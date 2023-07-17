Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Losing Mutual Friends After a Breakup

We’re all acquainted with just how painful the sting of heartbreak can be. But little is spoken about how a split between a couple can disrupt social dynamics within their friend group or work troupe. In reality, whenever two lovebirds end a relationship, their mutual friends or colleagues may feel pressured to choose sides or struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy within the social circle. This can lead to awkwardness and tension during every interaction with the ex-couple. In fact, people born under a few zodiac signs particularly hate losing shared friends after the end of a relationship with their boo. Take a look at who they are:

Capricorns tend to seek stability and are well-known for their loyalty to love. They frequently build strong bonds with their pals and can be reluctant to change. Losing shared friends after facing heartbreak may be difficult for them since they value long-term relationships and find it difficult to let go. However, they do grasp that mutual pals or fellow employees may feel torn between both individuals involved in the breakup. They may have formed close bonds with both parties and find it challenging to navigate their loyalties without taking sides. They are perceptive and can see that such a scenario can create an uncomfortable and awkward situation for their pals, as they may fear hurting one person or being seen as biased. So, they do learn to bid their buddies goodbye for a while. Even so, Capricorns may find that events and gatherings they previously enjoyed become weird for them to attend if their ex-partner is present along with their ex-friends.

Leos are ardent and passionate people who place a high emphasis on trust in their relationships. They frequently have a large social circle and like being the center of attention. In many cases, Lions can be possessive of their friends as they mean a lot to them. These fire signs relish the company of mutual friends or colleagues who have enjoyed many group hangouts with them during their relationship. Yet these shared memories become a source of tension and discomfort after a breakup. Leos do understand that it may be difficult for their mates to interact with them without reminiscing or feeling a sense of loss. Nevertheless, when a split happens, Lions may struggle to cope with the loss of these friends, as they may feel betrayed or disappointed by people who take their ex-lover’s side. These fire signs tend to create tight links with their pals and mourn the loss of those connections. It might also disrupt their social network and make them feel isolated.

Geminis are known for their pride and determination to succeed. While these people are generally independent and cherish their uniqueness, they also love the community and the relationships they create with their pals. Few people realize that Geminis are highly sensitive and emotional people who place a high value on ties with their buddies. These air signs do their best to understand that people's reactions to such situations might vary widely depending on their own values and levels of maturity. Nevertheless, losing shared friends after a breakup can be extremely hard for these individuals who may feel abandoned and find it difficult to go on. Saying goodbye to their cherished mates can feel like a hit to their ego and self-image.

Libra is quite a practical air sign, so they know well enough how breakups can be emotionally taxing for all parties involved, including mutual friends. They never want a situation where their buddies may find themselves caught in the crossfire of emotional turmoil. Neither do they want their pals to struggle to provide support and comfort to both Libra and their ex while feeling overwhelmed. So, to avoid such a strain, they choose to let go of mutual friends or coworkers and keep their distance for a while. These air signs do not enjoy the agony that comes from giving their buddies the silent treatment, but they do it to ensure that their breakup is not awkward for the pals they share with their ex.

If you find yourself in a scenario like these zodiac signs, you should know that communication, empathy, and respect for everyone's feelings are the key to navigating the situation. Challenges and potential awkwardness may arise for mutual friends during a split, but you can tide over the time with a few boundaries and lots of grace.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

