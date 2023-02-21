85 Most Persuasive Commitment Quotes that Inspire Devotion

No matter how hard it seems, committing to our goals is essential to achieve success. The journey of success requires focus and dedication – determination to keep going despite the setbacks and obstacles that come our way. Luckily, we have people that have walked the path before us, and they have left behind inspiring words of wisdom to help keep us on track. So, here are some commitment quotes that provide a sense of motivation and push you to stay focused on reaching your goals. By reading and reflecting on these words of wisdom, you remain inspired and keep the drive to reach your targets. Moreover, this compilation of quotes can help you reflect on what it means to have a committed mindset, how to stay loyal and devoted, and show love and appreciation for those around us. Whether it is a romantic relationship or just a dream that you desire to achieve, these quotes about commitment will help you push through no matter what you are going through in your personal or professional life. Bookmark them to feel inspired every time you feel low!

Top 85 Commitment Quotes to Keep You Focussed and Achieve Your Goals Good Committed Relationship Quotes

“To have a caring and committed heart toward someone — a heart so firm in its devotion as to sooner stop beating than neglect the object of its desire despite the person’s state of health, appearance, reputation, finances, troubles, or challenges — that, dear world, is love. It is a rare find.” — Richelle E. Goodrich "We have to recognize that there cannot be relationships unless there is commitment unless there is loyalty unless there is love, patience, persistence." ― Cornel West "Often we find ourselves in a trap of commitment wondering if your partner can be faithful to you completely. Most people will not commit to this kind of relationship. But if you have found your Soul mate, this will not be a challenge for you. It all depends on the actions of yourself and your partner." ― Kevin Dellinger "A solid commitment splices two lives together and holds through the storms." ― Margot Datz "Understanding” may become “misunderstanding”, if no commitment or no responsibilities are assumed, no specific objectives are set, no definite expectations are met and common values and interests are no longer shared. Mutual understanding may then, against all odds, end up in heartache, confusion, and bewilderment." ― Erik Pevernagie “We believe that marriage, by its very definition, can exist only between a man and a woman. Moreover, study after study — not to mention common sense — show that children fare better in life when raised in a home with a loving father and mother in a stable, committed relationship.” — Salvatore J. Cordileone “But I could not. Was nowhere near ready for a committed relationship, and it would not be fair. I needed time — to become the right man for a woman like you.” — Marci Shimoff “I will not have a traditional marriage; I do not find the value in that anymore. But I am such a hopeless romantic, and I really want love, and I want a committed relationship, so I am going to reinvent marriage for myself.” — Halle Berry Best Love And Commitment Quotes

9. “If we commit ourselves to one person for life, this is not, as many people think, a rejection of freedom; rather, it demands the courage to move into all the risks of freedom, and the risk of love which is permanent; into that love which is not possession but participation.” ― Madeleine L’Engle 10. “To say that one waits a lifetime for his soulmate to come around is a paradox. People eventually get sick of waiting, take a chance on someone, and by the art of commitment become soulmates, which takes a lifetime to perfect.” ― Criss Jami 11. "When confronted with a challenge, the committed heart will search for a solution. The undecided heart searches for an escape." — Andy Andrews 12. “Falling in love was simple; one had only to yield. Digesting another person, however, and sustaining love, was bloody work, and not a soft job.”― Hanif Kureishi 13. “Every one of us, as human beings, even in a committed relationship, has moments and thoughts and actions that, whether or not they share them with their loved one, tell you, as much as anything, about them as people and their relationship.” — Jeff Pinkner 14. “Desire is the key to motivation, but it's determination and commitment to an unrelenting pursuit of your goal, a commitment to excellence that will enable you to attain the success you seek.” — Mario Andretti 15. “Stop expecting others to show you love, acceptance, commitment, & respect when you do not even show that to yourself.” — Steve Maraboli, Unapologetically You: Reflections On Life And The Human Experience16 16. “If you promise to love, trust, respect, support, and stand by someone no matter what, do not just speak those words when times are good. Live those words when challenges arise. The stronger the love and commitment, the more unbreakable the bond. United hearts will never be easily divided.” ― Carlos Wallace Heartwarming Quotes about Commitment

