Heartfelt Anniversary Poems for Parents: Celebrating a Lifetime of Love

Our parent’s anniversary surely holds a special place in our hearts as it marks a significant milestone in their journey of life together. So, why not dedicate a few anniversary poems for parents this time to make their day even more memorable? This could be your heartfelt way of expressing your love and admiration towards the enduring bond that the beautiful couple share. Devoting an anniversary poem can turn out to be a significant and worthwhile way to pour out our hearts and show appreciation for our parent’s love and commitment towards each other, and to honor the memories and moments that have shaped their lives.

31 Anniversary Poems for Parents

Dedicating poems to your parents on their wedding anniversary actually shows that you have put a lot of time and effort into creating something special for them. These poems can make for a keepsake they can treasure for years to come.

50th Anniversary Poems for Parents By Famous Personalities

The 50th anniversary or the golden anniversary marks an important turning point in any couple’s life. Here are a few short anniversary poems for your parent’s golden jubilee celebrations which you can dedicate to them.

1. Marriage Is Golden by Joanna Fuchs

A partnership like yours is rare;

50 years you’ve been together!

You’ve always been a loving team,

In sunny and stormy weather.



Nothing can tarnish your lasting love;

At 50 years, you're gold.

Your affection shines as you go through the years,

With each other to love and to hold.

2. Happiness by Sharon Hendricks

Today is a celebration

of something very rare.

You’ve been married 50 years

And your happiness we share.

So here’s to a special couple.

May your happiness live on.

And may you kiss each other

Every dusk and every dawn.

3. When I Die I Want Your Hands On My Eyes by Pablo Neruda

When I die I want your hands on my eyes:

I want the light and the wheat of your beloved hands

to pass their freshness over me one more time

to feel the smoothness that changed my destiny.



I want you to live while I wait for you, asleep,

I want for your ears to go on hearing the wind,

for you to smell the sea that we loved together

and for you to go on walking the sand where we walked.



I want for what I love to go on living

and as for you I loved you and sang you above everything,

for that, go on flowering, flowery one,



so that you reach all that my love orders for you,

so that my shadow passes through your hair,

so that they know by this the reason for my song.

25th Anniversary Poems for Parents by Famous Personalities

The 25th or the silver anniversary is a celebration of the commitment that the couple has been through for twenty-five years. Check out these short poems that are just a few examples of the many beautiful ways you can express your love and gratitude to your parents on their 25th wedding anniversary.

4. When You Are Old by W.B. Yeats

When you are old and grey and full of sleep,

And nodding by the fire, take down this book,

And slowly read, and dream of the soft look

Your eyes had once, and of their shadows deep;

How many loved your moments of glad grace,

And loved your beauty with love false or true,

But one man loved the pilgrim soul in you,

And loved the sorrows of your changing face;

And bending down beside the glowing bars,

Murmur, a little sadly, how Love fled

And paced upon the mountains overhead

And hid his face amid a crowd of stars.

5. I Carry Your Heart With Me by E.E Cummings

i carry your heart with me (i carry it in

my heart) i am never without it(anywhere

i go you go,my dear;and whatever is done

by only me is your doing,my darling)

i fear

no fate (for you are my fate, my sweet)i want

no world (for beautiful you are my world, my true)

and it’s you are whatever a moon has always meant

and whatever a sun will always sing is you

here is the deepest secret nobody knows

(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud

and the sky of the sky of a tree called life; which grows

higher than soul can hope or mind can hide)

and this is the wonder that's keeping the stars apart

i carry your heart (i carry it in my heart)

6. Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare

Let me not to the marriage of true minds

Admit impediments. Love is not love

Which alters when it alteration finds,

Or bends with the remover to remove:

O no! it is an ever-fixed mark

That looks on tempests and is never shaken;

It is the star to every wandering bark,

Whose worth's unknown, although his height be taken.

Emotional 25th Wedding Anniversary Poems for Parents

A quarter century of love and commitment is definitely an occasion worth celebrating and what better way to do it with an emotional anniversary poem for parents? It is your chance to thank your role models since childhood and express your gratitude towards them. Check out these 25th anniversary poems and impress them with your heartfelt tribute.

7. Forever Together

Two hearts entwined,

One love divine,

Happy twenty fifth anniversary,

Forever and all time.

8. Silver Love

Another year has passed,

Your love continues to last,

Together you two remain,

Stronger than any blast,

On this special day, we celebrate your twenty-five years of love,

As we thank the heavens above.

9. Love Birds with a Hint of Sass

Congratulations on 25 years,

You've put up with each other's cheers and tears,

May your love continue to grow,

And may you never tire of each other's glow.

10. 25 Years of Love

Silver love, twenty five years strong,

A bond that is held, a lifelong song.

Through thick and thin, you have stood together,

With love and grace, through stormy weather.

Happy 25th anniversary, dear Mom and Dad,

May your love blossom, and make us glad.

Funny Anniversary Poems for Parents by Famous Personalities

You can honor your parents' love in an amusing way by dedicating funny anniversary poems to them. The humorous verses can help to create a fun and relaxed atmosphere and can show your parents that you appreciate their ability to laugh together.

