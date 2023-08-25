Best 75 Live in the Moment Quotes: Ephemeral Beauty Revealed
Embracing the present with all its intricacies and wonders is an art that transcends time. "Live in the moment" quotes are like shimmering fragments of wisdom that capture the essence of this timeless philosophy. They beckon us to step away from the shadows of the past and the uncertainties of the future, guiding us toward the radiant center of now. These quotes remind us that life's most profound experiences unfold when we fully immerse ourselves in the moment's beauty, emotions, and opportunities.
75 Live in the Moment Quotes: Moments That Matter
Living in This Moment Quotes to Help You Cherish the Present Moment
1. “Forever is composed of nows.” ― Emily Dickinson
2. “Act in the moment, live in the present, slowly don’t allow the past to interfere, and you will be surprised that life is such an eternal wonder, such a mysterious phenomenon, and such a great gift that one simply feels constantly in gratitude.” ― Osho
3. “The present moment is filled with joy and happiness. If you are attentive, you will see it.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
4. “History is more or less bunk. It’s tradition. We don’t want tradition. We want to live in the present, and the only history that’s worth a tinker’s damn is the history we make today.” — Henry Ford
5. “Life is available only in the present moment. If you abandon the present moment, you cannot live the moments of your daily life deeply.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
6. “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.” — Alice Morse Earle
7. “Children have neither a past nor a future. Thus they enjoy the present, which seldom happens to us.” — Jean de La Bruyère
8. “The meeting of two eternities, the past and the future… is precisely the present moment.” — Henry David Thoreau
9. “Remember then: there is only one important time—Now! It is the most important time because it is the only time when we have any power.” — Leo Tolstoy
10. “Past and future are in the mind only—I am now.” — Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj
11. “One today is worth two tomorrows.” — Benjamin Franklin
12. “Life is a great and wondrous mystery, and the only thing we know that we have for sure is what is right here right now. Don’t miss it.” — Leo Buscaglia
13. “Nothing is more precious than being in the present moment. Fully alive, fully aware.” — Thích Nhất Hạnh
14. “Enjoy what you have, live in the moment, focus on things you can change, and ignore the rest.” — Joe Sacco
15. “Sometimes it’s a struggle to live in the moment.” — Isaac Marion
16. “I am simply looking for a companion with whom to spend my days, a companion who will cherish as much as I the stupidity of living in the moment, and spend every dull, amazing second with me.” — Heidi Julavits
17. “To live for the moment: it sounds so right and so beautiful. But the more I want to, the less I understand what it means.” — Pascal Mercier
Quotes About Living in the Moment to Cheer You up
18. “I think it’s really important to live in the moment.” — Abbie Cornish
19. “I don’t remember yesterday. I pretty much live in the moment.” — Jim Carrey
20. “When you’re living in the moment, you’re living in the moment; whatever that moment is, that’s your reality. Everything else is a myth.” — Steven Heller
21. “Happiness comes from living in the moment, this moment, now, right here. If you are in obscure state of mind, you won’t see what this moment is. You won’t realize its beauty.” — Frederick Lenz
22. “I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, and I can’t relive yesterday, but I live in the moment if I can.” — Ozzy Osbourne
23. “In Method acting, you can’t have preconceived ideas. You have to live in the moment. You have to keep yourself open.” — Dennis Hopper
24. “I promise myself that I will enjoy every minute of the day that is given me to live.” ― Thich Nhat Hanh
25. “Living in the moment brings you a sense of reverence for all of life’s blessings.” ― Oprah Winfrey
26. “Seize from every moment its unique novelty, and do not prepare your joys.” ― André Gide
27. “Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.” ― Oprah Winfrey
28. “Live in the moment and be present in all that you do. Don’t worry yourself with what happened yesterday or what’s going to happen tomorrow. Stay focused with what’s in front of you.” ― Michael Trevino
29. “The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, not to worry about the future, or not to anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly.” ― Buddha
Live in the Moment Quotes to Help You See the Joy in Small Things
30. “Whatever the present moment contains, accept it as if you had chosen it.” ― Eckhart Tolle
31. “Be present in all things and thankful for all things.” ― Maya Angelou
32. “The key to enjoying the moment is to always carry a list of ‘Things I Gotta Do That Can Wait.”’ ― Robert Brault
33. “This is your moment. Own it.” ― Oprah Winfrey
34. “The acceptance of death gives you more of a stake in life, in living life happily, as it should be lived. Living for the moment.” ― Sting
