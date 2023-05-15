105 Perfect Happy Mother's Day Messages to Show Your Love to Her

Mother's Day is a special holiday dedicated to celebrating the women who gave you life or nurtured you with love and care. It is an occasion where you can express gratitude, admiration, and love toward mothers and maternal figures in your lives. Worldwide, International Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. So, as you approach this memorable day, take time to recall your mother's love, support, and sacrifices. While at it, think about how you can make her feel cherished. Here, this collection of 105 beautiful Happy Mother's Day messages will help you send the perfect note to your mom.

Whether it is a heartfelt card or a simple text, these best Mother's Day messages will make her feel appreciated, honored, and adored.

105 Heartwarming Happy Mother's Day Messages And Greetings to Express How Much She Means to You

Cute Happy Mother's Day Messages from Daughter

I am so lucky I got to grow up with an amazing, kind, and strong woman. Happy Mother's Day, Mom! I love you so much! Happy Mother's Day to the woman who showed me how powerful a mother's love can be. Growing up, I do not think I realized just how much you did to keep our day-to-day life running smoothly. Now that I am grown up, I am in awe of everything you did for us, and I admire you all the more. Thank you for making my childhood such a special one! I love you, Mom! Happy Mother's Day! You have always been my best friend, my favorite person, to talk to, and the best advice-giver. I love you so much! I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me. Your influence and example have shown me how to be the best version of myself. Thank you for everything. A mother — when you are a child, she walks before you, to set an example; when you are a teenager, she walks behind you, to be there should you need her; when you are an adult, she walks beside you, so that as two friends you can enjoy life together. Thank you for being my guide through life and my best friend. Happy Mother's Day! Mom, I honestly do not know how I would get through each day without you by my side. Thank you for being such a supportive mother to me and a fantastic grandmother to my children. We all love you so much! Happy Mother's Day! "There is a reason some people think they can achieve anything. They listened to their mother." I am so glad I listened to you, even if it took me a while to understand what you were getting at. Thank you for raising me and inspiring me every day. Happy Mother's Day! Happy Mother's Day, Mom! Although we are far apart, you are always in my heart. I love you and miss you more than words can say. Thanks for being an incredible mother and role model to me during my childhood. I am so grateful for your support and guidance as I navigate through life. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day Messages from Son

11. Happy Mother's Day to my very own superhero and the No. 1 problem-solver in my life. I hope you have a great day!

12. I feel so lucky to have you as my Mom. Thanks for always believing in me and helping me toward my goals. Have a great Mother's Day! You deserve all the fuss!

13. Thank you for always being there, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

14. Mom, you are the most outstanding woman in my life. You will always be my number one. Have a very Happy Mother's Day!

15. They say a mother's love is patient and kind, and you have been all that and more! Thank you, Mom, for being my compass and showing me the way. I love you with all my heart!

16. I am glad that you are my mother because I am not sure anyone else could stand me this long! You are a saint. Love you, Mom!

17. Thanks for everything, Mom. You are one in a million! Love you!

18. Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and do not know where I would be without you. Have a great day today.

19. Thanks for all you do for me. Now that I am a parent myself, my admiration for you has grown even more. You have always been an amazing mother, and now you are a brilliant grandmother to my children. We all love you very much!

20. I just wanted to thank you. You have taught me the importance of family. You have always been there for me. Happy Mother's Day, Mom.

Happy Mother's Day Text Messages for Mother-in-Law

21. Happy Mother's Day to the sweetest mother-in-law in the universe! I am so lucky that when I married your [son/daughter] I got you as another mom! Have a great day today. You deserve it!

22. Happy Mother's Day to my second Mom. Thank you for everything you do for our family and for being such a fun and caring grandma to the kids. We see and appreciate all that you do, and we love you!

23. Happy Mother's Day to the best mother-in-law! We are so grateful for all you do for our little family and blessed to have you in our lives. Have a great day today!

24. Happy Mother's Day to my amazing mother-in-law. You are a real treasure! Thanks for everything you do for our children. Also, thank you for being such a great support to me and our family.

25. I did not think of you as a mom at first, but it turns out that I could not have asked for a better one by law. Happy Mother's Day!

