30 Hand-picked Happy Birthday Poems for Friends to Make Them Feel Special

Heartfelt happy birthday poems for friends help you celebrate their birthdays exuberantly. So, take your pick from funny to sentimental, and wish them in style!

Explore the Hand-picked Happy Birthday Poems for Friends

Birthdays are special occasions that bring joy and happiness, especially when sweet friends gather to celebrate the life of a person they care about. Why not write or share a beautiful poem for friends to make their day even more memorable? Expressing your thoughts and wishes in a birthday verse for your true friend is a great way to show them how much you care and appreciate them. It is also an incredible way to express your feelings and emotions towards them in words while intensifying the birthday cheer. Through these heartfelt poems, you can share your genuine blessings and wishes that will surely bring a smile to their face.

Whether it is a funny poem or a sentimental verse, take inspiration from 30 birthday poems that will surely make your dearest friend feel loved and appreciated. Do not forget to add your personal touch. Read on!

30 Best Birthday Poems for Friends to Make Their Day Unforgettable

Sweet Birthday Poems for Friends

1. Birthday Celebrations — Unknown

It is selfie time

Let us look into the camera and say cheese

It is party time

Let us make some awesome memories

It is celebration time

Let us spend the night away

It is that amazing time

When we celebrate your birthday!

 

2. I Wish You Love — Kevin Nishmas

Happy Birthday!

It is your birthday again,

Time to wish you good things,

May you see the wonder,

And the joy a birthday brings. 

To you, I wish you the best of health,

And the best of luck in all you do,

Mostly I wish you love,

For a life that is pure and true.

 

3. A Special Birthday Blessing for You, My Friend — Catherine Pulsifer

May the memories of birthdays past

be with you on this day.

May the celebrations of today

be a memory that lasts.

Because friends like you are

dear and we celebrate you

We pray for God's blessing

on all you do.

May the coming year be a blessed one

filled with happiness

May all your dreams come true and

may you achieve life success.

 

4. You Are Great — Unknown

May love be with you each day you live,

And the truest happiness gives:

With happy smiles each face adorns.

On this happy birthday morn

You, our friend, celebrate today

Do not look at birthdays with dismay

Take a deep breath and look around

At all your blessings that surround.

You are a friend whom we love

We thank the dear Lord above

For giving us this day to celebrate

Because we think you are great!!

 

5. One Gift You Canot Buy — Kevin Nishmas

There is one gift you cannot buy,

A buried treasure precious and true,

It is the gift of a close, kind friend,

Exactly what I have in you.

We have shared each other's joys,

And cried on each other's shoulders,

These are our precious moments,

That makes us stronger, even bolder.

So I wish you "Happiest Birthday,"

With all my heart and soul,

We will be the greatest friends forever,

Two halves of one fabulous whole!

 

Cute Birthday Poems for Friends

6. Reason — Anonymous

One more birthday

One more reason

Yet another motive

One more occasion

One more sweet cause

Another special event

One more instance

Yet another special moment

To celebrate our friendship

And our togetherness

May the coming year

Bring you lots of happiness

Happiest Birthday!

 

7. What a Day — Kevin Nishmas

Happy Birthday!

What a day to be happy,

And smile the whole way through,

Today is your big birthday,

A special one just for you.

Blow out all your candles,

Make your wishes come true,

Eat slice after slice of cake,

Nothing is too good for you.

 

8. Friendship — Anonymous

Our friendship has no shape

It can not be measured with a tape

Our friendship flows like water

It adapts according to, the situation and matter

Our friendship tastes like cake

It is sweet, cute, and never fake

Our friendship feels genuine and true

Here is me wishing, a Happy Birthday to you!

 

9. To You My Friend — An Irish Blessing

I wish you health, I wish you well,

and happiness galore.

I wish you luck for you and your friends;

what could I wish you more?

May your joys be as deep as the oceans,

your troubles as light as its foam.

And may you find, sweet peace of mind,

where ever you may roam.

