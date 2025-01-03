Funny Friendship Poems That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Friends are what makes life beautiful. They bring out the child in us. In friendships, humor plays a big role. With our best friends, we laugh the hardest even on the gloomiest days. Sharing a sense of humor doesn’t only make it easy to lighten a stressful situation, it also bolsters up connection. Explore these funny friendship poems that you can send to your friends to share laughter.

20 Funny Poems About Friendship

1. A Friend in You

A friend is someone who touches your heart,

For that one great start,

She will shout at you for no reason,

Talk nonsense in every season,

But, she is still special in life,

She is the reason why we survive,

That is you my friend,

Love you so much!

– Unknown

2. Best Friends

I promise to love you

When your jokes are not funny.

I promise to love you

When you have no money.

I promise to love you

When you're sick and all snotty.

I promise to love you

When you're angry and grotty.

I promise to love you

When you're drunk and unruly.

I promise to love you

When you're hung over and drooly.

And I promise to love you

When you drive me 'round the bend.

I promise to love you

Because you are my best friend!

– Alex.

3. Friends Lost Contest

Two friends, both eager, set out one day,

To win the heart of a girl, they'd say.

But oh, what a twist, what a funny sight,

Neither succeeded, try as they might.

They both tried their best, with charm and flair,

But the girl's affections, they couldn't ensnare.

Instead of love, what they found was laughter,

At their failed attempts, ever after.

So they laughed and joked, about their plight,

And remained the best of friends, through day and night.

For in funny circumstances not so rare, they'd find,

Humour in mishaps is forever entwined.

— Catherine Pulsifer

4. Mismatched Socks

My friend wears socks, never a pair,

One striped, one dotted, they don’t care,

Walking around, with mismatched feet,

In their world, that’s quite neat.

In the park or at the store,

Their socks, something to adore,

A laugh, a giggle, we share a look,

Their sock style, off the hook.



So here’s to friends, and their quirky ways,

Brightening up our regular days,

With socks mismatched, a joyful frock,

A friendship firm, as solid as rock.

— Unknown

5. The Dynamic Duo

In the land of friendship, where laughter's the rule,

We're the dynamic duo, the cool kids in school.

With antics so silly, and jokes that won't end,

We're the best of buddies, forever, my friend!

We've faced funny fiascos, a wacky parade,

From weird fashion choices to a dance masquerade.

In the realm of inside jokes, we're the kings,

Our bond's like a comedy that never stops with its wings.

We're like peanut butter and jelly, a pair so sweet,

Our friendship's a melody, an upbeat feat.

Through thick and through thin, we'll stick together,

In this laugh-filled journey, friends forever and ever!

— Unknown

6. The Late Comer

There’s a friend who’s always late,

For every plan, every date,

“I’m on my way,” they always state,

While we wait and contemplate.



We joke and tease their tardy trend,

Wondering if this habit will ever end,

But in their delay, there’s charm indeed,

Their punctuality, never guaranteed.

— Unknown

7. You and I Are Alike

You keep all my secrets

And I can trust you well

If we did something unusual

Then both will go to hell

Best friends are friends for life

Without you I won't survive

You are so special to me

Its everywhere you I can see

Enough I think for your glee!

— Unknown

8. Two Friends, So Funny

Two friends, oh so funny, with a quirky game,

They call each other the same name, what a claim!

Confusing all who listen, scratching their head,

As they giggle away, their mischief spread.

"Hey Sarah!" they both shout, with glee,

Though neither one's name is Sarah, you see.

Their friends look puzzled, trying to understand,

Why they both respond to the same command.

But in their silly conversations, they find delight,

As they continue their game, day and night.

For in friendship's bond, laughter prevails,

When their antics leave others without knowing any details.

— Catherine Pulsifer

9. The Hungry Friend

We all have a friend, always ready to eat,

For snacks and treats, they can’t be beat,

At every hangout, they lead the quest,

For food and munchies, they never rest.



Pizzas, burgers, fries galore,

Their appetite, an open door,

We laugh as they take another bite,

Their hunger, an endless delight.

