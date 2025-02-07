Top 15 Quotes by Katrina Kaif on Love And Life That Will Give You the Ultimate Reality Check

From being a distinguished actor and fashion icon to securing the title of one of the best dancers in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif never ceases to impress us. She made her debut in acting as a teenager and through hard work and dedication, she managed to establish herself as one of the prominent names in the Hindi film industry. Despite not being born in India, she embraced Indian culture with open arms. The talented actress has numerous accolades to her name and continues to awe the viewers with her flair.

She married actor Vicky Kaushal and one can see how she glows in love. Katrina believes that love is beautiful and has emphasized the need to be selfless in relationships. Let's take a look at some of her quotes on love, relationships, and life to get a better understanding of how she views this complex emotion.

Top Quotes by Katrina Kaif That Acquaint Us with the Actor’s Compassionate Side

1. "I feel my views on love have grown and evolved. I have learned to navigate relationships with greater selflessness, offering more support for a partner's aspirations and personal growth. While maturity brings understanding, my fundamental belief, conviction, passion, and integrity in love remain unwavering."



2. “I realised that you can go through times of extreme happiness, but if that happiness is not coming from a deeply rooted place, you will also be going through extreme lows of sadness.”



3. "Everyone goes through their own journey. Sometimes things can get hurtful. But sometimes too much intrusion of privacy can get to you, but I know that this is something that you cannot avoid. You know, being a woman, there have to be lines drawn somewhere. But I am the kind who accepts that this is my journey and I have to go through some amount of hurt."



4. “Don't waste time. If you love someone, tell them because sooner or later someone else is going to.”



5. “Love starts when people don’t need it and ends when they need it the most.”

Advertisement

6. “I have a very positive attitude in life. My insecurity, fear and need to know about tomorrow has fortunately eased. What is going to happen will happen anyway. So why break my head over it?”



7. "Live and let live. I want to be happy and be loved... that's all."



8. "You don’t have to give in to every emotion you feel. I feel everything, I process everything, but there are a lot of emotions we feel, which we don’t need to go down that path.”

9. "I believe that beauty lies in what makes you feel happy."

10. "Everyone has her own love life. Everyone has a dream to get a perfect life partner. But this is not so easy in real life. In fact, one doesn't love, it happens."



11. “I live my life with no regrets. Each decision of mine has defined my life in a certain way.”



12. “The most painful things and the most happy things in life usually come from love. As a result of love or the lack of it.”

Advertisement

13. “I have learned not to make plans in life, because a lot of times you make a plan that is not going to work for you.”



14. "I believe that if you reject and don't respect what you have now, that's ingratitude. I'm grateful for everything I have today.”



15. “I believe in destiny, God's hand and hard work.”

Katrina Kaif has dealt with her own fair share of vicissitudes. From early on in her career, she has been criticized by the public and critics alike. But she wore it like armor and focused on evolving as an actor. She pushed her limits, and her successful career, spanning 22 years, is a trajectory to Katrina’s dedication, resilience, and willingness to go the extra mile.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by FILMFARE, Times of India, and Hindustan Times. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

Read More: Top 21 Inspirational Quotes by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan That Prove She Is the Ultimate Diva

Credits: FILMFARE, Times of India, and Hindustan Times.