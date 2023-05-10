30 Best Love Poems for Husband to Make Him Feel Special

Love is a feeling that is beyond words. It is the bond that connects two people, their hearts and souls, and transcends all boundaries. True love is when you care for your partner, appreciate their efforts, and want to make them feel special in different ways. When it comes to expressing love for your partner in a romantic and mushy way, there is nothing sweeter than poetry. Poetry is an art that helps couples express emotions in a beautiful and creative way. It is a tradition as old as time when lovers used to communicate their deep-rooted feelings through poetic words. Celebrate the love that you and your partner share with these best love poems for husband which are sure to capture the essence of your relationship.

Best Love Poems for Husband to Celebrate Love

1. Sunshine by Donna Donathan

You brought me sunshine

when I only saw rain.

You brought me laughter

when I only felt pain.

Romantics at heart?

Love at first sight?

Have I known you before?

God! This feels so right!

Have I met you before?

Another time, another place?

If it’s only one night,

will it bring us disgrace?

What are these feelings?

Must they be temporary?

Just to make you happy

seems so necessary.

I want you to know,

’cause I’ll never forget –

knowing your smile,

your kisses and yet…

Dreams are something,

that can’t always come true,

nothing more we can say,

nothing more we can do.

2. I Will Wait For You Forever by Diana J. Briones

“The days are cold, the nights are long,

but my love for you stays strong.

I hold you in my heart

and have you on my mind.

I’ll wait for you; however long,

my love for you is blind.

You are my lover and my friend,

you are my everything.

I shall remain here waiting,

even if for eternity.”

3. Together by Carrie Williams Clifford

O, come, Love, let us take a walk,

Down the Way-of-Life together;

Storms may come, but what care we,

If be fair or foul the weather.

When the sky overhead is blue,

Balmy, scented winds will after

Us, adown the valley blow

Haunting echoes of our laughter.

When Life’s storms upon us beat

Crushing us with fury, after

All is done, there’ll ringing come

Mocking echoes of our laughter.

So we’ll walk the Way-of-Life,

You and I, Love, both together,

Storm or sunshine, happy we

If be foul or fair the weather.

5. Love and Friendship by Emily Brontë

Love is like the wild rose-briar,

Friendship like the holly-tree—

The holly is dark when the rose-briar blooms

But which will bloom most constantly?

The wild rose-briar is sweet in spring,

Its summer blossoms scent the air;

Yet wait till winter comes again

And who will call the wild-briar fair?

Then scorn the silly rose-wreath now

And deck thee with the holly’s sheen,

That when December blights thy brow

He still may leave thy garland green.

6. Love Song by Mary Carolyn Davies

There is a strong wall about me to protect me:

It is built of the words you have said to me.

There are swords about me to keep me safe:

They are the kisses of your lips.

Before me goes a shield to guard me from harm:

It is the shadow of your arms between me and danger.

All the wishes of my mind know your name,

And the white desires of my heart

They are acquainted with you.

The cry of my body for completeness,

That is a cry to you.

My blood beats out your name to me, unceasing, pitiless—

Your name, your name.

7. Valentines From An Uncertain Marksman

by Arthur Macy

I send you two kisses

Wrapped up in a rhyme;

From Love’s warm abysses

I send you two kisses;

If one of them misses

Please wait till next time,

And I’ll send you three kisses

Wrapped up in a rhyme.

8. Wish by Christina Rossetti

I wish I could remember that first day,

First hour, first moment of your meeting me,

If bright or dim the season, it might be

Summer or Winter for aught I can say;

So unrecorded did it slip away,

So blind was I to see and to foresee,

So dull to mark the budding of my tree

That would not blossom yet for many a May …

9. Love by Sean Short

I promise to Love you through the good times and bad

I’ll Love you when I’m angry, hurt and mad

Love is a choice I’ve made to devote my life

To making you, my world, my wife

Nothing will ever change that choice that I’ve made

Even when we feel our Love start to fade

It’s inside my soul, and nothing can shake

My Love for you, that’s a promise I won’t break.

