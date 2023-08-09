25 Heartfelt Irish Wedding Blessings to Celebrate Love And Unity

In the realm of linguistic artistry, the Irish have a unique and captivating way with words that have been celebrated for generations. Their eloquence and poetic expressions have become an integral part of their cultural identity, resonating with people far beyond the shores of Ireland. Among the many aspects of Irish tradition where this gift is most evident is in their wedding blessings. These heartfelt and sincere Irish wedding blessings hold significant importance, bestowing good fortune, love, and happiness upon newlyweds as they embark on a new chapter in their lives. Drawing inspiration from nature, faith, and the timeless wisdom of the Irish people, these Irish blessings of love add a touch of magic and continuity to wedding celebrations, reflecting the enduring power of language to convey love and blessings through the ages.

Continue reading to discover further insights into the world of Irish blessings for weddings and prayers as outlined in our guide.

25 Irish Wedding Blessings and Prayers

Rooted in tradition, these eloquent expressions not only infuse weddings with a touch of poetic charm but also symbolize the enduring power of language to convey profound emotions and connect generations. Check out some of the best ones mentioned below.

Traditional Irish Wedding Blessing

The words of these age-old Irish wedding blessings have the power to add a touch of poetic magic to wedding celebrations, creating a lasting and cherished memory for the couple and their loved ones.

1. May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

may God hold you in the palm of His hand.



2. May God be with you and bless you.

May you see your children's children.

May you be poor in misfortune,

rich in blessings,

may you know nothing but happiness from this day forward.



3. May your mornings bring joy and your evenings bring peace.

May your troubles grow few as your blessings increase.

May the saddest day of your future

Be no worse than the happiest day of your past.

May your hands be forever clasped in friendship

And your hearts joined forever in love.

Your lives are very special,

God has touched you in many ways.

May his blessings rest upon you

And fill all your coming days.

4. May your troubles grow few

as your blessings increase.

May your joys be as bright as the morning,

and your sorrows merely be shadows that fade in the sunlight of love.

May you have enough happiness to keep you sweet,

enough trials to keep you strong,

enough sorrow to keep you human,

enough hope to keep you happy,

enough failure to keep you humble,

enough success to keep you eager,

enough friends to give you comfort,

enough faith and courage in yourself to banish sadness,

enough wealth to meet your needs

and one thing more;

Enough determination to make each day a more wonderful day than the one before.



5. May you have love that never ends,

lots of money, and lots of friends.

Health be yours, whatever you do,

and may God send many blessings to you!

Traditional Irish Toast for Wedding

The toast is an opportunity for family, friends, and loved ones to come together and raise a glass to honor the newlyweds and wish them well on their journey of love and partnership. Check out the best Irish wedding blessings and toasts below:

6. "May you both live as long as you want,

and never want as long as you live."



7. May you have food and raiment,

a soft pillow for your head.

May you be forty years in heaven

before the devil knows you’re dead."



8. "Here's to a long life and a merry one.

A quick death and an easy one.

A pretty girl and an honest one.

A cold pint and another one!"



9. "May your love be modern enough to survive the times, but old-fashioned enough to last forever."



Irish Blessing Prayers

These prayers are an integral part of Irish tradition and reflect the values and beliefs of the Irish people. They carry a sense of warmth, sincerity, and connection, invoking blessings and good wishes upon the recipients. Here are some of the best ones for an Irish wedding:

11. "By the power that Christ brought from heaven, mayst thou love me.

As the sun follows its course, mayst thou follow me.

As light to the eye,

as bread to the hungry,

as joy to the heart,

may thy presence be with me,

oh, one that I love,

’til death comes to part us asunder."

12. Bless this couple, Lord, we pray,

With happiness that grows each day.

Bless their home, with love and care,

Keep them close and ever near."

13. "May the love and protection,

Saint Patrick can give,

Be yours in abundance,

As long as you live."

14. "Blessed be this union with the gifts of the West:

With strong passion, burning as fire;

With the tides of the ocean, and the gentle winds of the air;

With the abundance of the earth, and the steadfastness of stone.

So shall this union be firm and true."

15. "May your marriage bring you all the exquisite excitements a marriage should bring, and may life grant you also patience, tolerance, and understanding.

May you always need one another - not so much to fill your emptiness as to help you to know your fullness. A mountain needs a valley to be complete; the valley does not make the mountain less, but more; and the valley is more a valley because it has a mountain towering over it. So let it be with you and you.

