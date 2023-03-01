Apology Letter to a Friend: Top 15 Sincere Letter Samples

Friends hold a special place in everyone's hearts and lives. They are the ones who know all of our secrets, encourage us, make us laugh, and wipe our tears. If you have hurt your best buddy or there has been a misunderstanding, don't shy away from writing a heartfelt apology letter to a friend.

Humans are bound to err, so don't hold onto anger and be egoistic when you make a mistake. The ego is one of the biggest killers of a relationship, so keep it aside and don't let your relationship dwindle because of it. Make your friend know you are sorry for your mistake with a heartfelt apology letter.

Tips to Write the Best Apology Letter to a Friend

1. Be Sincere in Your Approach

Write the letter from your heart, and don't make it seem like you are doing it just for the sake of it. Every word of your letter should feel like you are sorry for your actions.

2. Don't Beat Around the Bush

Keep the letter clear and precise. Don't talk about unnecessary things like what you did the past week, etc., in the letter, and avoid swaying from the main topic. Write about how bad you feel about hurting your friend, how it happened, and that you would not do the same in the future.

3. Don't Play the Victim Card

If it's you because of whom a misunderstanding or argument has occurred, then don't put the blame on your friend. Accept your mistake and ask for an apology from your friend.

Now that we know the tips on writing apology letters to friends, let's take a look at a few sample heartwarming apology letters for friends.

1. Apology Letter to a Friend After Bad Behavior

Dear (Friend's name),

I am really sorry for what happened yesterday. I am ashamed of my bad behavior, and couldn't sleep all night thinking about how much I have hurt you. I know there is no reason to justify my rudeness, so I ask for your forgiveness. You are my best friend, and I hope you forgive me.

2. Apology Letter to a Friend for Misunderstanding

My dearest friend,

I am sorry for whatever happened last week. I said some really disturbing things, and honestly, to God, I didn't mean any of those. It was a slight misunderstanding that blew out of proportion because I was not thinking clearly in my head. I deeply regret my words and am sorry for putting you through this. I understand now what you were trying to tell me the other day. I am really sorry and promise you this won't happen in future.

Your friend,

(Your name)

3. Apology Letter for Being Rude to a Friend

To my dearest friend,

I feel sorry for being rude to you. You are my most special friend, and I would never hurt you intentionally. I don't want to make any excuse for the wrong words I said to you. I am writing this letter from the bottom of my heart, hoping you'll forgive me. Even the thought of losing you is unfathomable for me. Please accept this letter of apology and be my best pal again.

Yours sincerely,

(Your name)

4. Apology Letter to a Friend for Not Being in Touch

Dear (friend's name),

I remember when we used to promise each other about always having each other's back. But now that I have lost touch with you, I wanted to write a letter to you and apologize for the same. I know I haven't been updated lately about what's going on with you, but it's not that I don't care about you. I have been really caught up with work and personal life lately, but I understand this isn't a reason why I shouldn't make time for my dearest friend. Kindly accept this genuine apology note and forgive me. I am sorry, and I promise to keep in touch with you from now on and create new memories.

Your bestie,

(Your name)

5. Apology Letter for Saying Hurtful Things to a Friend

Dear friend,

As I write this letter to you, I have tears in my eyes. I am aware of the hurtful things I said to you yesterday and have no words to describe how ashamed I feel. I am writing this because, honestly, I cannot look into your eyes. I know you must be really hurt by my words. My heart aches too, because of whatever happened yesterday. If I could, I would happily go into the past and take back my words. I beg for your forgiveness and promise to never vent my anger on you and sort things out calmly. You know you mean the world to me, so please forgive me.

Your friend,

(your name)

6. Apology Letter to a Friend for Not Attending His Marriage

My dear friend,

I hope you are doing well. Hearty congratulations on your wedding. I am sorry I couldn't make it to your marriage ceremony. I was stuck up with some work and personal commitments, due to which it became impossible to attend the wedding function. I know you wanted me to be there since we are best friends, so I am sorry again. I promise to meet you soon and share loads of laughter.

