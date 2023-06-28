101 Being Single Quotes: Unleashing the Power of Singlehood

Indulge in the refreshing charm of being single quotes! The beauty and strength of being alone are shown by these alluring phrases, which serve as a reminder that being single is more than just a status but a magnificent path toward independence, self-discovery, and personal development.

The ability to fully accept oneself is celebrated in every word of these quotations, which serve as a gentle reminder that, whatever our relationship situation, we can all find happiness and contentment within. As we explore a realm of knowledge, inspiration, and profound insights through an amazing compilation of great single quotes, get ready to be motivated and inspired.

101 Being Single Quotes for Self-Love And Growth

1. “When we cannot bear to be alone, it means we do not properly value the only companion we will have from birth to death: ourselves.” – Eda Leshan

2. “I don’t like to be labeled as lonely just because I am alone.” – Delta Burke

3. “My alone feels so good, I’ll only have you if you’re sweeter than my solitude.” – Warsan Shire

4. “A busy, vibrant, goal-oriented woman is so much more attractive than a woman who waits around for a man to validate her existence.” – Mandy Hale

5. “Being single doesn’t mean you’re weak. It means you’re strong enough to wait for what you deserve.” – Niall Horan

6. “Being brave enough to be alone frees you up to invite people into your life because you want them and not because you need them.” – Mandy Hale

7. “Being single is definitely better than being with the wrong person” – Hassan Choughari

8. “Discover why you’re important, then refuse to settle for anyone who doesn’t completely agree.” – Fisher Amelie

9. “I think it’s very healthy to spend time alone. You need to know how to be alone and not defined by another person.” – Oscar Wilde

10. “If you truly want to be respected by people you love, you must prove to them that you can survive without them.” –Michael Bassey Johnson

11. “It seemed to me that the desire to get married – which, I regret to say, I believe is basic and primal in women – is followed almost immediately by an equally basic and primal urge, which is to be single again.” – Nora Ephron

12. “Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with.” – Carrie Bradshaw

13. “I don’t need Prince Charming to have my own happy ending.” – Katy Perry

14. “Too many women throw themselves into romance because they’re afraid of being single, then start making compromises and losing their identity. I won’t do that.” – Julie Delpy

15. "Being single is not a deficiency, but a declaration of self-worth and a refusal to settle for anything less than what you truly deserve. It's a period of self-discovery, growth, and empowerment. Embrace this time to nurture your passions, chase your dreams, and build a foundation of independence that will shape your future. Remember, your worth is not defined by your relationship status, but by the love and respect you have for yourself." – Anonymous

16. “Single is no longer a lack of options – but a choice. A choice to refuse to let your life be defined by your relationship status but to live every day Happily and let your Ever After work itself out.” – Mandy Hale

17. “Being single doesn’t necessarily mean you’re available. Sometimes you have to put up a sign that says “Do Not Disturb” on your heart.” – Wiz Khalifa

18. “I used to think that the worst thing in life was to end up all alone. It’s not. The worst thing in life is ending up with people who make you feel all alone.” – Robin Williams

19. “Hope for love, pray for love, wish for love, dream for love… but don’t put your life on hold waiting for love.” – Mandy Hale

20. “He sleeps fastest who sleeps alone.” – Richard Avedond

21. “Marriage is a fine institution, but I’m not ready for an institution.” – Mae West

22. “The right one will find me when it’s time.” – Keri Hilson

23. “It’s probably not just by chance that I’m alone. It would be very hard for a man to live with me, unless he’s terribly strong. And if he’s stronger than I, I’m the one who can’t live with him.” – Coco Chanel

24. “You’re single not because you are not good enough for one, it’s that you’re too good for the wrong one.” – Chris Burkmenn

25. “Being with no one is better than being with the wrong one. Sometimes those who fly solo have the strongest wings.” – Nitya Prakash

26. “Don’t be scared to walk alone. Don’t be scared to like it.” – John Mayer

27. “If we seek paradise outside ourselves, we cannot have paradise in our hearts.” – Thomas Merton

28. “Being single is pretty good. It’s a nice sense of irresponsibility.” – Michael Douglas

