Best 75 Live in the Moment Quotes: Ephemeral Beauty Revealed

Embracing the present with all its intricacies and wonders is an art that transcends time. "Live in the moment" quotes are like shimmering fragments of wisdom that capture the essence of this timeless philosophy. They beckon us to step away from the shadows of the past and the uncertainties of the future, guiding us toward the radiant center of now. These quotes remind us that life's most profound experiences unfold when we fully immerse ourselves in the moment's beauty, emotions, and opportunities.

75 Live in the Moment Quotes: Moments That Matter

Living in This Moment Quotes to Help You Cherish the Present Moment

1. “Forever is composed of nows.” ― Emily Dickinson

2. “Act in the moment, live in the present, slowly don’t allow the past to interfere, and you will be surprised that life is such an eternal wonder, such a mysterious phenomenon, and such a great gift that one simply feels constantly in gratitude.” ― Osho

3. “The present moment is filled with joy and happiness. If you are attentive, you will see it.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

4. “History is more or less bunk. It’s tradition. We don’t want tradition. We want to live in the present, and the only history that’s worth a tinker’s damn is the history we make today.” — Henry Ford

5. “Life is available only in the present moment. If you abandon the present moment, you cannot live the moments of your daily life deeply.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

6. “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.” — Alice Morse Earle

7. “Children have neither a past nor a future. Thus they enjoy the present, which seldom happens to us.” — Jean de La Bruyère

8. “The meeting of two eternities, the past and the future… is precisely the present moment.” — Henry David Thoreau

9. “Remember then: there is only one important time—Now! It is the most important time because it is the only time when we have any power.” — Leo Tolstoy

10. “Past and future are in the mind only—I am now.” — Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj

11. “One today is worth two tomorrows.” — Benjamin Franklin

12. “Life is a great and wondrous mystery, and the only thing we know that we have for sure is what is right here right now. Don’t miss it.” — Leo Buscaglia

13. “Nothing is more precious than being in the present moment. Fully alive, fully aware.” — Thích Nhất Hạnh

14. “Enjoy what you have, live in the moment, focus on things you can change, and ignore the rest.” — Joe Sacco

15. “Sometimes it’s a struggle to live in the moment.” — Isaac Marion

16. “I am simply looking for a companion with whom to spend my days, a companion who will cherish as much as I the stupidity of living in the moment, and spend every dull, amazing second with me.” — Heidi Julavits

17. “To live for the moment: it sounds so right and so beautiful. But the more I want to, the less I understand what it means.” — Pascal Mercier

Quotes About Living in the Moment to Cheer You up

18. “I think it’s really important to live in the moment.” — Abbie Cornish

19. “I don’t remember yesterday. I pretty much live in the moment.” — Jim Carrey

20. “When you’re living in the moment, you’re living in the moment; whatever that moment is, that’s your reality. Everything else is a myth.” — Steven Heller

21. “Happiness comes from living in the moment, this moment, now, right here. If you are in obscure state of mind, you won’t see what this moment is. You won’t realize its beauty.” — Frederick Lenz

22. “I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, and I can’t relive yesterday, but I live in the moment if I can.” — Ozzy Osbourne

23. “In Method acting, you can’t have preconceived ideas. You have to live in the moment. You have to keep yourself open.” — Dennis Hopper

24. “I promise myself that I will enjoy every minute of the day that is given me to live.” ― Thich Nhat Hanh

25. “Living in the moment brings you a sense of reverence for all of life’s blessings.” ― Oprah Winfrey

26. “Seize from every moment its unique novelty, and do not prepare your joys.” ― André Gide

27. “Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.” ― Oprah Winfrey

28. “Live in the moment and be present in all that you do. Don’t worry yourself with what happened yesterday or what’s going to happen tomorrow. Stay focused with what’s in front of you.” ― Michael Trevino

29. “The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, not to worry about the future, or not to anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly.” ― Buddha

Live in the Moment Quotes to Help You See the Joy in Small Things

30. “Whatever the present moment contains, accept it as if you had chosen it.” ― Eckhart Tolle

31. “Be present in all things and thankful for all things.” ― Maya Angelou

32. “The key to enjoying the moment is to always carry a list of ‘Things I Gotta Do That Can Wait.”’ ― Robert Brault

33. “This is your moment. Own it.” ― Oprah Winfrey

34. “The acceptance of death gives you more of a stake in life, in living life happily, as it should be lived. Living for the moment.” ― Sting

