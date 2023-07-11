Empathy Vs. Compassion: Differences and Significance Explained

Our life goals and ever-growing wish list don’t give us enough time to look beyond our schedules and think about others. We often tend to forget to be nice toward our fellow beings! Moreover, we look at people or situations from our perspective, ignoring the fact that there are other ways to look at things and respect different perspectives. But it is important to understand that the world would be a better place with more kindness around. While a little bit of empathy can help people coincide with utmost harmony, compassion can heal the needy. So here is a discussion on empathy vs. compassion aimed at helping you boost your consciousness and become a soul that the world so desperately needs. Read on!

What is Empathy?

Empathy is understanding what other people may feel, their perspective, and their situation; understanding them emotionally by placing ourselves in their shoes. Our reaction to any situation or incident will change when we look at it empathetically.

For example, when traveling on public transport, we are often pushed by other passengers who want to have a seat. Losing a seat might have made you angry or created negative emotions for that person. We don’t know if that person rushed and pushed you aside for the seat. Maybe she was very tired, too exhausted to stand, or maybe she was pregnant by a few months, which didn’t make the baby bump visible, or maybe she was very upset and mentally exhausted. She wanted to sit somehow. If we try to understand them with emotional empathy and from their perspective, we can be more tolerant and loving toward others. Such a gesture can prevent unwanted arguments and fights and save your mood from getting spoiled.

So, simply put, the definition of empathy is understanding others from their perspective, feeling their emotions, and responding to them in a loving and more suitable manner that comforts them instead of being critical.

What Is Compassion Then?

Compassion is the desire to ease people’s pain and help them overcome their miseries, sorrow, depression, physical illness, poverty, or any other kind of inabilities and challenges. When self-love is glorified and prioritizing oneself over others is held as a responsibility for oneself, compassion can take a backseat unless you have an inner calling for it. Since you know the meaning of compassion, can you recollect when was the last time that you expressed compassion to something or someone?

It is a genuine feeling and desire to help others without any inclination for any reward or favor in return or the intention of creating any social image. The definition of compassion tells you about what it means, but it may not tell you how it looks and what it takes to be compassionate to your fellow beings.

When you see people begging at signals, you may want to help them not by donating money but by giving them a suitable work opportunity. It takes selflessness, courage, and zero heed to what people may say about your actions. It also needs you to go out of your way to help others, convince them of the change and motivate them to embrace and stick to it. You could have easily given the money and carried on with your day, but compassion in you made you give it a try to improve others’ life. Compassion is a very positive emotion.

Why is Empathy a Valued Virtue?

You may say that anyone who tries to understand others’ feelings and emotions is an empathetic person. But there’s more to the significance of empathy. Let us walk you through some details to understand it in depth.

1. An Important Skill

Not everyone can understand others or are willing to try to understand even. In such a scenario, if someone can understand others’ feelings and emotions and act accordingly, that is a gifted skill. So, empathy is an important skill!

2. Ability to Make Better Connections

When you can apprehend the other person’s feelings and emotions, connect to their soul and understand them, you can form a connection with anybody! It’s a great quality because it will help you to grow your network, win trust and confidence, and sustain relationships.

3. Enhance Leadership Skills

Besides inspiring a team to achieve common goals, empathy helps you to win your teammates’ confidence. Your empathy assures them that you are their well-wisher; hence, they trust your leadership. Thus, it allows you to lead with ease and better efficiency.

4. Anticipate Clients’ Requirements

Having your hands on clients’ pulse is a precious talent, and you can be a treasure for your company. Understanding clients’ requirements is a real challenge; most spend a hefty time after it. Being an empath enables you to understand clients’ wants with the bare minimum effort.

5. Healthy Practice for Mental Wellbeing

As you sense others’ emotions, it touches them and makes them feel cared for, understood, and appreciated. These are some of the most precious and important feelings for a human being. By being empathetic, you can make people happy, and this is hugely and unconditionally satisfying and great for your emotional health.

Why Must You Be Bothered About Compassion?

Compassion is a natural desire to help others; you cannot cultivate it. However, you might not be aware of your compassionate side unless you encounter any particular incident that may make you react with compassion. If you grow up surrounded by compassionate people, then you would develop it too. You can thus become an agent of change, restoring peace and prosperity in the world. Here are some of the amazing reasons to be compassionate in your everyday life:

1. Broadens Your Perspective

Unless you understand others’ pain, it is quite difficult to find purpose in helping them. As you understand others and their feelings, you discover different perspectives too. A particular subject may have a thousand perspectives, and understanding them all extends our horizon and makes us aware of the other possibilities, how much people suffer, and what we can do for them. With an enlarged perspective, we become more considerate and better human beings. However, often we cannot understand what the other person feels without going through similar feelings unless we are compassionate. Do you want us to explain what compassion means? Well, compassion is the ability to understand others’ points of view and sufferings and feel their pain to act from a larger point of understanding, consideration, and empathy.

2. Opens You Up as a Human Being

In the previous point, we have just touched upon this benefit – it makes us better human beings. As we gain different perspectives and understand the possibilities of weird and difficult situations others face, we become less judgmental, more tolerant, and more accommodating. These are some of the rarest qualities of a human being. As you understand others’ points of view, issues, and pain, you will stop reacting and start responding to situations, replies, and actions. Thus, being more compassionate helps us to open up to our human potential and add value to society. One of the examples of compassion can be, suppose you are traveling in public transport and someone takes your seat. An indifferent individual may get offended or fight for the seat but a compassionate individual will consider the person unwell to stand.

