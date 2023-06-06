101 Funny Valentine’s Day Quotes to Share With Your Lover

Valentine's Day is a special holiday dedicated to love and romance when couples share heartfelt sentiments and go out of their way to celebrate the occasion with sweet gestures. But just like love, the day doesn’t really have to be limited to these traditional ways of celebration. We believe that while mainstream gestures have their own charm, sometimes, injecting a dose of humor can also bring a refreshing twist to the celebration. With that thought in mind, we have compiled a list of some funny Valentine's Day quotes that will surely add a delightful turn to the approach of celebrating the occasion. These quirky sayings have the power to lighten the mood, bring smiles, and add a playful touch to this romantic occasion. So, let us delve into a collection of hilarious valentines quips that are sure to tickle your funny bone and make this day even more memorable.

Funny Valentine’s Day Quotes by Famous Personalitie

Here are some funny quotes by famous personalities below that can come in handy. Read on to pick the one that resonates with your love story.

1. "I wanted to make it really special on Valentine's Day, so I tied my boyfriend up. And for three solid hours, I watched whatever I wanted on TV." - Tracy Smith

2."Without Valentine's Day, February would be... well, January." - Jim Gaffigan

3. "Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties." - Jules Renard

4. "If love is the answer, could you rephrase the question?" - Lily Tomlin

5. "Love is a lot like a backache. It doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there." - George Burns

6. "I love being married. It's so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life." - Rita Rudner

7. "Love is a fire. But whether it is going to warm your heart or burn down your house, you can never tell." - Joan Crawford

8. "My wife gets all the money I make. I just get an apple and clean clothes every morning." - Ray Romano

9. "Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing." - Natasha Leggero

10. "Love is a grave mental disease." – Plato

11. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." - Charles M. Schulz

13. "Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love." - Albert Einstein

14. "There are only three things women need in life: food, water, and compliments."- Chris Rock

15. "By all means marry. If you get a good wife, you'll be happy. If you get a bad one, you'll become a philosopher."- Socrates

16. "Honesty is the key to a relationship. If you can fake that, you're in."- Richard Jeni

17. ”Never sign a Valentine with your own name.” — Charles Dickens

18. “What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork.” – Pearl Bailey

19. “I just want to be friends. Plus a little extra. Also, I love you.” — Dwight Schrute

20. "Whatever you may look like, marry a man your own age—as your beauty fades, so will his eyesight."- Phyllis Diller

21."You can't put a price tag on love. But if you could, I'd wait for it to go on sale."- Jarod Kintz

22. "Love can change a person the way a parent can change a baby—awkwardly, and often with a great deal of mess”- Lemony Snicket

23. "I love you no matter what you do, but do you have to do so much of it?"- Jean Illsley Clarke

24. “As a man in a relationship, you have a choice: You can be right or you can be happy.” – Ralphie May

25. "I love you more than coffee, but please don't make me prove it." - Elizabeth Evans

26. "Love is a two-way street constantly under construction." - Carroll Bryant

27. "Valentine's Day: the holiday that reminds you that if you don't have a special someone, you're alone." —Lewis Black

28. “The thing about Valentine’s day is that people discover who are single and who to feel jealous of.” — Faye Morgan

29. “You’re never alone on Valentine’s Day if you’re near a lake and have bread.” — Mike Primavera

30. “That’s why they call them crushes. If they were easy, they’d call them something else.”

