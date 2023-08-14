35+ Divorce Quotes: Transforming Endings into New Beginnings

Experiencing a divorce can profoundly affect your mental and physical state, as the journey through this ordeal is often filled with pain and emotional upheaval. Engaging with divorce quotes can offer a source of strength and a ray of positivity to guide you through this challenging phase and ultimately help you re-embrace life's opportunities.

Divorce, in its essence, grants you the freedom to rekindle passions that might have been set aside during an unhealthy relationship. Whether it's a long-awaited solo adventure or pursuing a novel skill, now is your moment to seize these aspirations.

Within this article, we've curated a compilation of divorce quotes to assist you in finding your way forward, rekindling your spirit, and approaching life with newfound enthusiasm.

35+ Divorce Quotes to Help You Find Light And Hope Amidst Darkness

New Beginning Divorce Quotes to Inspire Hope And Renewal

1. “It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

2. “Do not look for healing at the feet of those who broke you.” — Rupi Kaur

3. “A divorce is like an amputation: you survive it, but there’s less of you.” — Margaret Atwood

4. “Divorce isn’t such a tragedy. A tragedy’s staying in an unhappy marriage, teaching your children the wrong things about love. Nobody ever died of divorce.” — Jennifer Weiner

5. “You can’t lose someone you never had and regret it.”

6. “Divorce is always terrible, but I haven’t met anyone who went through it and isn’t happier now.” — Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

7. “Divorce is not the end of the world. It’s worse to stay in an unhealthy marriage. That’s a worse example for the children.” — Jerry Hall

8. “Well, after the divorce, I went home and turned all the lights on!” — Larry David

9. “To live, to err, to triumph, to re-create life out of life!” — James Joyce

10. “You might not be able to control all the events that happen to you, but you can choose to not be reduced by them.” — Maya Angelou

Strength Divorce Quotes to Provide Support During Dark Times

11. “When people divorce, it’s always such a tragedy. At the same time, if people stay together, it can be even worse.” — Monica Bellucci

12. “Sometimes divorce is better than marriage.” — Sumner Redstone

13. “When two people decide to get a divorce, it isn’t a sign that they don’t understand one another, but a sign that they have, at last, begun to.” — Helen Rowland

14. “Divorce is a fire exit. When a house is burning, it doesn’t matter who sets the fire. If there is no fire exit, everyone in the house will be burned!” — Mehmet Murat ildan

15. “Love is grand; divorce is a hundred grand.” — Shinichi Suzuki

16. “Nice people don’t necessarily fall in love with nice people.” — Jonathan Franzen

17. “The only standing peace between a man and his wife is, doubtless, a separation” — Lord Chesterfield

18. “When I got divorced, I went through the various stages of grieving—anger, denial, and dancing around my settlement cheque.” — Maura Kennedy

19. “Divorce isn’t always the best answer. And sometimes it’s the only answer.” — Karen Finn

20. “I never even believed in divorce until after I got married.” — Diane Ford

21. “Fair is the four-letter F word of divorce.” — Kate Van Dyka

“Strong Woman” Strength Divorce Quotes to Empower Her

22. “I think you will find that with divorce will come happier remarriages.” — Helen Fisher

23. “People say, ‘Oh, God, how devastating to go through a divorce.’ Did I wish for this to happen to my family? No. But everyone is healthy; we’re moving on with our lives.” — Idi Klum

24. “My parents’ divorce was very difficult. Divorce is incredibly painful, but it’s also an essential part of life.” — Abi Morgan

25. “I lived a really wonderful life with this man, and even after our divorce, it was incredible.” — Priscilla Presley

26. “Divorce: a resumption of diplomatic relations and rectification of boundaries.” — Ambrose Bierce

27. “Drink from the well of yourself and begin again.” — Charles Bukowski

28. “We all have two lives. The second one starts when we realize we only have one.” — Tom Hiddleston

29. “Divorce sets off a tidal wave of changes—physical, mental, emotional, social, and existential.” — Karen Finn