10. Love’s Messenger by Dante Alighieri, trans. by Warburton Pike

A tender thought comes oft to me,

Of you to whisper, and remain,

And sings of love, so sweet a strain

My heart, entranced, must needs agree.

Says Soul to Heart, Pray, who is he,

That cometh to console our pain,

And so o’erpowering makes his reign,

Scarce other thought in us can be?

The answer this,—Soul, full of thought,

He comes from Love a spriteling new,

Who his desires to me hath brought;

His life and forces all, he drew

From Her, the loving one, who knows,

And sees with pitying eyes, our woes.

11. Our Love by Stephanie

Our love grows every day we are together

I hope our love last forever

I’m happy to say my dreams came true

Because I’m blessed to be loved by you

I hate when we fuss and fight

Because in the end neither was right

You’re the love of my life, you’re my best friend

And I never want this love to end

I hope to be always together

I vow to love now and forever

12. All Paths Lead to You by Blanche Shoemaker Wagstaff

All paths lead to you

Where e’er I stray,

you are the evening star

At the end of the day.

All paths lead to you

Hill-top or low,

you are the white birch

In the sun’s glow.

All paths lead to you

Where e’er I roam

You are the lark-song

Calling me home!

13. So Beautiful You Are Indeed by Irene Rutherford McLeod

So beautiful you are, indeed,

That I am troubled when you come,

And though I crave you for my need,

Your nearness strikes me blind and dumb.

And when you bring your lips to mine

My spirit trembles and escapes,

And you and I are turned divine,

Bereft of our familiar shapes.

And fearfully we tread cold space,

Naked of flesh and winged with flame,

… Until we find us face to face,

Each calling on the other’s name!

14. From My Heart by Mrs Creeves

A million stars up in the sky.

One shines brighter – I can’t deny.

A love so precious, a love so true,

a love that comes from me to you.

The angels sing when you are near.

Within your arms, I have nothing to fear.

You always know just what to say.

Just talking to you makes my day.

I love you, honey, with all of my heart.

Together forever and never to part.

15. The Rainbow by Effie Waller Smith

Love is a rainbow that appears

When heaven’s sunshine lights earth’s tears.

All varied colors of the light

Within its beauteous arch unite:

There Passion’s glowing crimson hue

Burns near Truth’s rich and deathless blue;

And Jealousy’s green lights unfold

‘Mid Pleasure’s tints of flame and gold.

O dark life’s stormy sky would seem,

If love’s clear rainbow did not gleam!

Best Short Love Poems for Husband

1. My heart beats for you alone,

Together, forever we have grown.

2. Your love is a precious gift,

That fills my heart with a beautiful lift.

3. With you, my love, life is sweet,

Together we are the perfect treat.

4. You are my heart, my soul,

With you, I am always whole.

5. Your love is my paradise,

In your arms, everything is nice.

6. I never knew true love until I met you,

My forever love, forever true.

7. Your love is my happy place,

In your embrace, I find my grace.

8. You are my heart's desire,

Forever and always, my love, never to expire.

9. Your love is the sunshine in my day,

With you, my love, everything is okay.

10. My heart sings a sweet melody,

With you, my love, it's pure harmony.

11. You are my happily ever after,

Forever together, our love won't falter.

12. Your love is my guiding light,

In your embrace, everything is just right.

13. You are the beat in my heart,

With you, my love, we'll never be apart.

14. Your love is the reason for my smile,

Together, forever we'll go the extra mile.

15. My love for you will never fade,

Together, forever, our love is made.

Conclusion

Love is a beautiful feeling that should be celebrated every day. These love poems for husband are a beautiful way to express your love and devotion to him. From sweet and romantic to short and heartfelt, these poems capture the essence of love and devotion that is unique to your relationship. So, go ahead and express your love through these beautiful and sweet poems for husband, and celebrate the everlasting love.