31. "If love is blind, why is lingerie so popular?"- Dorothy Parker

33. "Love may not make the world go round, but I must admit that it makes the ride worthwhile."- Sean Connery

34."Love is a misunderstanding between two fools."- Oscar Wilde

35. "Today is Valentine's Day—or, as men like to call it, Extortion Day!"- Jay Leno

36. "Valentine's Day money-saving tip: Break up on Feb. 13. Get back together on the 15th."- David Letterman:

37. "Oh, here’s an idea: Let’s make pictures of our internal organs and give them to other people we love on Valentine’s Day. That’s not weird at all !"- Jimmy Fallon

38. "You can't put a price tag on love, but you can on all its accessories."- Melanie Clark Pullen:

39. "Valentine's Day: rubbing singles' noses in their lack of a mate and the noses of couples in their lack of time."- Emma McLaughlin

40. "The heart has its reasons of which reason knows nothing."- Blaise Pascal

Funny Valentine’s Day Quotes from TV Shows And Movies

If you and your partner love to watch shows together, a funny Valentine's quote from a TV series or a movie you both enjoy can be a great way to make them laugh. Check out some of these below:

41. "You're the most beautiful woman I've ever seen. And I've seen a lot of beautiful women." - Jerry Maguire in “Jerry Maguire”

42. "I love you more than words can say, but I'm not going to say them anyway because I'm too busy looking at your butt." - Phil Wenneck in “The Hangover”

43. "Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me." - Michael Scott in “The Office”

44. "I'm not saying I love you. But I would be lying if I said I didn't like you a lot." - Chandler Bing in “Friends’

45. “I am not a big fan of Valentine's Day. It's just a holiday where you have to buy things for people you don't really like." - Jerry Seinfeld in “Seinfeld”

46. "The best Valentine's Day gift is a gift that shows you know your partner. So if you're not sure what to get, just get them something that reminds you of them." - Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother”

47. "Valentine's Day is a great day to show your loved ones how much you care. But it's also a great day to remind yourself that you're single and you're going to die alone." - Ron Swanson in “Parks and Recreation”

48. "I love you more than waffles, and that's saying a lot." - Margaret Tate in “The Proposal”

49. True love is the greatest thing, in the world — except for a nice MLT — mutton, lettuce and tomato sandwich, where the mutton is nice and lean and the tomato is ripe." - Westley in “The Princess Bride"

50. "Love is too weak a word for what I feel – I lurve you, you know, I loave you, I luff you, two F's, yes I have to invent, of course I do, don't you think I do?" - Alvy Singer in "Annie Hall"

51. "I'm not a big fan of Valentine's Day. It's just a holiday where you have to buy things for people you don't really like." - Jim Halpert in “The Office”

52. "I'm not sure what's more romantic: a candlelit dinner or a night of watching The Bachelor?" - Pam Beesly

53. I love you more than pizza, and that's saying a lot." - Joey Tribbiani in “Friends”

54. "I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong. I'm a good guy, I'm funny, I'm handsome. I mean, I'm not Brad Pitt, but I'm not bad." - Ross Geller in “Friends”

55. I'm not really a romantic. I'm more of a practical guy. I like to show my love by doing things, not by saying things." - Chandler Bing in “Friends”

56. "I'm not sure I believe in love. I think it's just a chemical reaction that makes you do stupid things." - Monica Geller in “Friends”

57. "I'm not really looking for love. I'm just looking for someone to have fun with." - Rachel Green in “Friends”

58. "I'm not really sure what I'm looking for in a relationship. I guess I just want someone who makes me laugh." - Elaine Benes in “Seinfeld”

59. "I'm not really sure I believe in love. I think it's just a myth." – Kramer in “Seinfeld”

60. "I'm not really good at relationships. I always seem to mess things up." - George Costanza in “Seinfeld”

Adorably Funny Valentine’s Day Quotes

Sending cute, cheesy, and funny Valentine's quotes can be a great way to connect with your partner and bring some laughter into your relationship. Read on for inspo!

61. I'm yours, no refunds or exchanges. Happy Valentine's Day!

62. You're my favorite human. Let's celebrate love and pizza!

63. Roses are red, violets are blue, I'm terrible at poetry, but I'm crazy about you!

64. You stole a pizza in my heart. Let's have a cheesy Valentine's Day!

65. Love is like a fart. If you have to force it, it's probably crap. Lucky for us, our love comes naturally.

66. You're the bacon to my eggs, the cheese to my macaroni, and the love of my life. Happy Valentine's Day!

67. Life is better with you by my side. Plus, you make really great coffee. Happy Valentine's Day, my brew-tiful partner!

