keep it cute with a strawberry cupcake

Day two is all about small joys. A strawberry cupcake delivers strawberry jam with butter and strawberry frosting, making it ideal for a midweek treat. It is indulgent yet light enough to enjoy without saving it for a 'special moment'.

Day 3: Add crunch with a box of almond rocks

Midweek calls for something a little different from the usual. Almond rocks bring together roasted nuts and rich chocolate, offering texture and balance in every bite. They’re perfect for gifting, sharing, or enjoying slowly, one piece at a time.

Day 4: Turn up the romance with a red velvet cake

As Valentine’s Day draws closer, it’s time for a showstopper. A red velvet cake, with its signature colour of love and smooth cream cheese frosting, adds elegance and romance to the countdown. It’s ideal for celebrating milestones or planning a cosy dinner date at home.

Day 5: Enjoy a creamy cheesecake

Compact, creamy, and irresistibly indulgent, the lotus biscoff bento cheesecake is made for intimate celebrations. Its creamy notes and smooth texture, along with the caramelised lotus, make it perfect for couples who prefer something rich yet refined, proof that small desserts can still feel luxurious.

Day 6: Indulge in a pastry for a chocolate-forward moment

Some Valentine’s treats don’t need grand gestures; they shine through pure flavour. The Dutch truffle pastry is perfect for days when you want something rich, smooth, and intensely chocolatey without committing to a full cake. With its soft sponge, silky truffle layers, and balanced sweetness, it feels indulgent yet effortless.

Day 7: Create a Valentine’s dessert moment

End the countdown by combining the treats you loved most throughout the week. A slice of cake, a creamy cheesecake, and a few chocolate bites create a dessert spread that feels personal and celebratory, perfect for a relaxed Valentine’s evening.

Conclusion

Celebrating Valentine’s Day over seven days turns simple desserts into meaningful moments. With a thoughtful mix of flavours, textures, and treats, the countdown becomes less about excess and more about intention, making every day leading up to Valentine’s feel just as special as the day itself.

Disclaimer: This is a paid collab with Theobroma.