29. “If you don’t act like you’ve been hit by the plague when you’re alone on a Friday night, and just see it as a chance to have fun by yourself, it’s not a bad day.” –Taylor Swift

30. “I regard romantic comedies as a subgenre of sci-fi, in which the world operates according to different rules than my regular human world.” – Mindy Kaling

Savage Single Quotes

31. “If we be doomed to marry, we marry; if we be doomed to remain single we do.” – Thomas Hardy

32. “Personally, I, Mindy Kaling, want to spend like 80 percent of my life hanging out with women.” – Mindy Kaling

33. “I’m single because I was born that way.” – Mae West

34. “Some people are happily single. Some are unhappily married.” – Mokokoma Mokhonoana

35. “Without a doubt… the worst part of being a single woman was having to take care of your own car.” – Lisa Kleypas

36. “I celebrate myself, and sing myself.” – Walt Whitman

37. “I call it being self-partnered.” – Emma Watson

38. “I don’t need a man to rectify my existence. The most profound relationship we’ll ever have is the one with ourselves.” – Shirley MacLaine

39. “‘Cause I’m my own soulmate… I know how to love me… I know that I’m always gonna hold me down.” – Lizzo

40. “There’s a huge difference between feeling lonely and being alone.” – Steven Aitchison

41. “To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” – Oscar Wilde

42. “You are terrifying, and strange, and beautiful. Something not everyone knows how to love.” – Warsan Shire

43. “If you really are going to be a happy single, you have to stop treating being single as the annoying time that you pass between relationships and embrace it. Rather than focusing on what you lack, focus on what you have: You.” – Natalie Lue

44. “You do not need to be loved, not at the cost of yourself. The single relationship that is truly central and crucial in a life is the relationship to the self. Of all the people you will know in a lifetime, you are the only one you will never lose.” – Jo Coudert

45. “Being single was seldom a negative experience for women and definitely not one that was harmful to their physical or mental health.” – Carol Anderson, Susan Stewart

46. “It’s far better to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone — so far.” – Marilyn Monroe

47. “You don’t need to wrangle some warm body to sit next to just so you aren’t alone on holidays.” – Amy Schumer

48. “I had rather hear my dog bark at a crow, than a man swear he loves me.” – William Shakespeare

49. “I have been single for a very long time but there is nothing lonely about my life.” – Teri Hatcher

50. “There are some places in life where you can only go alone. Embrace the beauty of your solo journey.” – Mandy Hale

51. “Being single is getting over the illusion that there is somebody out there to complete you.” – Omkar Phatak

52. "I am single because I am saving myself for someone who deserves me." - Anonymous

53. “I’ve been single for a while and I have to say, it’s going very well. Like… it’s working out. I think I’m the one.” – Emily Heller

54. “Single lady, the man you want might not necessarily be the man you need.” – Martha Macharia

55. “I really enjoy being single again. I spent a lot of time in a relationship and the nearer we came to the end, the more difficult it got. You don’t see things clearly as long as you’re still involved.” – Dido Armstrong

56. “Now I’m feeling how I should. Never knew single could feel this good.” – Jason Derulo

57. “As a self-described idealistic, I never consider myself as single. I like to say that I’m in between romances at the moment.” – Carl Henegan

58. "Being single means you are strong enough to live and enjoy life without depending on others." — Anonymous

59. “Being single is about celebrating and appreciating your own space that you’re in.” – Kelly Rowland

60. “I have stepped off the relationship scene to come to terms with myself. I have spent most of my adult life being ‘someone’s girlfriend,’ and now I am happy being single.” – Penelope Cruz

61. "Being single is not a limitation. It's an opportunity to discover yourself and grow as an individual." – Anonymous

Single Life Quotes

62. “I’d rather be alone than unhappy.” – Whitney Houston

63. “‘Single’ is an opportunity to live life on your own terms and not apologize.” – Mandy Hale

64. “Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.” – Lady Gaga

65. “I love being single. It’s almost like being rich.” – Sue Grafton

66. “Being single doesn’t make you weak, it means that you are strong enough to be on your own. – Xavier Zayas