68. You're my person, my partner-in-crime, and the one who laughs at all my bad jokes. Lucky for you, I love you anyway!

69. Love is in the air, and so are my cheesy puns. You're the 'grate-est' Valentine!

70. I love you to the moon and back... but not enough to share my dessert. Happy Valentine's Day, my sweet tooth!

71. You're the cheese to my macaroni, the peanut butter to my jelly, and the bacon to my eggs. I love you more than all the food groups combined.

72. I love you more than the words can say, but I'll try anyway: I love you a lot, but not as much as I love watching you sleep.

73. Valentine's Day is a special day to celebrate our love. But every day is Valentine's Day when I'm with you, even if it's just a lazy day spent watching Netflix and eating pizza.

74. Love is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're going to get.

75. You stole my heart, but I'll let it slide since it's Valentine's Day.

76. "They say love is blind, but with you, it's also hilarious!

77. You're the only one I want to annoy for the rest of my life. Happy Valentine's Day!

78. Forget the butterflies, I feel like I have a whole zoo in my stomach when I'm with you!

79. I love you more than a dog loves chasing its tail. Happy Valentine's Day, my funny valentine!

80. I love you more than a squirrel loves nuts. Happy Valentine's Day, my nutty love!

81. Life without you would be like a broken pencil...pointless. Happy Valentine's Day, my darling!

82. They say love is a battlefield, but with you, it feels more like a comedy show. Thank you for making me laugh every day!

83. You're the sprinkles on my cupcake, the chocolate syrup on my ice cream. Happy Valentine's Day to my sweet and funny love!

84. I must be a snowflake because I've fallen for you. And trust me, I usually hate the cold!

85. You're the reason my cheeks hurt from smiling and my stomach hurts from laughing. Happy Valentine's Day, my source of endless joy!

86. I love you more than chocolate, and that's saying a lot!

87. "You stole my heart, but I guess I can share it with you on Valentine's Day.

88. Let's be weird together because normal is overrated. Happy Valentine's Day!

89. You're the marshmallow to my hot cocoa, the icing on my cake. Happy Valentine's Day, sweetness!

90. Love is in the air, and it smells like pizza. Let's have a cheesy Valentine's Day!

91. You're the reason I smile like an idiot while looking at my phone. Happy Valentine's Day, my funny love!

92. You're the puzzle piece that completes my weirdness. Happy Valentine's Day, my quirky darling!

93. Love is in the air, but so is my terrible sense of humor. Happy Valentine's Day!

94. Roses are red, violets are blue. I promise to make you laugh, even if my jokes are few!

95. I'm not a photographer, but I can definitely picture us together, laughing our hearts out. Happy Valentine's Day!

96. You're the reason I snort-laugh and embarrass myself in public. Happy Valentine's Day to my partner in laughter!

97. Love is like a good joke - it's even better when we share it together. Happy Valentine's Day, my funny love!

98. You're the punchline to my every joke, and the joy in my every day. Happy Valentine's Day, my hilarious sweetheart!

99. I love you more than laughter itself, and that's saying something because I really, really love to laugh. Happy Valentine's Day, my funny and lovable partner!

100. You make my heart skip a beat and my sides ache from laughter. Happy Valentine's Day, my hilarious love!

101. Love is like a comedy show, and with you, every day is a hilarious performance!

In the realm of love, humor has a unique power to bring delight, lightness, and a touch of whim. And these funny Valentine's Day quotes not only bring smiles to your faces but also give you the chance to bond with your loved ones over shared laughter. These light-hearted expressions will surely remind you that love doesn't always have to be serious; it can be filled with playful banter, silly jokes, and a dash of light-heartedness. Know that a good laugh with our partner is truly the sweetest gift of all.