11. Marriage by Ogden Nash

To keep your marriage brimming

With love in the loving cup,

Whenever you're wrong, admit it;

Whenever you're right, shut up.

12. Happy 10th Anniversary by Denise Rogers

It's been ten years -- you've made it!

You've stuck it out.

You held on tight.

You're not the least bit jaded.

Happy Anniversary.

You're now at number ten.

So stick it out for ten more years;

I'll send a poem again.

13. McGee Pleads The 50th by Jerry T Curtis

The boys were sitting all around the table with McGee

As he took to task to pour the glass of every man he’d see

“It’s my anniversary” he would boast and say it loud

“50 years of married bliss” He shouted to the crowd

Remembering his first one he lean toward good Ole’ Finn

“A trip to Hawaii, was the gift I gave her then”

Finn said “After 50 years what gift could she now lack ?”

McGee just smiled and softy said,” I think I’ll bring her back”

14. Loving Pair By John Bratton

Love is not at all understood

And malfunctions two hearts

Weakens both brains, causes four eyes to sparkle,

And affects all erogenous parts



It causes two cheeks to glow,

Blood pressures to rise

Two lips to pucker

And marriage..two enhanced lives



Enjoy the enhancement and puckering

All the very best for the future

15. I Still Love You by Denise Rodger

The dog threw up.

The kids are ill.

Our bank account

Is almost nil.

The laundry’s

Stacked up in a pile,

And still, I know

I have to smile

Although our life

Might look like blight,

I get to be

With you each night.

It may be tough,

That much is true,

But still I love

My life with you.

Sweet Anniversary Poems for Parents by Famous Personalities

A poem can enhance the moment by capturing the beauty and depth of your parent’s connection. Here are a few poems you can devote to your parents' love, regardless of the number of years they have been married, and make them happy.

16. Anniversary Love by Karl Fuchs

When I look up and see you, my love,

My whole world is filled with pleasure.

Through all the years we’ve shared, my love,

You’ve been my greatest treasure.

The sun shines brighter when you’re near;

The air seems fresher too.

Everything that’s dear to me,

Seems perfect, because of you.

17. How Do I Love Thee? (Sonnet 43) by Elizabeth Barret Browning

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

I love thee to the depth and breadth and height

My soul can reach, when feeling out of sight

For the ends of being and ideal grace.

I love thee to the level of every day’s

Most quiet need, by sun and candle-light.

I love thee freely, as men strive for right.

I love thee purely, as they turn from praise.

I love thee with the passion put to use

In my old griefs, and with my childhood’s faith.

I love thee with a love I seemed to lose

With my lost saints. I love thee with the breath,

Smiles, tears, of all my life; and, if God choose,

I shall but love thee better after death.

18. Some Flowers For You by Chris

A rose for every year,

many smiles for every tear

Way more of the first than ever of the latter

What’s deep in our hearts is all that really matters

We’ve learned a lot, yet still, a lot to learn

For that “smile in your eyes,” my heart still yearns

Keep giving me a chance to show you, my love

We’ve always found a way to rise above

19. A Gift by Denise Rodgers

We have a gift that’s sweet

And rare.

It’s just that we’re a perfect pair.

The years go by

With no regret

Because we are a perfect set.

What matters if this thought is sappy?

So long as

Both of us

Are happy.

20. The Sun Rising by John Donne

Busy old fool, unruly sun,

Why dost thou thus,

Through windows, and through curtains call on us?

Must to thy motions lovers' seasons run?

Saucy pedantic wretch, go chide

Late school boys and sour prentices,

Go tell court huntsmen that the king will ride,

Call country ants to harvest office,

Love, all alike, no season knows nor clime,

Nor hours, days, months, which are the rags of time.

Thy beams, so reverend and strong

Why shouldst thou think?

I could eclipse and cloud them with a wink,

But that I would not lose her sight so long;

If her eyes have not blinded thine,

Look, and tomorrow late, tell me,

Whether both th' Indias of spice and mine

Be where thou leftst them, or lie here with me.

Ask for those kings whom thou saw'st yesterday,

And thou shalt hear, All here in one bed lay.

She's all states, and all princes, I,

Nothing else is.

Princes do but play us; compared to this,

All honor's mimic, all wealth alchemy.

Thou, sun, art half as happy as we,

In that the world's contracted thus.

Thine age asks ease, and since thy duties be

To warm the world, that's done in warming us.

Shine here to us, and thou art everywhere;

This bed thy center is, these walls, thy sphere.

21. Happy 1st Anniversary, My Sweet Love by Amanda Higgins

Happy Anniversary, my sweet love!

For you, I thank the Lord above.

You’ve given me hope, inspiration, and truth.

Because of you, I feel never-ending youth.

When heavy storms have come our way,

Your love has always made me stay.

Each morning I wake and see your face,

I know in you I’ve found my place.

22. The Good-Morrow by John Donne

I wonder, by my troth, what thou and I

Did, till we loved? Were we not weaned till then?