May you need one another, but not out of weakness. May you want one another, but not out of lack.

May you entice one another, but not compel one another.

May you embrace one another, but not out encircle one another.

May you succeed in all important ways with one another, and not fail in the little graces.

May you look for things to praise, often say, "I love you!" and take no notice of small faults.

If you have quarrels that push you apart, may both of you hope to have good sense enough to take the first step back.

May you enter into the mystery which is the awareness of one another's presence - no more physical than spiritual, warm and near when you are side by side, and warm and near when you are in separate rooms or even distant cities.

May you have happiness, and may you find it in making one another happy.

May you have love, and may you find it in loving one another."



Irish Blessing for Reception

Irish wedding blessings for a wedding reception are more than just words; they are a reflection of love, tradition, and unity. They hold the power to convey well-wishes, create a sense of connection among the guests, and add a touch of Irish charm and eloquence to the joyous celebration of love and marriage. Pick the one that best resonates with you.

16. "May those who love us love us.

And those that don't love us,

May God turn their hearts.

And if He doesn't turn their hearts,

May he turn their ankles,

So we'll know them by their limping."

17. Wishing you a rainbow

For sunlight after showers—

Miles and miles of Irish smiles

For golden happy hours—

Shamrocks at your doorway

For luck and laughter too,

And a host of friends that never ends

Each day your whole life through!

18. May you be poor in misfortune,

rich in blessings,

slow to make enemies,

quick to make friends.

But rich or poor,

quick or slow,

may you know nothing but happiness

from this day forward.

Bless you and yours,

As well as the cottage you live in.

May the roof overhead be well thatched

And those inside be well matched.

19. "Here's to you and yours

And to mine and ours.

And if mine and ours

Ever come across to you and yours,

I hope you and yours will do

As much for mine and ours

As mine and ours have done

For you and yours!"

20. Lucky stars above you,

Sunshine on your way,

Many friends to love you,

Joy in work and play-

Laughter to outweigh each care,

In your heart a song-

And gladness waiting everywhere

All your whole life long!



Irish Wedding Readings- Non-Religious

While religious readings are meaningful for some couples, non-religious readings provide an alternative option for those who may have different beliefs or prefer a more secular approach to their wedding. Below listed are some of the best ones:



21. May the blessing of light be on you.

Light without and light within.

May the blessed sunlight shine on you and warm your heart till it glows like a great peat fire. May your home be filled with laughter.

May your pockets be filled with gold

And may you have all the happiness,

Your Irish heart can hold.

May your blessings outnumber,

The Shamrocks that grow

And may trouble avoid you,

Wherever you may go.

May luck be a friend to you,

And be with ye in all your days,

And may trouble be to you,

A stranger, now and always.



22. "A soulmate is someone who has locks that fit our keys, and keys to fit our locks. When we feel safe enough to open the locks, our truest selves step out and we can be completely and honestly who we are; we can be loved for who we are and not for who we’re pretending to be. Each unveils the best part of the other. No matter what else goes wrong around us, with that one person we’re safe in our own paradise. Our soulmate is someone who shares our deepest longings, our sense of direction. When we’re two balloons, and together our direction is up, chances are we’ve found the right person. Our soulmate is the one who makes life come to life."

23. "May your marriage bring you all the exquisite excitements a marriage should bring, and may life grant you also patience, tolerance, and understanding. May you always need one another - not so much to fill your emptiness as to help you to know your fullness. A mountain needs a valley to be complete; the valley does not make the mountain less, but more; and the valley is more a valley because it has a mountain towering over it. So let it be with you and you."



24. "A soulmate is someone who has locks that fit our keys, and keys to fit our locks. When we feel safe enough to open the locks, our truest selves step out and we can be completely and honestly who we are."



25. "May the lilt of Irish laughter lighten every load, may the mist of Irish magic shorten every road, may you taste the sweetest pleasures that fortune ere bestowed, and may all your friends remember all the favors you are owed.

In conclusion, Irish wedding blessings have a timeless appeal that cuts across cultural barriers and is felt by individuals all around the world. Whether religious or non-religious, these blessings serve as a reminder of the enduring power of language to convey profound emotions and connect hearts in the spirit of love and unity. Embracing the Irish tradition of poetic storytelling, these blessings add a touch of magic to the solemnity of the occasion, leaving a legacy of love and happiness for generations to come.

