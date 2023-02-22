95+ Best Good Night Messages for Wife to Make Her Feel Loved

Good night messages for wife are a great way to show how much you love and care for her. Sending a text message is also a cute way to let your wife know that you are thinking of her and wishing her sweet dreams. They can be romantic, funny, or just sweet reminders of how much she means to you. Whether you want to make her smile or let her know that she is always on your mind, sending a good night message is a perfect way to do it. With a loving message, you can let your wife know that no matter the distance between you, big or small, she is always in your heart and thoughts. Whether it is a simple “Goodnight, I love you babe” or something more creative, these good night messages will help you express your love and make your wife feel special as she tucks herself in for a good night’s sleep.

95+ Best Good Night Messages for Wife to Make Her Feel Special Before She Goes to Bed

This message for the most special woman in my life comes with the following attachments; the sweetest kiss, the coziest hug, the warmest snuggle, and the tightest cuddle. Sleep tight, and good night, my love! Every day I spend with you is the new best day of my life: sleep well and have lovely dreams, darling. I hope that you are comfy in bed, ready for a wonderful night’s sleep, and awake feeling ever so rested. I look forward to hearing your voice in the morning. Good night darling. Wishing you, my pretty wife, the sweetest and most awesome dreams as you drift off to sleep. Good night, my dearest! I hope you are tucked in nice and tight. See you in my blissful dreams, my sweet lady. Lots of hugs! As the day turns into night, keep your worries out of sight. Close your eyes and go to sleep; all the good times are yours to keep. Pleasant dreams and good night, honey. Here is a little good night note to tuck you in as you fall asleep. Sending soft kisses your way. Wishing sweet and happy dreams to my amazing wife! I am taking a moment to feel gratitude for the day that we shared, and I patiently await what tomorrow has in store. Sleep tight, and good night, my lovely wife. I could stay up all night thinking of you, but here’s to hoping I find you in my tender dreams, my sweet wife. Good night love. Relax and unwind, babe; may your dreams be kind. Rest in knowing that as you sleep, you are on my mind, my beautiful woman. When I sleep, I dream of you and me, I dream of you dreaming about me, I dream that this distance between us will only remain a dream. Sweet dreams! As you fall asleep, know that you are the last thing I think about at night and the first thing on my mind in the morning. Sweet dreams, my love. You light up my nights, brighter than the moon or any star ever can. Now they envy you and look at me in anger. Good night Babe! As you fall asleep, shut your eyes and think of me holding you close. Wishing you a wonderful night’s sleep, baby. Our love is a rushing waterfall, majestic and strong, beautiful and deep. I long to feel its passion every moment as we cuddle each other to sleep. Good night. Nothing can compare to your incredible beauty: neither the light of a thousand stars nor the moonlight. You are the most wonderful creature in the whole Universe, and I love you endlessly. Good night darling! Sweet Good Night Messages for Wife

17. Your angelic voice, your gentle touch, and the light in your eyes are everything that makes my day. Your presence is like a love story that I wish never ends. Good night sweetheart. 18. Like the dandelion blown softly by the gentle breeze, may your worries scatter away so you can sleep at ease. Sweet dreams, darling! 19. Every night I look forward to snuggling with you, so I can fall asleep in the comfort of your embrace and wake up in the morning knowing I have you on my side. Sleep tight. Good night sweetheart. 20. If I were the Sandman, I would make your sand extra sparkly and your dreams extra sweet. Here is wishing you a peaceful sleep and sweet dreams! 21. In the morning., I cannot wait to get out of bed to seize the world for you. At night, I cannot wait to get into bed to find my world in you. Good night love. 22. You give me thousands of reasons to fall in love with you every day with your simplicity. Good night, my lovely wife. 23. I am jealous of your pillows, of the way they are touching your beautiful face and catching your silky hair. I wish I could hold you right now. Hope you are sleeping well and having the best dreams, love. Good night sweetheart! 24. Dream of me so that I can fight every terror that makes your dream a nightmare. Have a good night's sleep, my love. 25. I feel so happy and safe in your arms, sweetheart! Good night and sleep well, dear wife. 26. You fulfill this empty hole in my heart, and I hate falling asleep without you. May this night bring you the most wonderful and peaceful sleep. Good night, baby. 27. Every day is fantastic because I have you beside me. You are my strength, my moon to the sky. Good night, honey! 28. Hundreds of miles between us, but my heart is still beating only for you. Sending endless love to you for a good night's sleep, my lovely wife. 29. I know you had a rough day, and cannot wait to fall asleep, but I just wanted to remind you that I love you and care about you. You can count on me, baby. Relax and forget about everything. Good night sweetheart! 30. It does not matter how bright and wonderful my dreams are, because they still cannot compare to these sweet moments when I am with you. I cannot wait to wake up and see you again. Good night, darling. 31. I wish I had an opportunity to show you the most wonderful dreams. I wish I had an opportunity to warm you up every time you get cold at night. Sleep well, my sweet princess! Cute Good Night Messages for Wife