17. “The essence of love is a total commitment to the good of the other but it also embodies graciousness and humility.” — Michael Hill 18. “The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavor.” — Vince Lombardi 19. "With a powerful desire, with a strong determination, and with a commitment to yourself, you can find ways to achieve your goals, and overcome challenges." — Catherine Pulsifer 20. "The commitments we make to others, and our integrity to those commitments, is the essence and clearest manifestation of our productivity." — Stephen Covey 21. “The quality of a person's life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence regardless of their chosen field of endeavor.” — Vince Lombardi 22. "Keep on going, and the chance are you will stumble on something, perhaps when you are least expecting it. I have never heard of anything stumbling on something sitting down." — Charles F. Kettering 23. “Even when we make a commitment to love... we often find it hard to give up the fear we have grown to depend on.” — Gabrielle Bernstein 24. "Nobility of spirit has more to do with simplicity than ostentation, wisdom rather than wealth, commitment rather than ambition." — Riccardo Muti 25. "Making your mark on the world is hard. If it were easy, everybody would do it. But it is not. It takes patience, it takes commitment, and it comes with plenty of failures along the way." — Barack Obama Inspirational Quotes on Commitment

26. “Commitment unlocks the doors of imagination, allows vision, and gives us the right stuff to turn our dream into reality.” — James Womack 27. "Freedom is not the absence of commitments, but the ability to choose — and commit myself to — what is best for me." ― Paulo Coelho, The Zahir 28. “There was a moment when I changed from an amateur to a professional. I assumed the burden of a profession, which is to write even when you do not want to, do not much like what you are writing, and are not writing particularly well.” ― Agatha Christie, Agatha Christie: An Autobiography 29. "Stay committed to your decisions, but stay flexible in your approach." ― Tom Robbins 30. "Without commitment, you cannot have depth in anything, whether it is a relationship, a business or a hobby." ― Neil Strauss, The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists 31. "Love is a vessel that contains both security and adventure, and commitment offers one of the great luxuries of life: time. Marriage is not the end of romance, it is the beginning." — Esther Perel 32. "The relationship between commitment and doubt is by no means an antagonistic one. Commitment is healthiest when it is not without doubt but in spite of doubt." — Rollo May 33. “People often fail to make lasting changes because they do not commit to one path long enough to see results.” — MK Mueller 34. “Only one who devotes himself to a cause with his whole strength and soul can be a true master. For this reason, mastery demands all of a person.” — Albert Einstein Thought-provoking Commitment Quotes

35. "I will not be distracted by noise, chatter, or setbacks. Patience, commitment, grace, and purpose will guide me." — Louise Hay 36. "Commitment turns a promise into reality with words that speak boldly of your intentions and actions that speak louder than your words." — Steve Brunkhorst 37. “Even if you are the only one who believes in your dream, if you are committed to it, you will achieve it.” — Kate Iroegbu 38. "One has to devote oneself to a particular pursuit. To be successful at anything, you have to make a total commitment to it." — Donald Johnson 39. "To become a great player, you have got to show real dedication and commitment to football, and you have got be very humble and hard-working. And, above all, you have got to fight to make your dreams come true." — Sergio Ramos 40. "If a man has not discovered something that he will die for, he is not fit to live." — Martin Luther King Jr. 41. "Dedicate yourself to what gives your life true meaning and purpose; make a positive difference in someone's life." — Roy T. Bennett 42. "If there is anything more dangerous to the life of the mind than having no independent commitment to ideas, it is having an excess of commitment to some special and constricting idea." — Richard Hofstadter 43. "Effective leaders make a full commitment to be a learner, to keep increasing and nourishing their knowledge and wisdom." — Warren Gamaliel Bennis 44. "Commitment does not have conditions. A compassionate samurai follows through whether it feels good or not; average people do what they feel like doing." — Brian Klemmer 45. "Commitment allows you to focus intently on a few highly important goals and achieve a greater degree of success than you otherwise would." — Mark Manson 46. "Many failures are traceable to the lack of proper commitment. Very often we make a beginning on the spur of the moment, neglecting the important stage of commitment. Commitment is an indispensable conscious action and is the first part of the planning process. A vague desire should not be mistaken as a commitment." — Joseph Benziger Short Quotes about Commitment

47. “Commitment gets the Universal wheels turning on your behalf.” — Jeannette Maw 48. "A decision is made with the brain. A commitment is made with the heart." — Nido R. Qubein 49. "Without commitment, nothing happens." — T. D. Jakes 50. “The only limit to your impact is your imagination and commitment.” — Anthony Robbins 51. "They say they want to work harder and be the best, but they never pay the price." — Tom Brady 52. “Great organizations demand a high level of commitment by the people involved.” — Bill Gates 53. “There are only two options regarding commitment, you are either in or you are out.” — Pat Riley 54. "Every major accomplishment in a man's life requires a major level of commitment." — Jim George 55. “Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes but no plans.” — Peter F. Drucker 56. “The most important element in the failure equation is your personal commitment to keep trying.” — Catherine Pulsifer 57. “Commitment is the foundation of great accomplishments.” — Heidi Reeder Beautiful Words of Commitment