26. Sending lots of love to you and we hope you have a wonderful day! Happy Mother's Day!

27. When I married your son/daughter, I never knew it would start an amazing relationship with an incredible woman like you. Thanks for being there for our family. We love you very much!

28. You always put others first, and today we will take the reins! Looking forward to spoiling you today as you spoil us throughout the year. You are a wonderful mother-in-law. I am so blessed to have you in my life.

29. I am so glad and blessed to have you as a mother-in-law. Thank you for your support, your smiles, and all the love you bring to our family. I appreciate how wonderful you are with my children - thank you!

30. To the rest of the world, you may be a mere mother-in-law, but deep down in my heart, you are a rock of support during all the troubles of life. I am so grateful for you and the support you give to me. I hope you have a wonderful day today and know how much you are loved!

Funny Happy Mother's Day Messages

31. I am so lucky to have you as my mother. I am sure no one else would have put up with me this long. Happy Mother's Day!

32. Wishing you a very Happy Mother's Day, Mom. (And apologies for my behavior when I was between 13 and 21 years old!)

33. It is not an easy job being a mom. If it was, Dad would do it.

34. Which magic three words solve all Dad's problems? "Ask your mother". He promises not to say that on Mother's Day. Enjoy your break!

35. Mom, thank you so much for everything you have done for me. Do not worry about [sibling's name]. I know they are not your fault, they must be adopted!

36. Only a mother as perfect as you could have a child as perfect as me. Happy Mother's Day!

37. You are not bossy, you are "aggressively helpful". I love you though! Happy Mother's Day!

38. You did a grape job raisin me. Enjoy your wine time today! Happy Mother's Day.

39. I love you Mom, but I will never accept your friend request. I do not need Facebook to wish you a "Happy Mother's Day" anyway!

40. You raised a legend. Mom, you must be so proud. Happy Mother's Day!

41. Happy Mother's Day to a woman who deserves a medal for putting up with me all these years!

42. You are a very special mom. So, I would like to give you a very special gift. You can have either a hug or a million dollars, whichever you prefer. **BIG HUG!** Do I know you well, or what?!

43. To my dear mom, on Mother's Day, I love you. I especially cherish your super long voicemails and texts that do not make sense.

44. Mother (n). One person who does the work of twenty. For free. See also: Saint, Wonder Woman.

45. Don't you think it is funny that you are still my mother? You deserve to have been promoted by now!

46. Happy Mother's Day to the best Mom I have ever had!

47. Mom, I know it is hard for you on Mother's Day to hide the fact that I am your favorite child. Happy Mother's Day!

Sweet Happy Mother's Day Messages

48. Because of you, I am me. Happy Mother's Day!

49. Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your incredible cooking.

50. May your Mother's Day be filled with as much happiness as you brought to my childhood.

51. Thank you for singing me to sleep when I was a little kid. I still remember every song in your sweet voice and sing them to my kid. Happy Mother's Day to the sweetest mom ever!

52. Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever. I love you to the moon and back!

53. Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mommy. Thanks for all the diaper changes, meal times (even when I throw my food on the floor), and endless outfit changes. You are amazing!

55. Wishing you a very special Mother's Day. Thank you for always being there for me!

56. Happy Mother's Day to the greatest mom in the universe!

57. May all the love you gave to us come back to you a hundredfold on this special day!

58. Wishing you all the love and happiness that you so richly deserve. I hope you have a very Happy Mother's Day!

59. Thank you for always being there, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

60. Mother and child are never truly apart, maybe in distance but never in heart. I miss you every day, Mom, but know you are with me in spirit.

61. Happy Mother's Day to the best mom in the world! I love you!

62. Happy Mother's Day to one super mommy - we are so lucky to have you!

63. Happy Mom's Day! Thank you for looking after us so well. I know it is not always easy. I love you!

64. To the most amazing mom in the entire universe... you! Happy Mother's Day. Thanks for being so awesome!

65. Happy Mother's Day to you Mom. Thanks for all your care, love, and support. We would be so lost without you. You are the best!

66. Mommy, thank you for looking after us so well. You make every day so much fun. Have a very Happy Mother's Day!

67. Wishing a very happy day to the greatest mom! Though we do not say it enough, we appreciate everything you do for us every day. You are truly the glue that holds our family together!

