How to Stop Obsessing over Someone And Move on with Your Life

Being fixated on someone who isn't interested in you or being in a toxic relationship can cause a lot of anxiety, stress, and hurt. If you find yourself spending hours analyzing their social media or waiting for their messages, it might be time to take a step back and learn how to stop obsessing over someone.

Obsessive behavior can be incredibly challenging to break free from. The mind becomes fixated, replaying moments, dissecting conversations, and analyzing every detail for any glimmer of hope that this person might reciprocate your feelings. It's a vicious cycle that can quickly spiral out of control.

However, the good news is that it is possible to free yourself from the hold that someone has over you, and stop obsessing once and for all. It takes time and patience, but with the right mindset and approach, you can move on from the object of your fixation and find peace in your own thoughts and actions. In this article, we’ll be diving into the different strategies that you can use to stop obsessing over someone, and finally take back control over your life and emotions. Read on to learn more!

10 Signs You May Be Obsessing over Someone

If you're questioning whether your intense emotions for that special someone are getting out of hand, it's crucial to evaluate if you're experiencing any indications of romantic obsession. Here are 10 signs that you may be obsessing over someone:

1. You Constantly Check Their Social Media Profiles

Whether it's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or any other platform, you find yourself scrolling through their posts and updates again and again, searching for any hint of their life and thoughts. You may also find yourself overanalyzing their photos and captions, looking for any hidden messages or clues about their feelings towards you.

While social media can be a useful tool for keeping in touch and staying updated, obsessively checking someone's profile can quickly turn into a destructive habit, feeding into your own anxiety and insecurities

2. You Can’t Stop Thinking About Them

When someone is constantly on your mind, it can be difficult to focus on anything else. If you find yourself constantly daydreaming about a certain person, replaying every interaction you’ve had with them, and obsessing over their every move, you may be fixated on them. Your mind seems to constantly circle back to them, no matter what you’re doing. You might even feel like you’re powerless to stop your thoughts like you’re in a perpetual state of distraction.

3. You Go out of Your Way to Run into Them

If you find yourself taking the longer route just to walk by their office, or changing your routine to coincide with theirs, it's a sign that you may be crossing into unhealthy territory.

Going out of your way to run into them might seem harmless at first, but it could turn into a habit that prevents you from living your life to the fullest.

4. You Daydream About Scenarios That Will Never Happen

When you start to obsess over someone, you may find yourself constantly daydreaming about situations and scenarios that are completely unrealistic and may never happen. These thoughts can become consuming and lead to unhealthy fixation, making it hard to focus on anything else.

From imagining romantic scenarios to playing out conversations in your head, it can be a surefire sign that your feelings for someone have taken over your thoughts and emotions.

5. You Get Jealous Easily

Feeling a sense of jealousy can be a sign that you have obsessive feelings for someone. Whether it's their ex-partners, their friends, or even a stranger that shows them a bit of attention, the thought of them being close to someone else can make you feel uneasy. You may start to question their loyalty towards you, leading to irrational thoughts and actions.

While it's normal to feel a twinge of jealousy every now and then, constant jealousy can be a sign that you need to take a step back and learn how to stop being obsessed.

6. You Try to Impress Them at Every Opportunity

This sign can manifest in many different ways, from constantly bragging about your achievements to going out of your way to dress or behave a certain way that you think they will like.

While it's natural to want to make a good impression on someone you care about, obsessing over their opinion of you is not only exhausting but can also lead to feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt.

7. You’re Constantly Analyzing Their Behavior

Whether it's the way they text or the tone of their voice, you can't help but overthink every interaction with them. It's like you're trying to decipher some hidden code or meaning behind every word they say. While it's natural to be curious about someone you're interested in, this level of analysis can become obsessive and unhealthy.

8. You’re Willing to Do Anything to Get Their Attention

Obsessing over someone can lead you to extreme measures. You find yourself going out of your way to catch their attention, to make them notice you, and to be in their presence. Your focus on them consumes your thoughts and actions, leaving you willing to do anything to grab their attention. This intense desire to have them notice you may signal an unhealthy attachment.

9. You’ve Become a Stalker

If you’ve resorted to following your crush around, spying on them, or even hacking into their social media accounts, it’s a sign that your obsession has gone too far. It's a dangerous behavior that could land you in trouble with the law, damage your reputation and ultimately push away the very person you're so fixated on.

10. You’ve Stopped Taking Care of Yourself

One clear sign that you may be obsessed with someone is when you've stopped taking care of yourself. You forget to eat, your grooming routine goes out the window, and your self-care activities are a thing of the past. Your sole focus becomes that one person and everything else fades into the background.

It's important to remember that while having strong feelings for someone is normal, it shouldn't come at the cost of your own well-being.

Why Do We Have an Obsession over Someone?

Perhaps one of the main reasons behind obsession is our innate need for validation. We crave the attention and affection of those we admire, and it can become an addiction. We may feel validated by their compliments, and the way they treat us gives us a sense of purpose. It becomes a dangerous game when we start to derive our self-worth from their opinions and actions.

