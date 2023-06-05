55+ Inspiring Confidence Quotes to Help You Take on Any Challenge

Confidence is the cornerstone of success. It is the one thing that can make or break you. Everyone needs a little boost of confidence from time to time, especially when you are overwhelmed with doubts, insecurities, and rough phases. In such negative times, reading these confidence quotes can help you stay encouraged and inspired when faced with difficult situations.

So, recharge your motivation and self-confidence with our inspiring collection of confidence-boosting quotes. Find the perfect words to help you build self-belief, feel empowered, and stay positive in any situation. Ready to discover the power of positivity today?!

55+ Encouraging Confidence Quotes to Boost Your Spirit And Help You Face Your Battles Bravely

Best Confidence Quotes

1. "Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy." ― Norman Vincent Peale

2. "Faith is deliberate confidence in the character of God whose ways you may not understand at the time." ― Oswald Chambers

3. "Confidence... thrives on honesty, on honor, on the sacredness of obligations, on faithful protection and on unselfish performance. Without them, it cannot live." ― Franklin D. Roosevelt

4. "You always have to believe in yourself and not let your confidence fade." ― Naomi

5. "Faith is the confidence, the assurance, the enforcing truth, the knowing." ― Robert Collier

6. "When I take good care of myself, it lifts my spirits, boosts my confidence, and makes me feel strong. When someone tries to throw me shade, it bounces right off. I look those haters straight in the eye, keep my chin up and shoulders back. Because I know I'm a fierce queen - and they know it, too." ― Alyssa Edwards

7. "Dream small dreams. If you make them too big, you get overwhelmed and you don't do anything. If you make small goals and accomplish them, it gives you the confidence to go on to higher goals." ― John H. Johnson

8. "The main thing is confidence. I'm gaining more and more confidence to do whatever I want to do on the basketball court, whether it is shooting threes or sprinting to the rim and finishing or ball handling. I'm confident enough because I have worked on it that I am going to do the exact same things in the game." ― Jimmy Butler

9. "When you look good, you feel good. Confidence with what you're wearing is very important. If you feel good, you will always perform your best without worrying about anything." ― Maria Sharapova

10. "An interesting life could always use a little seduction, confidence, ambition, and danger." ― Jim Sarbh

11. "Beauty has so many forms, and I think the most beautiful thing is confidence and loving yourself." ― Kiesza

12. "I taught myself confidence. When I'd walk into a room and feel scared to death, I'd tell myself, 'I'm not afraid of anybody.' And people believed me. You've got to teach yourself to take over the world." ― Priyanka Chopra

Inspirational Confidence Quotes

13. “Have confidence that if you have done a little thing well, you can do a bigger thing well too.” ― David Storey

14. "All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence, and then success is sure." ― Mark Twain

15. "Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit at home and think about it. Go out and get busy." ― Dale Carnegie

16. "Confidence doesn't come out of nowhere. It's a result of something...hours and days and weeks and years of constant work and dedication." ― Roger Staubach

17. "You have to have confidence in your ability, and then be tough enough to follow through." ― Rosalynn Carter

Confidence Boosting Quotes to Believe in Yourself

18. “You’ve got to put in the work. And you’ve got to play with confidence. You’ve got to believe in yourself.” ― Paul Pierce

19. “The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease for ever to be able to do it.” ― J. M. Barrie

20. "Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained." ― Marie Curie

21. "Positivity, confidence, and persistence are key in life, so never give up on yourself." ― Khalid

22. "You gotta have confidence in yourself first before anybody else will." ― Jayson Tatum

23. "Doubt can motivate you, so don't be afraid of it. Confidence and doubt are at two ends of the scale, and you need both. They balance each other out." ― Barbra Streisand

Sassy Confidence Quotes

24. “When you have a lot of confidence and you feel like nobody can beat you, it’s game over for everyone else.” ― Jason Day

25. "A lot of people would say 'sexy' is about the body. But to me, 'sexy' is a woman with confidence. I admire women who have very little fear." ― Allegra Versace

26. "Being glamorous is about strength and confidence. It's black and white - dramatic. You have to be strong." ― Catherine Zeta-Jones

27. "Confidence is going after Moby Dick in a rowboat and taking tartar sauce with you." ― Zig Ziglar

28. "I think an eyebrow can change the way you feel. It changes everything about your confidence." ― Anastasia Soare

29. "Style is whatever you want to do, if you can do it with confidence." ― George Clinton

30. "Everybody can rock a bikini, swimsuit, unicorn onesie... whatever floats your boat. If you wear it with confidence, you will look hot." ― Iskra Lawrence

Positive Self-confidence Quotes

31. "When you have confidence, you can have a lot of fun. And when you have fun, you can do amazing things." ― Joe Namath

32. "I was always looking outside myself for strength and confidence but it comes from within. It is there all the time." ― Anna Freud

33. "When you have confidence, you can do anything." — Sloane Stephens

34. "Confidence is the most beautiful thing you can possess." ― Sabrina Carpenter

35. "Mentally strong people overcome setbacks with confidence because adversity only makes them better." ― Amy Morin

36. "He who has faith has... an inward reservoir of courage, hope, confidence, calmness, and assuring trust that all will come out well - even though to the world it may appear to come out most badly." ― B. C. Forbes

37. "Confidence is not, 'They will like me'. Confidence instead is, 'I'll be fine if they don't'." ― Christina Grimmie

Uplifting Confidence Quotes

38. "Find the confidence in whatever way you can to just keep moving onto the next page. The only way you will finish projects and get better is to keep moving forward." ― Charles Forsman

39. "If you've got the confidence and the work ethic, you can make any dream come true." ― Bret Hart

40. "When you win, you don't get carried away. But if you go step by step, with confidence, you can go far." ― Diego Maradona

41. "Whether you come from a council estate or a country estate, your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude." ― Michelle Obama

42. "Confidence is the most important single factor in this game, and no matter how great your natural talent is, there is only one way to obtain and sustain it: work." ― Jack Nicklaus

Short Confidence Quotes

43. “Experience tells you what to do; confidence allows you to do it.” ― Stan Smith

44. “It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.” ― Edmund Hillary

45. “Skill and confidence are an unconquered army.” ― George Herbert

46. “You are the only person on Earth who can use your ability.” ― Zig Ziglar

47. "The most beautiful thing you can wear is confidence." ― Blake Lively

48. "If you have no confidence in self, you are twice defeated in the race of life." ― Marcus Garvey

49. "You just have to be yourself and go full with confidence and be courageous." ― Gabby Douglas

50. "Confidence is key - once you have that, you are unstoppable." ― Timothy Weah

51. "Just be confident. I think confidence is the most attractive part of a person." ― Curtis Jackson

52. "Confidence is contagious. So is lack of confidence." ― Vince Lombardi

53. "Confidence comes with maturity, being more accepting of yourself." ― Nicole Scherzinger

54. "The circulation of confidence is better than the circulation of money." ― James Madison

55. "Greed is the lack of confidence in one's own ability to create." ― Vanna Bonta

56. "As is our confidence, so is our capacity." ― William Hazlitt

57. "Confidence is sexy." ― Jonathan Van Ness

Conclusion

Confidence is an essential trait that can pave the path to success and happiness in your life. It can be the difference between achieving your goals and falling short of them. However, it becomes impossible to stay confident when you continuously face hardships or backlashes. So, to help you build your self-conviction, here are some enlightening confidence quotes that will motivate you to stay strong in difficult times. They will also remind you to be brave and bold and never give up on your dreams. Moreover, by reading these quotes about confidence, you can gain the strength to face any challenge and come out victorious in the end!