3. Diminishes Suffering

As we advance toward a more refined civilization, the sufferings seem to increase. Thankfully, you can control it with collective effort. For a significant impact, the change must happen at a cellular level; society needs more and more compassionate individuals. As a compassionate person, you can feel others’ pain and make an effort to improve the situation. Imagine what would happen if there were more compassionate people! As more and more people become compassionate or invoke their compassionate selves, the task will gain momentum and succeed. As we know the definition of compassion, the more compassionate people we have, the less will be the world's suffering. It’s one of the best benefits of compassion.

4. Connects You to Your Roots And People

The secret lies in understanding people emotionally. When you help a person or a situation, you must understand the emotions running underneath them. When you walk into a room, you must understand the energy of the place, their mood and gauge their thoughts. If you can master understanding the emotions of a group of people, you can even calm an agitating team, not with authority but with sheer compassion. As you understand their feelings, you climb down to the root level, connect with your roots, too, and get better with your emotional response. Any of the incidents may remind you about your past or the bygone years. You can better understand why they are behaving in such a manner.

5. Helps You Understand People Around You in a Better Way

Acknowledging the difficult side of human beings is the real challenge. When you look at them with compassion, you can accept them easily and discover their friendlier and better qualities. Everyone has a darker side; if we focus on the darkness, we may miss the better ones, which might be more meaningful than their negative traits. So, when you are compassionate, you understand the reasons behind their negative qualities and see the layers that make them dynamic individuals, and understand them holistically. Often it becomes difficult to find goodness in people who tend to be unkind to you, so try loving-kindness meditation for calming your mind and firming up your resolution.

6. Creates Possibility for More Peace

If you don’t like someone, you may not like anything about that person after a certain point in time. It may lead to bitterness and strife. Does that help? It makes the matter even worse. While on the other hand, understanding and accepting unpleasant sides is what matters and is counted. True compassion can do the needed help. With a compassionate heart, you can patiently deal with the demons of an individual, address the reasons behind such traits, address the crisis, and thus dissolve the possibilities of any strife. It creates a favorable ground for love and peace. So in this discussion on empathy vs. compassion, it’s evident that you can choose anyone between or both; you will gain in both cases.

How Are Empathy And Compassion Different?

Often empathy and compassion are confused to be the same, but they are not. There are quite a good number of differences between them; the first and major difference between compassion and empathy is that empathy is a precursor for compassion, or compassion follows empathy. Empathy is the desire of a person to know and understand why an angry person is angry, what makes a person revengeful, and what makes a person manipulative instead of reacting to their negativity. If you remember the definition of compassion, you know only after being empathetic can you become compassionate towards anyone or any situation. You cannot feel sad for a person shouting and cursing you with anger unless you empathetically understand that there’s pain behind the angry attitude. And only then will you feel an inner calling to address the distressed person.

The second element that differentiates empathy from compassion is the larger involvement of emotion in one and mind in another. Empathy comes from emotion; you feel the pain of the other person, understand the insecurity, sorrow, or any feeling that the person might be feeling, and act on it. Whereas the mind is more involved in compassion; when you see a person suffer and want to help the person overcome his suffering, you look for an effective and meaningful solution. You felt the pain emotionally, but take a step back and think mindfully while trying to find the solution. You cannot get the best solution when you act emotionally. You plan and execute a course of action that you have taken consciously.

What’s So Nice And Not-so-nice About Empathy?

You might have already heard us mention that we need more empaths to make the world a better place. That’s true; empathy is such a treasured quality. It allows you to accept people as they are and understand their misbehaviors; it encourages you to treat them instead of judging them. However, empathy is not immune to its own dark side. Just like too much salt makes a dish inedible, empathy has its negative sides too.

Sadly, empathy has cognitive biases. We are humans, and biases have been one of the most difficult things we have been fighting with, and it yet remains unconquered. An empathetic person may mostly feel the feelings of people close to you who like you and vice-versa, with whom you can connect. However, as an empath, you may not feel the feelings of people you don’t like or who don’t like you, who might have been critical about you at some point in time, and similar people.

Another not-so-nice side of empathy is emotional drainage or empathic distress. As you connect to sad and depressed individuals and feel their emotional pain unknowingly, you get involved with their lives and their conditions. You take a share of their pain, too, and suffer from emotional exhaustion, which may even lead to personal distress. The sad and worrisome part is that an empath takes care of the people and their pains; now, with whom will the empath share the emotional burden?

Empathy is truly a blessing that humanity is in dire need of, and we are waking up to it. However, the cons are a concern too. So it would be best for empaths to remain in groups which can also be the support network that can encourage them during their emotional exhaustion and check and alert them about their cognitive biases. That’s the responsibility of a meaningful relationship between empathetic people.

What Are the High And Low Points of Compassion?

Compassion is a blessing for civilization. It can be a great aid for treating an ailing civilization. A compassionate individual can heal and cheer someone up by making themself available, listening, and assuring.

However, it is difficult for a compassionate individual to be aware of the limits. So, they may cross it, and too much compassion can backfire too. Compassion is proactively helping one to overcome pain by doing what would be best for him or her, it might not be easy; the person may not like it initially, but you go to do it still. So, whether to please the other person or listen to their demands, compassionate people may end up doing what’s seemingly good for them. It can lead to forming unwanted habits, adopting unwanted lifestyles, and doing things that might not be good.

So, compassion too can cause damage if not practiced mindfully and authentically. However, the lows of compassion aren’t reason enough to stop being compassionate to people. Instead, you must check the actions from time to time to avoid the cons.

Constant evolution will bring up things that challenge the existing setup. While some could be a blessing, others can be curses too. Thankfully, this guide on empathy vs. compassion proves that the human intellect is blessed with active and effective decision-making that can separate the good from the bad and make wisdom consumable. Therefore, empathy and compassion are two of the most essential qualities that a human being must possess for improving the life and living conditions of our fellow beings and our lives as well!