But sucked on country pleasures, childishly?

Or snorted we in the Seven Sleepers’ den?

’Twas so; but this, all pleasures fancies be.

If ever any beauty I did see,

Which I desired, and got, ’twas but a dream of thee.

And now good-morrow to our waking souls,

Which watch not one another out of fear;

For love, all love of other sights controls,

And makes one little room an everywhere.

Let sea-discoverers to new worlds have gone,

Let maps to other, worlds on worlds have shown,

Let us possess one world, each hath one, and is one.

My face in thine eye, thine in mine appears,

And true plain hearts do in the faces rest;

Where can we find two better hemispheres,

Without sharp north, without declining west?

Whatever dies, was not mixed equally;

If our two loves be one, or, thou and I

Love so alike, that none do slacken, none can die.

23. Love is Not All (Sonnet XXX) by Edna St. Vincent Millay

Love is not all: it is not meat nor drink

Nor slumber nor a roof against the rain;

Nor yet a floating spar to men that sink

And rise and sink and rise and sink again;

Love can not fill the thickened lung with breath,

Nor clean the blood, nor set the fractured bone;

Yet many a man is making friends with death

Even as I speak, for lack of love alone.

It well may be that in a difficult hour,

Pinned down by pain and moaning for release,

Or nagged by want past resolution’s power,

I might be driven to sell your love for peace,

Or trade the memory of this night for food.

It well may be. I do not think I would.

24. Anniversary by Benjamin J. Hughes

Like a flash of light, your life appeared

With a touch so soft, a voice so sincere

I thought your love would never come my way

But it was worth the wait for that special day.

Now I know nothing will ever tear us apart.

My soul is locked, and you have the key to my heart

I belong to you; there’s no hidden agenda

I just want to keep you happy till time flies away

I hope you’ll let me do this, please always stay.

We will climb mountains and swim across any sea

Just you and me, girl, Happy Anniversary!

25. A Red, Red Rode by Robert Burns

O my Luve is like a red, red rose

That’s newly sprung in June;

O my Luve is like the melody

That’s sweetly played in tune.

So fair art thou, my bonnie lass,

So deep in luve am I;

And I will luve thee still, my dear,

Till a’ the seas gang dry.

Till a’ the seas gang dry, my dear,

And the rocks melt wi’ the sun;

I will love thee still, my dear,

While the sands o’ life shall run.

And fare thee weel, my only luve!

And fare thee weel awhile!

And I will come again, my luve,

Though it were ten thousand mile.

26. The Passionate Shepherd to His Love by Christopher Marlowe

Come live with me and be my love,

And we will all the pleasures prove,

That Valleys, groves, hills, and fields,

Woods, or steepy mountain yields.

And we will sit upon the Rocks,

Seeing the Shepherds feed their flocks,

By shallow Rivers to whose falls

Melodious birds sing Madrigals.

And I will make thee beds of Roses

And a thousand fragrant posies,

A cap of flowers, and a kirtle

Embroidered all with leaves of Myrtle;

A gown made of the finest wool

Which from our pretty Lambs we pull;

Fair lined slippers for the cold,

With buckles of the purest gold;

A belt of straw and Ivy buds,

With Coral clasps and Amber studs:

And if these pleasures may thee move,

Come live with me, and be my love.

The Shepherds’ Swains shall dance and sing

For thy delight each May-morning:

If these delights thy mind may move,

Then live with me, and be my love.

27. My Gift by Sarah

I received you as parents on the day I wed your son.

So I just want to thank you for all that you have done.

You gave to me a special man with whom I share my life.

You’re his loving parents, and I’m his lucky wife.

Your faith, hope, and kindness are qualities that we treasure.

28. Our Love by John P. Read

L is for ‘laughter’ we had along the way.

O is for ‘optimism’ you gave me every day.

V is for the ‘value’ of being my best friend.

E is for ‘eternity,’ a love that has no end.

29. I Love You by Tyler Knott Gregson

I love you,

in ways

you’ve never been

loved,

for reasons you’ve never been

told,

for longer than you think you

deserved

and with more

than you will ever know existed

inside

me.

30. A Gift by Denise Rogers

You have a gift that’s sweet

And rare.

It’s just that you’re a perfect pair.

The years go by

With no regret

Because you are a perfect set.

What matter if this thought is sappy?

So long as both of you are happy.

31. My Parents by Brittany. W

You are both special in every way,

Encouraging me more and more each passing day.



You both are the reason why I'm so strong.

With you two at the helm, not a thing could go wrong.



You've both helped me through many trials and tribulations.

You've made things better in every situation.



Thank you both for always being there

And showing me that you truly care.



Words could never explain how I feel about you,

But I hope you know that I truly love you two!

Dedicating special anniversary poems to parents is a beautiful way to express gratitude, love, and admiration toward the ones who have stood by us through thick and thin. These poems are a perfect way to make their anniversary celebrations even more special and memorable. So go ahead and make your parents feel loved with the beautiful poems above.

