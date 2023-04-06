25 Romantic Birthday Poems for Wife to Sweep Her off Her Feet
Convey your love to your missus most romantically with our eloquent collection of birthday poems for wife. These rhythms will indeed multiply her happiness.
Poetry, as the saying goes, is a fine art that hits the apt cords in the heart. Romantic birthday poems for wife can artistically express your affection, and appreciation (that too in a very soft and personal way). Every woman adores praises and compliments and seeks special attention from her companion on her birthday. And if her D-day is around the corner, dedicating happy birthday love poems can make your wifey feel super special while evoking a romantic charm.
However, framing birthday poems for wife is not everyone’s cup of tea! Thus, we bring you a string of 25 romantic poems that will naturally bring a tinge of red blush to her face along with broad smiles and shiny eyes. No extravagant gift could express your feelings as beautifully as these heartwarming and eloquently crafted poems. So, explore our list of best birthday poems for wife and select and surprise her with the most relatable one.
How Do You Wish a Romantic Happy Birthday to Your Wife?
You can always rely on romantic quotes, wishes, or messages to wish your wife a romantic happy birthday. But if you want to go a little offbeat, then a quixotic and passionate rhyme is your best bet to enunciate your emotional state. Show gratitude for her constant support and contribution by dedicating eloquent poems to your missus on her birthday!
25 Birthday Poems for Wife to Make Her Giggle
Cute and Passionate Birthday Love Poems for Wife
1. You Are The One by Anonymous
My spirited and loving bae
You captured my heart,
on the very first day.
Met many women gorgeous and smart.
But I never felt for anyone this way
Was it your dreamy eyes,
that touched my soul?
Or was it your sweet voice,
that makes me blissful and whole
I think it is all of you
that makes me feel the way I do!
Happy birthday my darling,
I love you!
2. You’re the Reason for My Smile by Anonymous
You are the reason for my morning smile,
The purity in which you always reside.
The lady who handles me and my faults,
The angel who feels I should take her side.
I don’t mind because the wife is always right,
Thank you, dear, for letting me win every fight.
Happy birthday my love!
3. When We Are Together by Anonymous
In this world, where we are together,
Moments between us always get sweeter
The love we share will always grow stronger
I love you today, and I will love you forever.
Happy birthday to my dear wife!
4. Thrilling Love by Joanna Fuchs
Holding your hand
Warms my heart to its core.
It’s hard to imagine
How I could love you more.
Just looking at you
Gives me a thrill.
I love you now,
And I always will.
Short Birthday Poems for Her
5. A Heartfelt Wish by Kate Summers
This heartfelt wish is just for you
Today is your special day
May all the dreams you do pursue
Be realized in every way.
A special person you are to me
You deserve the best of everything
So may this birthday and the coming year be
One that offers you the best that life may bring.
6. You Came Into My Life by Anonymous
You came into my life like a star
And filled my heart with joy
You took my pain as if it was yours
And gave me love that no one could.
You gave me a shoulder to cry on
You were my pillar when I was falling
You were my strength when I felt low
With your smile, you made my living on earth worthwhile.
7. A Thread Connects by Anonymous
A thread connects you and me
A thread so magical, that no one else can see
It binds us together in the strongest ways
Protecting us from the toughest of days
That miraculous thread is our marriage
Of being together, it has made me pledge
To which I’ll abide no matter what
My dearest wife, I love you a lot
8. A Match Made In Heaven by Anonymous
Marriages are made in heaven,
I believe this to be true
As I am happily married
To an enchanting angel like you,
The bond of marriage is eternal
Another fact I heartily support too,
As I am happily married,
To the most amazing person like you
Happy birthday!
9. During My High And Lows by Anonymous
During my highs and during my lows,
You have been holding me by your elbows.
Love is not what you just see in the light,
It is more serene and pure beyond your sight.
Take a look and see its size,
I can see it when I open my eyes.
10. A Drinking Song by WB Yeats
Wine comes in at the mouth
And love comes in at the eye;
That’s all we shall know for truth
Before we grow old and die.
I lift the glass to my mouth,
I look at you, and I sigh.
Romantic Birthday Poems for Her
11. Ask the Angels by Anonymous
I asked the angels above,
How should I express my love,
The words have to be magical too,
As beautiful and special as you
Cupid tells me not to worry,
Be calm and don’t hurry,
Close your eyes and ask your heart,
Sure enough, the verses start,
My sweet wife, my life partner,
You are full of love and laughter,
I thank the heaven I met you first,
You made me the luckiest man on earth.
Happy birthday, my soulmate!