It may also happen that the person possesses certain traits or characteristics that appeal to us, and we cannot help but be drawn to them. Maybe they are confident, charming, or intelligent, or they have a talent or passion that inspires us. We become fixated on them because we see in them a reflection of what we wish to be.

Furthermore, we often obsess over individuals due to a sense of incompleteness within ourselves. We believe that if we have a relationship with someone who embodies everything we lack, we will feel fulfilled. We fail to understand that true contentment comes from within and not from another person.

Ultimately, there's no one answer as to why we develop an unhealthy obsession toward someone. It could be a combination of personal, social, and environmental factors that shape our behaviors and thought patterns. However, recognizing the root cause of our fixation can help us break free from its grasp and move towards a fulfilling and healthy relationship.

How to Stop Obsessing over Someone?

Obsessive love disorder can be a draining and frustrating experience, but there are ways to overcome it. Here are some helpful tips on how to get over an obsession and move forward with your life.

1. Recognize And Accept Your Emotions

The first step to overcoming any negative emotion is to recognize and accept that it exists. Acknowledge the fact that you are obsessing over someone and understand that it's not healthy for your mental well-being. Allow yourself to feel the emotions without judgment, and remind yourself that it's okay to feel this way.

2. Limit Your Exposure to Triggers

If you find that certain things or places trigger your obsession, try to limit your exposure to them. For example, if seeing their pictures on social media triggers you, consider muting or unfollowing them for a while. If going to a certain coffee shop reminds you of them, try a different one. Remember that this is just a temporary solution, and eventually, you'll need to confront the issue head-on.

3. Remove Them from Their Pedestal

When our heart is set on someone, it can be all too easy to gloss over their faults. Shining a spotlight on their shortcomings, however, may be just what we need to shake ourselves free from the obsession. Examine all the things you dislike or wouldn't want in a partner. Give them a little extra attention so you can see that this person is not flawless and that there is a balance.

Recall the bad times you have shared with this person. Remember the moments when you were fraught with anxiety over their actions, or when they stormed out during an argument. These are the moments that reveal the person's true colors, so don't get stuck on the positive experiences alone.

4. Do Not Allow Anyone’s Opinions to Dictate Your Self-Worth

We all have that one person who we hold in high regard and trust their every word, even when they spew negativity towards us. However, it's imperative to understand that their hurtful comments don't define you. It's time to distance yourself from such people because you deserve to be treated with love and respect.

5. Embrace Your Worth

Your worth is in your hands. At any given moment, you have the power to determine the path your life takes. Obsessing over someone is an act of mediocrity. Do you think someone who is killing it in life spends their days fixating on another person? No, they don't. They are too preoccupied with living their most exceptional lives. You, too, are entitled to the same luxury. Therefore, bounce back from this temporary setback. You were born for great things. Don't mistake small obstacles for catastrophic events.

6. Spend Time with Your Friend

To successfully learn how to get over an obsession with someone, try spending quality time with your friends or family. The ones who hold a special place in your heart can help rekindle the joy and goodness within you. Embrace a confidant who will encourage and support you to take your mind off your object of affection.

7. Practice Self-Care

When we obsess over someone, it's easy to neglect ourselves and our needs. Focus on practicing self-care by doing things that make you happy, such as reading, listening to music, or spending time with friends. Take care of your body by exercising regularly, eating healthy, and getting enough sleep. Prioritizing yourself will help you feel better, and you'll be less likely to obsess over someone.

8. Meditate

Indulging in guided meditation can assist you in keeping your current obsession under control. Being consumed by thoughts of someone can commandeer your thoughts, causing an overpowering sensation. By meditating, you will gain the power to observe your own thoughts consciously and monitor what type of thinking process is running through your head.

In turn, this heightened sense of self-awareness will enable you to identify the obsessive thoughts you have been having and, with this newfound knowledge, come up with a plan to resolve your issues.

9. Focus on Other Aspects of Your Life

Obsessing over someone can consume our thoughts and take over our lives. Instead, try to focus on other aspects of your life that bring you joy. Start a new hobby, volunteer, or set new goals for yourself. Filling your life with new experiences and accomplishments will help shift your focus away from the person you're obsessing over.

10. Seek Professional Help if Needed

If you find that you can't shake off the obsessive thoughts, don't hesitate to seek professional help. A mental health professional can help you work through the root causes of your obsession and teach you healthy coping mechanisms. Remember, asking for help is a sign of strength, and it's okay to reach out when you need support.

Conclusion

Letting go of someone can be difficult, but it's not impossible. The key to moving forward is to focus on yourself and your personal growth. Take the time to reflect on what you want out of life and what makes you happy. If you find yourself obsessing over someone, keep in mind that it's okay to give yourself space and distance from that person. Remember, it's not about forgetting them, it's about learning to live without them and focusing on creating your own happiness. With these tips on how to stop obsessing over someone, you'll be on the right track to living a more fulfilling life.