67. “You don’t have to be part of a couple to be happy, you know.” – Phyllis Reynolds Naylor

68. “I like being single — I’m always there when I need me.” – Art Leo

69. “You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anybody.” – Maya Angelou

70. “No human being can really understand another, and no one can arrange another’s happiness.” – Graham Greene

71. “One of my favorite parts of being single is how I get to choose who I spend my time with, share my heart with, hang with, giggle with, call, dine across from.” – Tracee Ellis Ross

72. “I love being single. I can come and go as I please and stay out as late as I want to.” – Eric Dickerson

73. “I think, therefore I’m single.” – Liz Winston

74. “I never found a companion that was so companionable as solitude.” – Henry David Thoreau

75. “Love yourself first, because that’s who you’ll spend the rest of your life with.” – Luigina Sgarro

76. “Single is not a status. It is a word that describes a person who is strong enough to live and enjoy life without depending on others!” – Abigail Rajkumar

77. “Why haven’t I got a husband and children? I never met a man I could marry.” – Greta Garbo

78. “Being single entitles you to not ask someone’s opinion before you do something to mess up your own room, your credit report, or even your life.” – Sayali Patil

79. “People would be a lot better off if they’d enjoy being single.” – Lewis Black

80. “People aren’t defined by their relationships.” – Nina Dobrev

81. "I'm not alone. I'm enjoying my own company." – Anonymous

82. “You can’t put a leash on me. I’m unleashable!” – Tiffany Winfree

83. “The loves of my life are my children and my mother. I don’t feel as if I need a man.” – Diane Keaton

84. “Remember that a single mom is just like any other mom and that our number one priority is still our kids. Any parent does whatever it takes for their kids and a single mother is no different.” – Paula Miranda

85. “Being a single parent is not a life full of struggles, but a journey for the strong.” – Meg Lowrey

86. “Being raised by a single mother, I learned to appreciate and value independent women.” – Kenny Conley

87. “As a single mum you’ll discover inner strengths and capabilities you never knew you had.” – Emma-Louise Smith

88. “Just because I am a single mother doesn’t mean I cannot be a success.” – Yvonne Kaloki

89. “I’m not really single. I mean, I am, but I have a son. Being a single mother is different from being a single woman.” – Kate Hudson

Funny Single Quotes

90. “Being a single parent is twice the work, twice the stress and twice the tears but also twice the hugs, twice the love and twice the pride.” – Anonymous

91. “What is free time? I’m a single mother. My free moments are filled with loving my little girl.” – Roma Downey

92. “I am prouder of my years as a single mother than of any other part of my life.” – J.K. Rowling

93. “Being a working mother and a working single parent instills in you a sense of determination.” – Felicity Jones

94. ”Respect to all mums doing double duty because of men failing to do their part as dads.” – John Mark Green

95. “A single mom tries when things are hard. She never gives up. She believes in her family, even when things are tough. She knows that above all things, a mother’s love is more than enough.” – Deniece Williams

96. “Did you hear? Superheroes are real. They are called single moms.” – Anonymous

97. “She has to have four arms, four legs, four eyes, two hearts, and double the love. There is nothing single about a single mom.” – Mandy Hale

98. “Better a loving single-parent family than a ‘conventional’ family where the parents hate each other and the father is a demagogue.” – Moby

99. “I didn’t plan on being a single mom, but you have to deal with the cards you are dealt the best way you can.” – Tichina Arnold

100. “I want to show the example that you can be a single mother and work and handle a lot of other things at the same time.” – Christina Milian

101. “As a single mom, I’m juggling a lot and working long hours. Yes, it costs them a little, but what my children get in return is a mother who is energized and content.” – Edie Falco

Conclusion

Celebrate your intentional choice to remain single with our curated collection of the top 101 “being single quotes.” Embrace this path as a testament to your self-reliance and independence. Whenever doubts or insecurities arise about your relationship status, immerse yourself in these profound single quotes. They will not only empower you to embrace your unique situation but also ignite a sense of celebration for your individuality. Keep shining brightly, for you embody strength and limitless possibilities.