32. Thousands of stars shine far and bright, you, my wife, are the favorite star in my sight. Much love, baby. Good night. 33. Sometimes when you fall asleep before me, I watch you sleep knowing I am a lucky man. Sweet dreams. 34. The night is too long, for you to be away. I am desperately waiting, for it to turn into day. My heart will rot away if things keep going on like this. All I want to do is kiss you. Good night. 35. Just as the stars light up the sky, your love lights up my heart. In the darkest of nights, you are my shining light. Good night! 36. We rushed to pursue our lives this morning, but I want to take this moment of my day to remind you how much it means to wake up next to you and see your beautiful face again every day. Good night! 37. Although we are miles away, I know what it’s like to have you lying next to me. You sleep like an angel, breathing quietly as you smile peacefully. Sleep tight. 38. Calling the day off with one sweet text, because you deserve it, Mrs.! I love you to the moon and back. Good night! 39. Loving you is like living in the most unbelievable dream. I hope that this night will teleport you to this dream of mine, so I can show you how much you mean to me. Goodnight, my love. 40. May you have the purest and calmest sleep tonight. May you feel my love even in your dreams. Good night my beautiful wife. 41. What am I supposed to do now? Sleep? Nights without you are the worst. I cannot wait to see you again, babe. May your night be filled with peace and harmony. I love you, goodnight. 42. I cannot sleep without saying good night, so I am sending this message to you. Good night, my wifey! 43. Your voice is the sweetest lullaby. I cannot stop thinking about how nice it would be to hear it right now. Anyway, I just wanted to wish you a very good night and say that I miss you, baby. 44. I want to hold you so bad right now. Every night that I spend without you is the coldest night ever. I can not wait to see you again. May your dreams be full of bright colors and wonderful surprises. Good night! 45. Some scientists say that star Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky. I do not agree with them. The brightest stars I have ever seen are your beautiful eyes. Sleep tight, honey. 46. I am lying awake and thinking about you. Baby, you drive me crazy. Although I expect reciprocity, your precious sleep is more important to me, so sleep tight! Funny Good Night Messages for Wife

47. The day was cold and hectic, but at least my bed is warm and comfortable. Thanks for being so hot that it melts my heart right away. Good night! 48. If someone gave me a dollar every time I think of you, I would be richer than the Kardashians! Good night! 49. Thanks for doing the dishes, you are an angel for real! Good night. 50. Honey, you are getting better and more attractive every day. I mean it. You do not even fart under the blanket anymore like you used to. That is a great improvement! Good night! 51. Thank you for making my bed warm and comfortable with your presence. Love you endlessly. Have a good night's sleep. 52. I am confused about when I should say ‘Good Night’ to you — before *wink* or after *wink*? Sleep tight with me, babe! 53. The night is the time to relax and take a rest. Stop scrolling your phone and keep it aside. Good night. 54. There is no better wife than you because no one multitasks better than you. Good night my love! 55. I think you are fortunate to have a husband like me; I mean, you are truly winning everything in life! Ha-ha, Good night you! 56. Dear love, no matter how much I love you, I just cannot get used to your snoring. It is like an unstoppable machine. Please have a sound(less) sleep tonight darling. Goodnight! Good Night Messages for Wife to Express Your Affection

57. You are the delicate flower that completes the garden of my life; everything else in it is beautiful because of you. Sweet dreams. 58. Words cannot describe just how much more I love you with each passing day. Good night! 59. It does not matter if the sun does not rise, it does not matter if the moon does not shine, it does not matter if the world comes to a halt as long as you are mine and I am yours. Good night. 60. You are my happily ever after, and you are my sunshine. I love you so much, babe. Good night love. 61. You are the center of my world, the apple of my eye, the sparkle in my sky, and the light of my day. I love you, good night! 62. You are a breath of fresh air in this existence of turmoil and chaos. You are my only hope. Good night love. 63. With every passing day, my hopes grow stronger, my ambitions grow greater, my love grows deeper, and my heart grows fonder – only for you. Good night and sweet dreams! 64. If I had just one wish, I would ask for a longer life with you. I do not know how many years fate has granted me, but I do know that they are not enough to tell you how deeply I love you. Good night. 65. I cannot remember how I slept before I married you. Thank you for being my wife. Good night love! 66. You are one of the most beautiful things that ever happened in my life. I pray for you to have a peaceful night. Good night, my dear lovely wife! 67. I miss you so much. You are one of a kind. May your night be filled with good dreams and peaceful energy. Love you, goodnight 68. In the end, it is you who fills the emptiness in me; I am in love with you! Good night. 69. How can I fall asleep without wishing goodnight to the woman who makes every moment of my day special and every day of my life worth living for? Good night honey! 70. No star can compete with you, for you are the most beautiful thing God has ever created. I love you, baby. Have a good night. 71. I pray for you before I go to bed, every single night. I don’t even know if I believe in someone up above, but I want to do everything to make sure you are safe. Sleep tight, my precious. Have a good night. 72. Before heading off to bed, I want you to know you are my 11:11 wish which came true! 73. I have been thinking about you all day. And it seems to me that I will not stop doing it even at night. I recall your angelic face, big blue eyes, and tender voice. Honey, you are perfect to me. I wish you the most amazing dreams this night. Short Good Night Messages for Wife

