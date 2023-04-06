25 Romantic Birthday Poems for Wife to Sweep Her off Her Feet

Poetry, as the saying goes, is a fine art that hits the apt cords in the heart. Romantic birthday poems for wife can artistically express your affection, and appreciation (that too in a very soft and personal way). Every woman adores praises and compliments and seeks special attention from her companion on her birthday. And if her D-day is around the corner, dedicating happy birthday love poems can make your wifey feel super special while evoking a romantic charm.

However, framing birthday poems for wife is not everyone’s cup of tea! Thus, we bring you a string of 25 romantic poems that will naturally bring a tinge of red blush to her face along with broad smiles and shiny eyes. No extravagant gift could express your feelings as beautifully as these heartwarming and eloquently crafted poems. So, explore our list of best birthday poems for wife and select and surprise her with the most relatable one.

How Do You Wish a Romantic Happy Birthday to Your Wife?

You can always rely on romantic quotes, wishes, or messages to wish your wife a romantic happy birthday. But if you want to go a little offbeat, then a quixotic and passionate rhyme is your best bet to enunciate your emotional state. Show gratitude for her constant support and contribution by dedicating eloquent poems to your missus on her birthday!

25 Birthday Poems for Wife to Make Her Giggle

Cute and Passionate Birthday Love Poems for Wife

1. You Are The One by Anonymous

My spirited and loving bae

You captured my heart,

on the very first day.

Met many women gorgeous and smart.

But I never felt for anyone this way

Was it your dreamy eyes,

that touched my soul?

Or was it your sweet voice,

that makes me blissful and whole

I think it is all of you

that makes me feel the way I do!

Happy birthday my darling,

I love you!

2. You’re the Reason for My Smile by Anonymous

You are the reason for my morning smile,

The purity in which you always reside.

The lady who handles me and my faults,

The angel who feels I should take her side.

I don’t mind because the wife is always right,

Thank you, dear, for letting me win every fight.

Happy birthday my love!

3. When We Are Together by Anonymous

In this world, where we are together,

Moments between us always get sweeter

The love we share will always grow stronger

I love you today, and I will love you forever.

Happy birthday to my dear wife!

Advertisement

4. Thrilling Love by Joanna Fuchs

Holding your hand

Warms my heart to its core.

It’s hard to imagine

How I could love you more.

Just looking at you

Gives me a thrill.

I love you now,

And I always will.

Short Birthday Poems for Her

5. A Heartfelt Wish by Kate Summers

This heartfelt wish is just for you

Today is your special day

May all the dreams you do pursue

Be realized in every way.

A special person you are to me

You deserve the best of everything

So may this birthday and the coming year be

One that offers you the best that life may bring.

6. You Came Into My Life by Anonymous

You came into my life like a star

And filled my heart with joy

You took my pain as if it was yours

And gave me love that no one could.

You gave me a shoulder to cry on

You were my pillar when I was falling

You were my strength when I felt low

With your smile, you made my living on earth worthwhile.

7. A Thread Connects by Anonymous

A thread connects you and me

A thread so magical, that no one else can see

It binds us together in the strongest ways

Protecting us from the toughest of days

That miraculous thread is our marriage

Of being together, it has made me pledge

To which I’ll abide no matter what

My dearest wife, I love you a lot

8. A Match Made In Heaven by Anonymous

Marriages are made in heaven,

I believe this to be true

As I am happily married

To an enchanting angel like you,

The bond of marriage is eternal

Another fact I heartily support too,

As I am happily married,

To the most amazing person like you

Happy birthday!

9. During My High And Lows by Anonymous

During my highs and during my lows,

You have been holding me by your elbows.

Love is not what you just see in the light,

It is more serene and pure beyond your sight.

Take a look and see its size,

I can see it when I open my eyes.

Advertisement

10. A Drinking Song by WB Yeats

Wine comes in at the mouth

And love comes in at the eye;

That’s all we shall know for truth

Before we grow old and die.

I lift the glass to my mouth,

I look at you, and I sigh.

Romantic Birthday Poems for Her

11. Ask the Angels by Anonymous

I asked the angels above,

How should I express my love,

The words have to be magical too,

As beautiful and special as you

Cupid tells me not to worry,

Be calm and don’t hurry,

Close your eyes and ask your heart,

Sure enough, the verses start,

My sweet wife, my life partner,

You are full of love and laughter,

I thank the heaven I met you first,

You made me the luckiest man on earth.

Happy birthday, my soulmate!