 

10. Age Is Just a Number — Kevin Nishmas

Your age is just a number,

It is really not all that big,

You have seen a few decades,

Since you were just a kid.

But you do not look your age,

You beat the middle-age spread,

Your face glows like 1,000 stars,

And you can still turn heads.

Best wishes and Happy Birthday!

 

Funny Birthday Poems for Friends

11. Untitled — Joanna Fuchs

On your birthday, it is time to reflect,

For the passing of time leads to change. 

What once was important we leave; our priorities and goals rearrange. 

It is official; you have lived one more year.

You are birthday gifted and caked, 

But do not think you are fully mature, ‘cause you are really only half-baked!

 

12. Midnight Pizza — Kevin Nishmas

You are still a teenager at heart,

Eating in your bed is routine,

Early-bird dinners are not your style,

Midnight pizza is more your scene.

No one has a right to call you old,

You can still pass for middle-aged,

All your parts hurt but still work,

With the right nip, tuck, and dosage.

You have never looked so young,

Your head's still hairier than your ears,

Your arms do not jiggle like Jello,

And zits still reduce you to tears.

Happy birthday!

 

13. Long in the Tooth — Kevin Nishmas

You might say we are long in the tooth,

Eating chewy food is a nightmare,

We can not sink our teeth into a steak,

Because they will just stay there.  

Our aches and pains are worse,

We feel and look like hell,

BENGAY is now our BFF,

And the best cure for old man smell.

Sleeping through the night is tricky,

It is now our Achilles' heel,

Taking a nap anywhere helps,

Except when we are behind the wheel. 

We tend to forget names and faces,

Senior moments are now our friends,

We wish people wore name tags,

But we always forget to ask them.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

 

14. My Scooby Snack — Deandré Haughton

You are like a Scooby snack,

And I am your Scooby-Doo,

You are trapped in a haunted house,

And I want to save you,

I know I can find you fast,

I just have to follow the clues,

Because you are my Scooby snack,

And I am your Scooby-Doo. 

Happy Birthday to Rooooo!

 

15. There Are Worse Things —  Kevin Nishmas

So what if you are getting older,

There are worse things to be,

Like a goofy, pimply teenager,

With zero self-esteem.

So what if you got a few wrinkles,

There are worse things to have,

Like the case of the twentysomethings,

And a room at Mom and Dad's.

To me, you are simply wonderful.

Everything about you is just right,

So have a happy birthday,

And let us party all night.

 

Inspirational Birthday Poems for Friends

16. What I Can See — Kevin Nishmas

I wish you saw what I can see,

I see a heart so full of love,

I see eyes so hopeful and wise,

And I know what you are made of.

I wish you saw what I can see,

I see promise a mile long,

I see unvisited, distant strength,

And I know in you travels a song.

I wish you saw what I can see,

I see it is not yet real for you,

But I see what I see as your fate,

And I know one day you will see it too.

Happy Birthday!

 

17. Birthday Wishes — Unknown

Wishes made on birthdays

Always come true

That is why I wish

The very best for you

I hope that you achieve

Everything you seek

There should never be a moment

In your life, sad or bleak

I wish that you soar to new heights

And wade into uncharted territory

For you know well, that you can

Always fall back on me

Happy Birthday!

 

18. Now's a Great Age — Kevin Nishmas

Now is a great age to take chances,

And do all you want to do,

Your creativity knows no bounds,

What you need is right in you. 

Your wisdom is wiser than ever,

Your spirit is bolder than bold,

Your humor is more humorous,

There is just no time to be old.

Happy Birthday, lovely friend!

 

19. XOXO — Anonymous

On your birthday, I want to make a promise

Any celebration of your life, I will never miss

I also want to let you know

During tough times, I will never ever let go

I also want to express

That I wish you nothing but success

And no matter where I am, come what may

I will always drop by, to say Happy Birthday

 

20. You Can Do It — Kevin Nishmas

I know you can do it,

If you would only try,

It is mind over matter,

There is no better high.