— Unknown

10. We Fight I Know

We fight a lot I know

Your grumpy face you show

But you need to know the reason

You keep arguing in every season

Grow up my silly friend

I swear I don't pretend

It's you who blame for things

And it makes my heart sing

That forgive my silly friend!

She can't even defend!

I love you very much!

— Unknown

11. Our Comedy Show

Like a comedy show with a never-ending run,

Our friendship's a sitcom, full of jokes and fun.

In this chuckle-filled script, we take the lead,

Side-splitting moments, that's all we need!

— Unknown

12. Friendship Rules

Being with you is surely fun,

But you know I am the number one

It is because of me that this friendship is nice

It is because I can act so wise

Because you are a little dumb,

Ok I think now I would act numb,

Because you will shout,

Hey just kidding

You are my bestie!

— Unknown

13. The Cake of Friendship

Preheat the oven of love

With plenty of secrets and hugs.

Mix in giggles and laughs

That make your sides split in half.

Bake with the love and care

And all the things you both should share.

Decorate with the frosting of trust;

This is really a must.

Enjoy the cake; do not eat it fast.

Just like your new friendship, make it last.

– Michelle Flores

14. Friendship Circus

In the friendship circus, we're the clownish pair,

Laughs are our currency, and we're beyond compare.

With jokes and pranks, we always play our part,

Side by side in hilarity, it's a work of art!

— Catherine Pulsifer

15. Jokes of Two Friends

A philosopher friend asks a mathematician friend

If you see one bird with one eye

How many birds will be seen with two eyes?

Mathematician fails in mathematics says one in answer

Now, mathematician friend asks philosopher friend

if one bullet kills a bird sitting on a branch of a tree

then how many birds will be killed with two bullets?

Philosopher friend says all will fly away.

– BL Devnath

16. The Singing Star

My friend loves to sing, a star in their mind,

But their notes, they’re a little behind,

Off-key, out of tune, yet they belt with glee,

Their singing, a funny melody.



In the car or the shower, their concert begins,

With classic hits and quirky spins,

We chuckle and smile at their musical flow,

Their passion for singing, a part of the show.

— Unknown

17. Three Friends

A frog and a mouse

went for a ride

went along side by side

down the road they rode to see

until they got to the big oak tree

sat in the shade

all day they did

until they met a new katydid

a frog and a mouse went for a ride

joined by a katydid who rode by their side

sang to a tune the katydid knew

out of the trees the birds flew

no one seemed to really understand

the friendship of this merry band.

– Richard Morianty

18. Identical Friends

At the school dance, what a sight to see,

Two friends showed up, dressed identically.

With faces red, they laughed in dismay,

Wearing the same outfit, what a cliche!

They tried to laugh it off, but couldn't hide,

The embarrassment felt deep inside.

Matching from head to toe, oh what a goof,

They turned heads, causing quite the spoof.

But in the end, they danced away,

In their matching outfits, come what may.

For true friendship laughs at mishaps, it's true,

Even if you're dressed like twins, through and through.

— Catherine Pulsifer

19. Naughty Friends

There once was a youth from Sacramento

Who loved to spice his dish with pimento

His friends thought it worth a laugh

To spike for fun the carafe

They all left quick with no memento.

– Line Gauthier

20. When Tummies Rumble

Whenever we hang, it’s always the same,

Our tummies dictate the rules of the game.

We might start with pizza, then onto pie,

Laughing as the hours just fly by.



Burgers to tacos, our journey’s so grand,

With you, food quests go just as planned.

From diners to drive-thrus, wherever we tumble,

It’s best with a friend when our tummies rumble.



Late-night ice cream, or early brunch date,

With you by my side, it’s always first-rate.

Our foodie adventures, a tale to humble,

Forever united, when our tummies rumble.

– Unknown

There you have it! Lighten the atmosphere with these funny friendship poems and keep the spark alive between you and your friends. Or send them to a new friend to initiate the connection. Nurturing special bonds like friendships is a rewarding experience. Sharing funny messages and poems with friends can make your connection with your friends strong and indelible.