30. “Do you see your divorce as a set-back or a do-over? It took time and effort, but I now see mine as a do-over.” — Karen Finn

31. “I do not consider divorce an evil by any means. It is just as much a refuge for women married to brutal men as Canada was to the slaves of brutal masters.” — Susan B. Anthony

Quotes About Divorce That’ll Provide Solace And Strength

32. “I got divorced recently. It was a mixed marriage. I’m human; he’s Klingon.” — Carol Leifer

33. “He taught me housekeeping; when I divorce, I keep the house.” — Zsa Zsa Gabor

34. “I’m not upset about my divorce.” — Roseanne Barr

35. “Every woman that finally figured out her worth has picked up her suitcases of pride and boarded a flight to freedom, which landed in the valley of change.” — Shannon L. Alder

36. “There are four stages in a marriage: First there’s the affair, then the marriage, then children and finally the fourth stage, without which you cannot know a woman, the divorce.” — Norman Mailer

37. “I should have known something was wrong with my first wife. When I brought her home to my parents, they approved of her.” — Woody Allen

38. “She cried, and the judge wiped her tears with my checkbook.” — Tommy Manville

39. “He who cannot forgive breaks the bridge over which he himself must pass.”

40. “Nowadays love is a matter of chance, matrimony of money, and divorce a matter of course.” — Helen Rowland

41. “With divorce.. you’re not dead—you’re dormant.” — Cheryl Nielsen

Divorce Quotes for Her to Find Healing

42. “Lies don’t end relationships; the truth does.” — Shannon L. Alder

43. “Holding on is believing that there’s only a past; letting go is knowing that there’s a future.” — Daphne Rose Kingma

44. “If you spend your time hoping someone will suffer the consequences of what they did to your heart, then you’re allowing them to hurt you a second time in your mind.” — Shannon L. Alder

45. “Only by acceptance of the past will you alter its meaning.” — T. S. Eliot

46. “Owning your own story and loving yourself through the process is the bravest thing that we’ll ever do.” — Brene Brown

47. “It’s better to be alone than in bad company.” — George Washington

48. “I don’t see divorce as a failure. I see it as an end to a story. In a story, everything has an end and a beginning.” — Olga Kurylenko

49. “For some reason, we see divorce as a signal of failure, despite the fact that each of us has a right, and an obligation, to rectify any other mistake we make in life.” — Joyce Brothers

50. “Perhaps sometimes, reminding ourselves that we do have a choice makes it easier to pick the harder one.” — Eva Melusine Thieme

51. “For a lot of people, divorce is an incredibly healthy move to make in their life.” — Adam Scott

Divorce Inspirational Quotes to Help You Embrace New Beginnings

52. “Divorce is never a pleasant experience. You look upon it as a failure. But I learned to be a different person once we broke up. Sometimes you learn more from failure than you do from success.” — Michael Crawford

53. “I decided after my last divorce to marry myself.” — Nell Carter

54. “After my divorce, painting took me out of panic mode and into a serene, calm place. I could absolutely lose myself.” — Jane Seymour

55. “Never run back to whatever broke you.” — Anonymous

56. “Starting today, I need to forget what’s gone, appreciate what remains, and look forward.”

57. “It always gets worse before it can get better. But it will get better. Like everything else, and like our past struggles, at some point, we win, but before that win, there’s always that loss that spurs us on.” — Dolores Huerta

58. “Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me.” — Carol Burnett

Conclusion

We hope you have liked our collection of divorce quotes. Divorce, though an unfortunate phase, has the potential to evoke a multitude of unsettling emotions. Nevertheless, it's crucial to recognize that the conclusion of one relationship doesn't equate to the culmination of your entire life's journey. The road ahead holds promise and opportunities waiting to be embraced. Dwelling in sorrow and resentment will merely prolong your anguish and breed bitterness; hence, forgiveness becomes paramount. Immerse yourself in these divorce quotes, drawing inspiration to progress into a future illuminated by hope. This juncture is an unexplored chance, opening doors to heightened achievements and profound fulfillment.