12. Moment Spend with You by Anonymous
Each day and each moment that I spend with you,
Each loving memory old and new,
One thing I know for sure,
That your love is so pure,
Honey, there is no one like you,
Because you are God’s chosen few,
And I am super blessed to have you,
A very happy birthday to you!
13. Imagine by Pete Shilling
Imagine the woods,
Without a tree,
Imagine the rivers,
Without the sea,
Imagine yourself,
Without me,
Imagine how lost,
I would be.
14. Time Just Flies by Anonymous
Time just flies in your company,
Life just seems so good
May our bond stay this way forever!
It’s a touch wood,
Coz you are my life,
My pretty wife!
Wish you a loving birthday!
15. My Soul by Mayank Raj Verma
You gave light to my soul
You helped me to be whole
I have felt love for you before
And it will be more and more,
You are mine, my dear
You are the angel from above
Who taught me how to love.
Please, forever keep me near.
Heart-touching Birthday Poems for Her
16. Happy Birthday Soulmate by Anonymous
Happy birthday to my passionate,
and ever-loving soulmate.
You have bewitched my heart,
from the very first day.
Whereas no other, beautiful or smart,
could win me in any way.
Was it your eyes,
that rooted me to your soul?
Or was it your voice,
that makes me alive and whole?
Perhaps it’s everything about you,
that makes me feel the way I do!
Happy birthday once again my wife!
17. You Are More than My Wife by Anonymous
You are more than just my wife
You are a friend in need
You are more than a companion
You are my soulmate indeed
You are more than my happiness
You are the source of pure bliss
Without you everything
In my life would be amiss
Happy birthday
18. Wishing You by Kate Summers
Wishing you much happiness, dear
On this special day
And for the coming year
May blessings come your way.
Be thankful for each day you have
Thank God in heaven above
Fill your life with happiness, not sadness.
Remember you are loved.
19. To The One I Love by Anonymous
To the one I love, the one I adore,
My only goal in life, the one I live for –
Though we might fight more than we get along,
I hope our relationship will never go wrong.
I love to be with you, I love you around;
I’m so glad I’m the one you found.
Though you may not see what you mean to me,
My love for you will always be.
I know you love me and I know you care;
That’s why I treasure the love we share.
I want you to know I’m here for you,
Whatever it is I’ll help you through.
To the one I love, the one I adore,
My love grows every day more and more.
20. My Dear Wife by Anonymous
My dear wife,
I love you unconditionally,
We will be together eternally,
You are the reason I smile,
You make everything worthwhile
Meeting you was fate,
My lonely soul found a mate,
My life is blissful because of you,
On this special day give me a chance too,
Let’s celebrate the day you came to be
We will dance, rejoice and throw a party
Wish you a happy birthday my beauty!
Happy Birthday Love Poems for Wife
21. We’ve Spent Time Together by Anonymous
We have spent so much time together,
Our love grows stronger each passing year
Even when our lips don’t say a thing,
Our eyes can still do the talking
We understand each other completely,
And are in sync with one another perfectly
I thank Almighty for the love we share
A connection like ours is precious and rare,
Happy birthday my love!
22. Priceless Love by Anonymous
Romantic dinner
An expensive treat
A splendid brunch
A gift which is sweet
A drink at the bar
A luxurious holiday
A night at the pub
A weekend away
None of this can be enough
For the amount of happiness
You bring into our lives
To make everything priceless
Happy birthday
23. Happy Birthday to You by Wenona Elie
Happy Birthday to you
there is so much to do,
lots of surprises to come
lots of hours of fun.
May this day bring you treats,
May your day be so sweet
happy birthday to you
there is so much to do.
24. Hugging You Close by Anonymous
Hugging you close melts my heart.
Kissing your lips lights up my soul.
Let’s make a promise never to be apart,
I need you to make me whole
A new year and a new birthday
an extra candle adorns the cake.
Please don’t count those candles today,
Just enjoy the radiance they make!
Happy birthday, wifey! I love you.
25. My Angel My Love by Anonymous
My darling, you are like an angel to me,
With you, I feel happy and free,
I need you by my side, every day of my life,
I thank God for giving me such an amazing wife
Happy birthday my beautiful angel.
Conclusion
Your wife never hesitates to stand with you even during the tough storms of life. As a token of thankfulness, go a little overboard and share these striking birthday poems for wife with your beloved and let her eyes and heart shine brighter than a diamond. From reading these poems on a candle-lit dinner to gifting a poem-written card with a present — plan something unique on her special day to mesmerize your femme fatale and make her day even more special!
ALSO READ: 43 Beautiful Love Poems for Wife to Melt Her Heart
FAQ's
Aastha is a certified Relationship coach and she strives to help those who seek expert advice on relationships. As a ...Read more