12. Moment Spend with You by Anonymous

Each day and each moment that I spend with you,

Each loving memory old and new,

One thing I know for sure,

That your love is so pure,

Honey, there is no one like you,

Because you are God’s chosen few,

And I am super blessed to have you,

A very happy birthday to you!

13. Imagine by Pete Shilling

Imagine the woods,

Without a tree,

Imagine the rivers,

Without the sea,

Imagine yourself,

Without me,

Imagine how lost,

I would be.

14. Time Just Flies by Anonymous

Time just flies in your company,

Life just seems so good

May our bond stay this way forever!

It’s a touch wood,

Coz you are my life,

My pretty wife!

Wish you a loving birthday!

15. My Soul by Mayank Raj Verma

You gave light to my soul

You helped me to be whole

I have felt love for you before

And it will be more and more,

You are mine, my dear

You are the angel from above

Who taught me how to love.

Please, forever keep me near.

Advertisement

Heart-touching Birthday Poems for Her

16. Happy Birthday Soulmate by Anonymous

Happy birthday to my passionate,

and ever-loving soulmate.

You have bewitched my heart,

from the very first day.

Whereas no other, beautiful or smart,

could win me in any way.

Was it your eyes,

that rooted me to your soul?

Or was it your voice,

that makes me alive and whole?

Perhaps it’s everything about you,

that makes me feel the way I do!

Happy birthday once again my wife!

17. You Are More than My Wife by Anonymous

You are more than just my wife

You are a friend in need

You are more than a companion

You are my soulmate indeed

You are more than my happiness

You are the source of pure bliss

Without you everything

In my life would be amiss

Happy birthday

18. Wishing You by Kate Summers

Wishing you much happiness, dear

On this special day

And for the coming year

May blessings come your way.

Be thankful for each day you have

Thank God in heaven above

Fill your life with happiness, not sadness.

Remember you are loved.

19. To The One I Love by Anonymous

To the one I love, the one I adore,

My only goal in life, the one I live for –

Though we might fight more than we get along,

I hope our relationship will never go wrong.

I love to be with you, I love you around;

I’m so glad I’m the one you found.

Though you may not see what you mean to me,

My love for you will always be.

I know you love me and I know you care;

That’s why I treasure the love we share.

I want you to know I’m here for you,

Whatever it is I’ll help you through.

To the one I love, the one I adore,

My love grows every day more and more.

20. My Dear Wife by Anonymous

My dear wife,

I love you unconditionally,

We will be together eternally,

You are the reason I smile,

You make everything worthwhile

Meeting you was fate,

My lonely soul found a mate,

My life is blissful because of you,

On this special day give me a chance too,

Let’s celebrate the day you came to be

We will dance, rejoice and throw a party

Wish you a happy birthday my beauty!

Advertisement

Happy Birthday Love Poems for Wife

21. We’ve Spent Time Together by Anonymous

We have spent so much time together,

Our love grows stronger each passing year

Even when our lips don’t say a thing,

Our eyes can still do the talking

We understand each other completely,

And are in sync with one another perfectly

I thank Almighty for the love we share

A connection like ours is precious and rare,

Happy birthday my love!

22. Priceless Love by Anonymous

Romantic dinner

An expensive treat

A splendid brunch

A gift which is sweet

A drink at the bar

A luxurious holiday

A night at the pub

A weekend away

None of this can be enough

For the amount of happiness

You bring into our lives

To make everything priceless

Happy birthday

Advertisement

23. Happy Birthday to You by Wenona Elie

Happy Birthday to you

there is so much to do,

lots of surprises to come

lots of hours of fun.

May this day bring you treats,

May your day be so sweet

happy birthday to you

there is so much to do.

24. Hugging You Close by Anonymous

Hugging you close melts my heart.

Kissing your lips lights up my soul.

Let’s make a promise never to be apart,

I need you to make me whole

A new year and a new birthday

an extra candle adorns the cake.

Please don’t count those candles today,

Just enjoy the radiance they make!

Happy birthday, wifey! I love you.

25. My Angel My Love by Anonymous

My darling, you are like an angel to me,

With you, I feel happy and free,

I need you by my side, every day of my life,

I thank God for giving me such an amazing wife

Happy birthday my beautiful angel.

Conclusion

Your wife never hesitates to stand with you even during the tough storms of life. As a token of thankfulness, go a little overboard and share these striking birthday poems for wife with your beloved and let her eyes and heart shine brighter than a diamond. From reading these poems on a candle-lit dinner to gifting a poem-written card with a present — plan something unique on her special day to mesmerize your femme fatale and make her day even more special!

ALSO READ: 43 Beautiful Love Poems for Wife to Melt Her Heart