41 Best Spanish Quotes for Leading an Inspired Life

Spanish is an interesting language that is native to a large number of the global population. More people are learning this language everyday. Knowing some of the best Spanish quotes and Spanish phrases will help you connect with the Spanish-speaking group faster. These famous quotes hold timeless wisdom and can guide various segments of life. Every quote will brighten your day and motivate you to strive for perfection. To better understand Spanish quotes, this article divides them into quotes for life, inspiration, and relationship. Read on, explore famous sayings in the beautiful Spanish language along with their English translation, and share them with your loved ones.

41 Best Inspirational Spanish Quotes

Sharing your knowledge of a new language could be an interesting point of conversation. It not only shows your interest in a language but also talks highly of your appreciation towards other cultures. Learn some inspirational quotes in Spanish and impress people around you.

11 Spanish Love Quotes

Love may have no language, but expressing your love for your partner in their native language could get you an instant “Yes.” Use the below-mentioned best Spanish quotes to melt the hardest hearts.

“Todo lo que tomó fue una hora para conocerte, un día para enamorarme de ti. Pero me llevará toda la vida olvidarte.” All it took was an hour to know you, a day to fall in love with you. But it will take a lifetime to forget you. “Te quiero no solo por cómo eres, sino por cómo soy yo cuando estoy contigo.” My love for you is not only because of your nature but also because of how you bring out the best in me when I am with you. Use this famous quote to charm your love interest with ease. “Ámame cuando menos lo merezca, porque será cuando más lo necesite.” You should love me at my lowest as I need it the most then. “No importa que nos separe la distancia, siempre habrá un mismo cielo que nos una.” Love knows no distance as the same sky in between keeps us united. "El amor es encontrar tu felicidad en la felicidad de otra persona.” Love is finding your happiness in another person's happiness. “Mi mejor foto es contigo donde estoy sonriendo por ti..” My best picture is with you where I am smiling because of you. “Mirarse el uno al otro no es amor. El amor se dirige hacia la otra es la misma dirección.” Looking at each other is not love. Love is heading in the same direction. “De niño quería conquistar este mundo. Pero ahora sé que eres mi mundo y me has conquistado.” The english translation here says, “As a child I wanted to conquer this world. But now I know that you are my world and you have conquered me.” “Aunque este corazón es tuyo, esta vida es mía. Estoy sonriendo, pero tú eres quien me obligó a hacerlo.” Although this heart is yours, this life is mine. I'm smiling, but you're the one who made me do it. “Un momento pasado contigo es más grande que una eternidad aparte.” A moment spent with you is bigger than an eternity apart. “Estas dentro de mi corazón lo que la hace perfecta.” You are inside my heart which makes it perfect.

10 Spanish Quotes About Life

Advertisement

Follow the below Spanish quotes daily to live a fearless and upright life. These quotes can have a positive impact on your thoughts, preparing you for the good and bad in life.

“No dejes nada de lo que puedas hacer hoy para mañana.” Do not leave anything you can do today for tomorrow. “Como nadie vivirá para siempre, aprovecha al máximo el momento.” Since nobody will live forever, make the most of the moment. “El dinero de un tonto se perderá rápidamente.” A fool 's money will be wasted quickly. “Es común cometer errores, pero es aún más común culpar a otros.“ It is common to make mistakes, but it is even more common to blame others. “No me preocupa morir, como no me preocupaba nacer.” I'm not concerned about dying, just as I wasn't concerned about being born. “No estarás contento con mucho si no puedes estar contento con poco.” You won't be content with much if you can't be content with a little. “La vida es una serie de colisiones con el futuro; en lugar de ser un total de lo que hemos sido, es una suma de lo que esperamos ser.” Life is a series of collisions with the future; rather than being a total of who we have been, it is a sum of who we hope to be. “Afronta los momentos difíciles con la frente en alto.” Face tough times with your head held high. “A camino largo, paso corto.” This literally translates to “Long way, short step.” “Más vale pájaro en mano que cien volando.” The English translation of this saying is it is better to have something in hand than wonder about the treasures hidden behind a bush.

10 Spanish Motivational Quotes

No matter how hard you try, every day in life cannot be the same. People need happy and inspirational quotes to keep them motivated and lead productive lives. Below are the best Spanish quotes and their explanations to motivate you on a rainy day.

“El Hombre Que Se Levanta Es Aún Más Grande Que El Que No Ha Caído.” The man who gets up is even greater than the one who has not fallen. “El Arte de Vencer se Aprende en las Derrotas.” You will only learn about wins once you lose at things. “No hay que ahogarse en un vaso de agua.” This quote says you should never make a mountain of small problems. “Al mejor escribano se le va un borrón.” No one is perfect and mistakes can be made by the best. “No dejes camino viejo por sendero nuevo.” You should not leave an old method or road for a new one. “El Tiempo Todo Lo Cura.” This one in its English translation means “Time heals everything.” “El Que No Arriesga, No Gana.” You will gain nothing if you risk nothing. “Si Actúas Como Si Supieras Lo Que Estás Haciendo, Puedes Hacer Lo Que Quieras.” If you act like you know what you're doing, you can do whatever you want. “La raíz de todos los males es el amor al dinero.” Money is the primary cause of everything evil. You can use this Spanish quote to lead a grounded life. “Nunca es tarde para aprender.” Learning has no age and you can upskill at any time.

10 Short Spanish Quotes on Family

Advertisement

A family is the most important thing in life for everyone. People consider their family as their first friends and respect their elders. Follow the best Spanish quotes and build a stronger bond with your family.

“Una familia unida es un regalo que dura para siempre.” This quote means a united family is a gift that lasts forever “En la familia habita la vida.” Your family is your source of life. “Tu familia nunca te abandona ni te olvida.” It is only your family that will never forget or abandon you. “La familia es lo primero.” Family first is the meaning of this statement. “La familia es para siempre.” This is another way of showing the importance of family and saying that family is forever. “No existe la familia perfecta pero sí la que siempre perdona.” There is no perfect family but one that always forgives. “Valora a tu familia.” This Spanish quote says to respect and value your family. “Me sostiene el amor de mi familia.” I am sustained because of my family’s love. “Mis personas favoritas son mi familia.” This literally translates to “My favorite people are my family.” “Ninguna familia rota es irreparable.” Every broken family can be repaired.

Conclusion

The best Spanish quotes on various aspects of life will help you stay motivated. You can show your family and loved ones how much you care for them through these quotes. Write one inspirational quote every day in your journal and imbibe its qualities. You will slowly see a change in your personality and experience its positive impact on life. Learning these famous quotes can also help you create a bond when conversing with people. Live these quotes to uplift your spirits and strengthen your bond with your loved ones.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 111 Cool And Creative Ways to Say Hello