68. To the best mom in the world, Happy Mother's Day! Thank you for being the chief cook, counselor, taxi driver, cheerleader, and best all-around mom in the world.

69. Happy Mother's Day! Thanks for always believing in me and being such a strong support. I feel so blessed that you're my mom. Love you!

70. Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet, and so are you! Happy Mother's Day to the sweetest mother in the world! We love you!

Religious Happy Mother's Day Messages

70. She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. Proverbs 31:25

71. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: “Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31:28–29

72. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. I thank my God every time I remember you. Philippians 1:2-3

73. You should be known for the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God. 1 Peter 3:4

74. A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm all the days of her life. Proverbs 31:10-12

75. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. Proverbs 31:26

76. So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13

77. Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things. 1 Corinthians 13:4-7

Best Happy Mother's Day Messages to Mom

78. I do not say this enough, but thank you Mom for everything you do for me and our family every day! Today is a special day to celebrate the gift you are. Happy Mother's Day, dear mom!

79. Happy Mother's Day Mom! I cannot wait to see you again. It is going to be the best catch-up ever! Until then, keep strong and take care. Miss you!

80. Happy Mother's Day to my amazing Mom! Although we are far apart, you are always in my thoughts and prayers. I love you and miss you more than words can say.

81. Mom, you are the best! Thanks for all you do. Happy Mother's Day!

82. Wishing you a fabulous Mother's Day! You are the best Mom I could have asked for.

83. Mom, thank you for everything. You have taught me to be a good person with values and morals. I love you so much!

84. "Dear Mother, when God gave me to you, that's the best thing he could do."

85. Happy Mother's Day to the sweetest, kindest, most loving mom in the world. We love you so much!

86. To my mom, Thank you for always believing in me. I love you.

87. Today and every day, you are our true north. We love you so very much. Happy Mother's Day!

88. We love you, Mom! Thanks for all you do for our family. We hope you have a lovely Mother's Day.

89. Have a Mother's Day as beautiful as you, Mom! With your superpowers, you are always what's binding this family together. We love you!

90. Happy Mother's Day to my mom, the most selfless, loving, and compassionate person I know. Thanks for everything you have done for me!

91. We hope you have an amazing Mother's Day, and that you feel truly appreciated on your special day.

92. To the best mom in the world, Happy Mother's Day. Have a great day!

93. We are having takeaway today — all your favorite dishes! Just chill and have a Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day Messages to All Moms

94. To all those who nurture others with their love and care, you make this world a special place.

95. There is a reason some people think they can achieve anything. They listened to their mother.

96. To all the moms, step-moms, adoptive moms, and foster moms, to the grandmas, the great-grandmas, the mother figures, to all the expecting moms, mom-to-be, and moms up in Heaven, to all the women whose unconditional love has shaped our lives, may you find love and joy today! Happy Mother's Day!

97. Today, I am sending love and good wishes to all the strong and inspirational women in our lives!

98. Life does not come with a manual. It comes with a mother.

99. I hope all the moms can kick their feet up and relax today. You deserve it!

100. For all the dear women and mothers in my life, I am sending all the hugs to bring you warmth and joy.

101. My Mother, my friend so dear. Throughout my life, you are always near. A tender smile to guide my way. You are the sunshine to light my day.

102. For all my friends on Mother's Day, you are more inspiring than you know. I hope you make beautiful memories today.

103. A Mother's heart, a Mother's faith, and a Mother's steadfast love were fashioned by the Angels and sent from God above.

104. A mother is not only the one who gives birth but all the women (and men) who play a nurturing role in the lives of all beings. Happy Mother's Day.

105. "Your love was like moonlight turning harsh things to beauty" .. Happy Mother's Day to all moms who make this world a loving and beautiful place.

Conclusion

Mothers love you unconditionally. They support you through all your ups and downs. They are also always there when you need them, like silent heroes. Moreover, the bond between a mother and child is like no other. This makes Mother's Day the perfect opportunity for you to honor and cherish that bond. These assorted Happy Mother's Day messages and greetings will help you to express your thoughts and feelings to your mother on this special day. So, wait no more, order a cutesy greeting card for your mom, pick a message from our collection, and let her know that you are thinking of her and appreciate her!