Your best friend,

(your name)

7. Apology Letter to a Friend for Not Returning a Book

My dear friend,

I hope you are doing well. I am writing this letter to genuinely apologize for not returning your book on time. I know it's very insensitive on my part because I know you needed the book for your exam. Please allow me to explain myself - all this happened because I got sick and couldn't return the book even though I wanted to. Please forgive me for the mistake.

Your friend,

(your name)

8. Funny Apology Letter to a Friend

To my friend,

I know I have made a mistake, and I feel pretty bad about it. I also know you'll forgive me because where else would you find a person like me who always does crazy things for you? LOL! You are my partner in crime, so please forgive me so that we can go back to being goofy together.

Your best friend

9. Apology Letter for Not Being There on Your Friend's Birthday

Dear (friend's name),

Wish you a belated happy birthday. I hope you had a blast on your special day. I am feeling deeply remorseful for not being able to attend your birthday party. I had a deadline to adhere to. I am sending a gift along with this letter, hoping it makes you smile. Let's meet soon.

Love,

(Your name)

10. Apology Letter to Your Bestie for Losing Their Special Belonging

Dear bestie,

I am really upset with myself because I couldn't take care of your belongings. You gave me your favorite jacket to wear to a party, but I lost it there. I know I should have been careful, but now I have nothing else to say except 'I am sorry.' Along with this letter, I am sending you a jacket with the hope that you like it and wear it the next time we meet. Please forgive me for being irresponsible.

Your friend,

(Name)

11. Apology Letter for Saying Mean Things to a Friend

Dear friend,

I am aware that you are sad because I said some really nasty things yesterday. If I blame everything on the situation, it would be wrong. We are always capable of controlling our temper and being respectful toward others. But that couldn't happen yesterday and I yelled at you. I know what I did was undeniably wrong and all I can do right now is beg for forgiveness. I don't want us to stop being friends, so please forgive me.

Your best friend,

(Name)

12. Apology Letter to a Friend for Not Being There

My dearest friend,

I am getting drowned in the pit of remorse, realizing that I couldn't be with you in your bad times. I know all you need right now is love and support to make you go through this rough phase. I promise I will meet you this week and be there for you. I am sorry for not being there for you when you needed me the most. Please give me a chance to rectify my mistake and serve you.

Your friend,

(Name)

13. Apology Letter for Forgetting to Invite Your Friend on a Special Occasion

My dear friend,

You have no idea how terrible I feel for forgetting to invite you to my wedding. I know you must be upset but let me clear up some facts. Whatever happened wasn't intentional. I couldn't invite you because we were allowed a limited number of close relatives by the event organizers. I didn't mean to hurt you and promise to throw a party soon. Please forgive me.

Your friend,

(Name)

14. Apology Letters for Multiple Friends

Dear friends,

I am sorry to have ruined last night for you guys. I owe you an apology for my rude behavior yesterday. I was frustrated due to something that happened at work, and my mood was low. I have come to the realization that no matter how we feel inside, we should never vent out frustration on others. I do not feel good without you. So, please forgive me and meet me to start afresh.

Your friend,

(Name)

15. Apology Letter for Not Texting a Friend Back

My dear friend,

I hope this letter finds you well. I received your text and knew you urgently needed to speak with me. But as I was in a meeting, I couldn't revert. You are my closest friend, so I owe you an apology. I am extremely sorry for my mistake and promise never to do this again. Could we meet this weekend? I would love to meet you and have a good talk.

Your friend,

(Name)

Conclusion

Friends are the real gems in our lives, so if they are upset because of something you have said or done, don't wait anymore and ask for their forgiveness promptly. Writing an apology letter to a friend can be challenging, so take inspiration from the above-mentioned letters. Don't let your friend sulk in the corner, and uplift their mood by asking for their forgiveness. Make sure to keep it honest and genuine. Also, remember that conflicts are bound to happen in a friendship bond, but it can remain sweet as chocolate if you accept and mend your mistake. Love your friends, and be happy always.