35. “Each time I step on the basketball court, I never know what will happen. I live for the moment. I play for the moment.” ― Michael Jordan

36. “I seize all opportunities with two hands. Everything that’s happened to me has taught me to live in the moment as much as possible.” ― Sam Taylor-Wood

37. “All I have is all I need, and all I need is all I have in this moment.” ― Byron Katie

38. “Every moment is a golden one for him who has the vision to recognize it as such.” ― Henry Miller

Quote About Living in the Moment That’ll Make You Feel Inspired

39. “It was so nice just to live in the moment, to enjoy holding him so closely, to pretend for a little while that they were merely two young people in love and nothing else.” ― Melissa de la Cruz

40. “Work hard for your goals and live in the moment.” ― Nadia Comaneci

41. “Anything can happen to anyone at any time, and you shouldn’t just live through the days or you lose them. You should do what you can to enjoy every moment.” ― Sarah Brightman

42. “That’s the interesting thing about philosophy—to accomplish the grand, you have to focus on the small. To exist in the eternal perspective, you have to live in the moment.” ― Pete Carroll

43. “If you worry about what might be, and wonder what might have been, you will ignore what is.” — Anonymous

44. “Enjoy life now. This is not a rehearsal.” — Anonymous

45. “Don’t let the past steal your present.” — Cherralea Morgan

46. “There is no greater gift you can give or receive than to honor your calling. It’s why you were born. And how you become most truly alive.” — Oprah Winfrey

47. “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” — Joe Lewis

48. “Happiness is not by chance, but by choice.” — Jim Rohn

49. “Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.”— Robert Breault

Living in the Moment Quotes to Help You Count Your Blessings

50. “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you’ve imagined.” — Henry David Thoreau

51. “Don’t be pushed by your problems; be led by your dreams.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

52. “Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the things you did.” — Mark Twain

53. “Don’t wait. The time will never be just right.” — Napoleon Hill

54. “Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present.” — Jim Rohn

55. “You do not find a happy life. You make it.” — Camilla Eyring Kimball

56. “The best way to pay for a lovely moment is to enjoy it.” — Richard Bach

57. “We can easily manage if we will only take, each day, the burden appointed to it. But the load will be too heavy for us if we carry yesterday’s burden over again today, and then add the burden of the morrow before we are required to bear it.” ― John Newton

58. “The decision to make the present moment a friend is the end of the ego.” — Eckhart Tolle

59. “My past and my future depends on today.” — Trevor Hall

60. “Living in the moment means letting go of the past and not waiting for the future. It means living your life consciously, aware that each moment you breathe is a gift. — Oprah

61. “Living in the present moment creates the experience of eternity.” ― Deepak Chopra

62. “Realize deeply that the present moment is all you ever have. Make the Now the primary focus of your life.” — Eckhart Tolle

63. “We know nothing of tomorrow; our business is to be good and happy today.” — Sydney Smith

64. “I just want to live each moment to the fullest. And enjoy life.” — Kadeena Cox

65. “Don’t make things too complicated. Try to relax, enjoy every moment, get used to everything.” — Angelique Kerber

“At the Moment” Quotes to Make You Appreciate Life

66. “If you aren’t in the moment, you are either looking forward to uncertainty, or back to pain and regret.” — Jim Carrey

67. “Life is short, and if we enjoy every moment of every day, then we will be happy no matter what happens or what changes along the way.” — Gretchen Bleiler

68. “The ability to be in the present moment is a major component of mental wellness.” — Abraham Maslow

69. “Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today.” — Will Rogers

70. “The past is never there when you try to go back. It exists, but only in memory. To pretend otherwise is to invite a mess.” — Chris Cobbs

71. “Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.” — Omar Khayyam

72. “Live quietly in the moment and see the beauty of all before you. The future will take care of itself.” — Paramahansa Yogananda

73. “Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure.” — Oprah Winfrey

74. “Begin doing what you want to do now. We are not living in eternity. We have only this moment, sparkling like a star in our hand – and melting like a snowflake.” — Francis Bacon

75. “If you spend your whole life waiting for the storm, you’ll never enjoy the sunshine.” — Morris West

Conclusion

In the gentle cadence of life, we find the wisdom to cherish each fleeting moment. Here, within our collection of live-in-the-moment quotes, are whispers of inspiration that remind us to embrace the present with open hearts and awakened souls. As we journey through the tapestry of existence, may these quotes be a guiding light, encouraging us to savor the beauty, face challenges with grace, and dance to the rhythm of now.