35. “Each time I step on the basketball court, I never know what will happen. I live for the moment. I play for the moment.” ― Michael Jordan
36. “I seize all opportunities with two hands. Everything that’s happened to me has taught me to live in the moment as much as possible.” ― Sam Taylor-Wood
37. “All I have is all I need, and all I need is all I have in this moment.” ― Byron Katie
38. “Every moment is a golden one for him who has the vision to recognize it as such.” ― Henry Miller
Quote About Living in the Moment That’ll Make You Feel Inspired
39. “It was so nice just to live in the moment, to enjoy holding him so closely, to pretend for a little while that they were merely two young people in love and nothing else.” ― Melissa de la Cruz
40. “Work hard for your goals and live in the moment.” ― Nadia Comaneci
41. “Anything can happen to anyone at any time, and you shouldn’t just live through the days or you lose them. You should do what you can to enjoy every moment.” ― Sarah Brightman
42. “That’s the interesting thing about philosophy—to accomplish the grand, you have to focus on the small. To exist in the eternal perspective, you have to live in the moment.” ― Pete Carroll
43. “If you worry about what might be, and wonder what might have been, you will ignore what is.” — Anonymous
44. “Enjoy life now. This is not a rehearsal.” — Anonymous
45. “Don’t let the past steal your present.” — Cherralea Morgan
46. “There is no greater gift you can give or receive than to honor your calling. It’s why you were born. And how you become most truly alive.” — Oprah Winfrey
47. “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” — Joe Lewis
48. “Happiness is not by chance, but by choice.” — Jim Rohn
49. “Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.”— Robert Breault
Living in the Moment Quotes to Help You Count Your Blessings
50. “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you’ve imagined.” — Henry David Thoreau
51. “Don’t be pushed by your problems; be led by your dreams.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
52. “Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the things you did.” — Mark Twain
53. “Don’t wait. The time will never be just right.” — Napoleon Hill
54. “Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present.” — Jim Rohn
55. “You do not find a happy life. You make it.” — Camilla Eyring Kimball
56. “The best way to pay for a lovely moment is to enjoy it.” — Richard Bach
57. “We can easily manage if we will only take, each day, the burden appointed to it. But the load will be too heavy for us if we carry yesterday’s burden over again today, and then add the burden of the morrow before we are required to bear it.” ― John Newton
58. “The decision to make the present moment a friend is the end of the ego.” — Eckhart Tolle
59. “My past and my future depends on today.” — Trevor Hall
60. “Living in the moment means letting go of the past and not waiting for the future. It means living your life consciously, aware that each moment you breathe is a gift. — Oprah
61. “Living in the present moment creates the experience of eternity.” ― Deepak Chopra
62. “Realize deeply that the present moment is all you ever have. Make the Now the primary focus of your life.” — Eckhart Tolle
63. “We know nothing of tomorrow; our business is to be good and happy today.” — Sydney Smith
64. “I just want to live each moment to the fullest. And enjoy life.” — Kadeena Cox
65. “Don’t make things too complicated. Try to relax, enjoy every moment, get used to everything.” — Angelique Kerber
“At the Moment” Quotes to Make You Appreciate Life
66. “If you aren’t in the moment, you are either looking forward to uncertainty, or back to pain and regret.” — Jim Carrey
67. “Life is short, and if we enjoy every moment of every day, then we will be happy no matter what happens or what changes along the way.” — Gretchen Bleiler
68. “The ability to be in the present moment is a major component of mental wellness.” — Abraham Maslow
69. “Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today.” — Will Rogers
70. “The past is never there when you try to go back. It exists, but only in memory. To pretend otherwise is to invite a mess.” — Chris Cobbs
71. “Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.” — Omar Khayyam
72. “Live quietly in the moment and see the beauty of all before you. The future will take care of itself.” — Paramahansa Yogananda
73. “Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure.” — Oprah Winfrey
74. “Begin doing what you want to do now. We are not living in eternity. We have only this moment, sparkling like a star in our hand – and melting like a snowflake.” — Francis Bacon
75. “If you spend your whole life waiting for the storm, you’ll never enjoy the sunshine.” — Morris West
Conclusion
In the gentle cadence of life, we find the wisdom to cherish each fleeting moment. Here, within our collection of live-in-the-moment quotes, are whispers of inspiration that remind us to embrace the present with open hearts and awakened souls. As we journey through the tapestry of existence, may these quotes be a guiding light, encouraging us to savor the beauty, face challenges with grace, and dance to the rhythm of now.