74. Tomorrow is a fresh start, a blank page. Good night! 75. Not once in my life will I be able to fall asleep, until I message my baby; even if I may be tired or sleepy. Good night love. 76. My day begins with you, my day ends with you, and in between, you are all that matters to me. Good night! 77. Even the brightest stars in the night sky pale in comparison to the twinkle in your eyes, Good night, love. 78. Good night to the woman who means everything in the world to me. 79. Every night as I count my blessings, you are the first one on my mind. Good night, my love! 80. Romantic hugs, naughty tugs, slow kisses, and long cuddles are how I want to wish you a good night tonight. 81. May you have a good night and dreams as sweet as you are, baby! 82. As I lay here alone, I need you to know that my day has been incomplete without you. I miss you. Good night. 83. Thank you for bringing love into my life, sweetheart. Good night! 84. You know I love you, and I miss you; there is nothing more to tell. Sweet dreams. 85. Good night, my precious, can’t wait to see you tomorrow! 86. Lucky enough to call you mine, I feel like the king of the world! Good night my beloved! 87. May the stars sing you a lullaby of love this night, and may the moon guard your sleep! Sleep well, sweetheart. 88. You can fill my emptiness even while staying this far from me. Good night my sweetheart! Long Good Night Messages for Wife

89. The best thing that happened to me in this life is you. The worst thing that happened to me in this life is the distance between us. I hope you have a goodnight. Much love. 90. No matter how far away you are, I am happy to share the same sky with you. The Moon is reminding me of our beautiful days. I love you and miss you every day. I want every day to start with you and every night to end with you. Goodnight, my love. 91. I cannot wait to get back in your arms, my darling. This distance is breaking my heart into a thousand pieces. Goodnight, dear wife. Miss me, please! 92. Sweetheart, I wish you a lovely night. I hope you have only beautiful dreams tonight. Being with you for a whole day makes me miss you more. I can’t wait to wake up in the morning and meet you again. I love you so much. 93. Distance can never make us apart when we are attached through our hearts. Thank you for brightening my day with sweet love messages from a distance. Have excellent sleep. Good night, love! 94. I did not think I would miss you this much! I miss your embrace, darling! All I want to do is to lie on your chest and listen to your heartbeat. I miss you so much, babe! Goodnight to the sweetest wife who always makes me smile! 95. All my life, I thought love wasn’t meant for me. Then I met you. And now I know how beautiful a feeling it is to be in love! I get to experience this magical, beautiful feeling because of you. I love you to bits! Wishing you all the sweetest dreams. Good Night! 96. Sending my heartfelt wishes to you, dear wife. I hope you had a lovely day; if not, remember that I am always here for you to cheer you up. I can not wait to hug you tight. Good night. 97. You are one of the most precious people in my life. Seeing you happy makes me happy; seeing you upset makes my day miserable. I hope your every day gets beautiful and nights become lovely. I hope you have a great night, my love! 98. Everything seems beautiful whenever I am with you. No matter wherever we are, whatever we are doing, I enjoy being together. It always makes the day the best. And you are the best thing in my life. I want to give my all to you. Rest now, love. See you in my dream. Good Night. Conclusion Nothing can beat the feeling of sending your wife a sweet good night message to show her just how much you care. Although it can be slightly difficult to come up with the right words, with a touch of imagination and a little bit of quick copy-paste ninja technique, you can effortlessly send meaningful and heartfelt good night messages for wife that will make her feel treasured and loved. Whether it is an adorably simple "Good night, sweetheart" or something more elaborate, your text message is sure to bring a smile to your wife's face. Moreover, you can also take inspiration from our list of 95+ unique messages and add a cute hug or kiss emoji to surprise your beloved wife right before she dozes off and dreams about being in your arms!