You must forget yourself,

And let go of what is dear,

You will see beyond the noise,

You will conquer your fear.

If you are afraid to fail,

Know you are not alone,

Even the brave fight fear,

We all dread the unknown.

But you truly stand out,

The world needs what you bring,

When it is your turn to shine,

Reach out for the brass ring.

Climb the wall before you,

Build a bridge to cloud nine,

Unsteady ground you will tread,

It will be worth your time.

Happiest Birthday!

 

Short Birthday Poems for Friends

21. Untitled — Anonymous

Happy Birthday!

Hope you get what you wish for,

And all your dreams come true,

You deserve a truly magical day,

When magic happens just for you.

 

22. Untitled — Anonymous

Happy Birthday to you

Dearest friend of mine.

I hope you have a day

That is simply divine!

 

23. Untitled — Anonymous

It was always in my destiny

To be your friend, not your enemy

Fate had already decided for us both

To like each other, never loathe

Best friends, we were meant to be

You are my life, can you not see?

Happy Birthday!

 

24. Untitled — Anonymous

Maybe life is hard on this crazy Earth,

But it is your day of birth.

For all it is worth,

Put all of your stress at bay and stick a few candles in a cake,

Today is your special day!

Happy Birthday, friend!

 

25. Untitled — Anonymous

May your birthday be special,

May everything go your way,

May you only receive warm wishes,

May you have the perfect day.

 

Cool Happy Birthday Poems for Best Friend

26. Have a Happy Birthday — Catherine Pulsifer

Friends come and go

But you my friend

Have stuck with me

But we are not to the end.

You may be getting older

And a bit wiser too

But I know your age,

But do not let that get you blue.

You may be a bit slower,

You may see wrinkles too

But my friend that will

Never stop you.

Your hair is turning colors,

Is it silver or gray?

Who cares,

Just have a Happy Birthday!

 

27. B-I-R-T-H-D-A-Y — Kevin Nishmas

Be the best you can be,

Imagine what you can do,

Remember who you are,

There is nobody like you,

Honor your past,

Dwell on your heart,

All you need is love,

Your birthday is a start.

 

28. In a Blink — Catherine Pulsifer

My friend just think

The last year went by in a blink

Today marks another birthday

Feels like a year passed in a day!

We celebrate you today

We wish you happiness every day

Friends like you deserve applause

Sometimes we wish the years to pause.

The years may pass,

But our friendship will last

Age really does not matter

We always will laugh and chatter.

Happy Birthday, my friend, you are a dear

We will sing for all to hear

Wishing you all the best

As a friend, you are the greatest!

 

29. Be Epic — Kevin Nishmas

May your birthday be epic,

May you never settle for less,

May your special day be special,

May you be blessed with the best.

May your dreams never die,

May your wishes come true,

May your birthday be ageless,

May you be born anew.

 

30. Dearest Friend — Unknown

What I am today is not

My doing alone

There is another reason

For the way in which I have grown

How my life has shaped up

Owes itself to many things

One of them being you

A best friend, who has given me wings

My life is incomplete

Without your contribution

That is my toast to you

On your birthday celebration

Happy Birthday!

Conclusion

Sharing eloquent birthday poems for friends can be a great way to show gratitude and fondness for them on their joyous occasions. It is a creative way to express your feelings, especially if you are not very good at expressing yourself verbally. Choosing apt birthday poems for your wonderful friends can be slightly confusing, but it is also highly pleasing when you see them smiling, teary-eyed, and in awe. However, with this inspiring selection of 30 happy birthday poems, you can easily and quickly pick any compelling, sincere, unique, and meaningful birthday poem for your special friends that will make them feel treasured on their special day.

Bring in a delicious cake, a perfect gift, and have lots of birthday fun while singing Happy Birthday for your lovely friend! Do not forget the birthday bash later on!

How do you celebrate or surprise your favorite friends on their birthdays? Let us know in the comments section below!

