Priyanka Chopra’s Most Striking Quotes on Love, Life, And Fame That’ll Leave You Impressed

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most influential personalities, winning hearts worldwide. She is renowned for her electrifying performances and versatility and is also known as the ultimate beauty with brains. Rightly titled Miss World 2000, she stands out in glory with her unforgettable one-liners, motivational quotes, and perspectives on love, life, success, and fame. Undoubtedly, the prominent personality goes beyond the silver screen to bring a change in the real world.

Through her exceptional work in films, philanthropy, and activism, she continues to encourage individuals to chase their dreams fearlessly and strive harder. Here’s a collection of her quotes and reflections that never fail to steal the spotlight!

Priyanka Chopra’s Motivational Quotes That’ll Keep You Going in Life

1. “I think it’s great to be flawed. I am hugely flawed, and I like it this way. That’s the fun of life. You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human, and be you.”



2. “I believe that you have to be who you are.”



3. “The media here is hugely intrigued with who I am and what I do. I am different and they find that fascinating. I have never wanted to be anybody else, from anywhere else.”

4. “I don't take success for granted. Nobody should.”



5. “The only different thing I did is stand my ground and say no to all those offers which would have put me in that box. I didn’t want to be the exotic Indian princess who rides on elephants. I used to be asked those (stereotypical) questions all the time. Like, ‘In India, do you go to school on elephants?’ It is ridiculous sometimes to know how the perception is.”



6. “It goes away in a wink. I am sure it will go away with me also.”



7. “I buy my own diamonds. When a guy comes into my life, it will not be for diamonds.”

8. “When I became Miss World, I couldn't believe I had won it. I used to sleep with my crown because I was scared someone would steal it. In a minute the world changed for me. I wasn't even prepared to be an actress. I was 17 when I came out of high school, and suddenly became Miss World, and then I became an actress.”



9. “But I am someone who is an achiever, so you just have to be able to evolve into different things.”

10. “I think we have reached a point where certain women are standing up for themselves and demanding to be taken seriously for their jobs, on merit. I think it is a great time for feminism, there are so many people standing up for women's rights. So yes, this is a global problem.”



11. “I totally commit and completely give myself to a relationship. Be warned, though – I don’t like being taken for granted so I can be pretty high-maintenance sometimes!”

12. “I’ve realized one thing from being in show business since I was so young, that you can’t please everyone. You just can’t. There’s no way everyone will always be happy with you so be who you are and let people decide whether they like you or not.”



13. “My choice of films has never been because of a certain hero. I depend on myself, my part, and the director. My career is the sum of the decisions I have made. Everyone can work hard, but I work on my own terms. I stand my ground, and once I have committed to anything, I give my 150 percent. I don’t take my work for granted, ever. I know that, forget me, no matter where anyone is, everyone is dispensable. Why would I think I am indispensable then?”



14. “I don’t come from a film background. I haven’t learned anything about films or film-making. But I have a thirst to know everything about my profession. I want to learn about cinematography, about editing, about music recordings, about post-production. So when people in the know talk, I willingly listen.”

Priyanka Chopra’s incredible journey from a small town in Bihar, India, to a global icon is truly inspiring. Her unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life and champion societal causes has made her a powerful advocate for the unheard. Her quotes on success, fame, and love embody her bold and rebellious spirit, inspiring you to embrace life with grace, confidence, and pride.