58. “Another great way to ensure you stay committed to the cause is to offer yourself rewards every time you feel that you have achieved a milestone.” — Annabelle Higgins 59. "We have to forge an alliance of strength, based not on color but on a commitment to the total abolition of apartheid and oppression." — Oliver Reginald Kaizana Tambo 60. "I do like taking stuff seriously that a lot of people look at as nonsense. I enjoy the insanity of that. And I like the commitment that is needed for that." — Christian Bale 61. "With regard to performance, commitment, effort, and dedication, there is no middle ground. Or you do something very well or not at all." — Ayrton Senna 62. "The most deadly commitment of all is to be committed only to one's self." — John D. MacDonald, 'The Lonely Silver Rain' 63. "To embark on the journey towards your goals and dreams requires bravery. To remain on that path requires courage. The bridge that merges the two is commitment." — Steve Maraboli 64. “A committed, energetic, enthusiastic, and inspiring leader is more likely to have a cooperative, hardworking, and victorious team." — William C. Oakes 65. “Desire is the key to motivation, but its determination and commitment to an unrelenting pursuit of your goal — a commitment to excellence — that will enable you to attain the success you seek.” — Mario Andretti 66. "If you have a hard time with commitment, simply begin by deciding that you are going to follow through, and do what you say you are going to do." — Steve Williams Impressive Commitment Sayings

67. "It takes a deep commitment to change and an even deeper commitment to grow." — Ralph Ellison 68. "I have a family. I am married. I am very, very happy. I wanted to make a movie for my wife and a movie that speaks to what it is to be in a long-term, very, very committed relationship because at the heart that is really what it is." — Robert Schwentke 69. "You always have two choices: your commitment versus your fear." — Sammy Davis 70. "Commitment means that it is possible for a man to yield the nerve center of his consent to a purpose or cause, a movement or an ideal, which may be more important to him than whether he lives or dies." — Howard Thurman 71. "Until one is committed, there is hesitancy, the chance to draw back, always ineffectiveness." ― William Hutchison Murray 72. "Seems to me that there is a fine line between insanity and dedication … I call that line commitment." ― Jeremy Aldana 73. "To commit to loving a person for five minutes is easy. To commit to loving a person for the rest of your life, after you have met them, is a strong commitment. But when you commit to loving a person before you meet them and for the rest of your life, you have made the strongest commitment one can make to a relationship." ― Tom Houck 74. "When you believe in a thing, believe in it all the way, implicitly and unquestionably." ― Walt Disney 75. "There is a higher form of happiness in commitment. I am counting on it." — Claire Forlani 76. "In order to be happy, you must first decide to be happy. You must make a commitment to happiness." — Richard Carlson 77. "I think when men hear that women want a commitment, they think it means a commitment to a romantic relationship, but that is not it. It is a commitment to not float around anywhere. I want a guy who is entrenched in his own life." ― Mindy Kaling 78. "A successful lie cannot be brought into this world and capriciously abandoned; like any committed relationship, it must be maintained, and with far more devotion than the truth, which carries on being carelessly true without any help." — Lionel Shriver 79. "Marriage was designed by God to be a lifetime commitment, not a temporary one." — Tania Martinez-Beasley 80. "Real love has little to do with falling. It is a climb up the rocky face of a mountain, hard work, and most people are too selfish or too scared to bother. Very few reach the critical point in their relationship that summons the attention of the light and the dark, that place where they will make a commitment to love no matter what obstacles – or temptations – appear in their path." ― Stacey Jay 81. "Do not take no for an answer, determine your target, show your commitment, and do what it takes to achieve your goal." ― Tony Clark 82. "You need to make a commitment, and once you make it, then life will give you some answers." — Les Brown 83. "Commitment turns a promise into reality with words that speak boldly of your intentions and actions that speak louder than words." — Steve Brunkhorst 84. "At times it seems as if arranging to have no commitment of any kind to anyone would be a special freedom. But in fact, the whole idea works in reverse. The most deadly commitment of all is to be committed only to one's self. Some come to realize this after they are in the nursing home." ― John D. MacDonald 85. "If you make the unconditional commitment to reach your most important goals, if the strength of your decision is sufficient, you will find the way and the power to achieve your goals." — Robert Conklin

Conclusion

Staying focused and achieving your goals can be challenging and time-consuming. It often requires a great deal of effort and commitment, especially when life gets tough, fights become regular, and your motivation levels dip. Fortunately, our compilation of commitment quotes can help you stay motivated and on track to reach your goals when the going gets tough. Whether you are a student, a new entrepreneur, an established business owner, a person struggling to maintain your relationship, or someone trying to make a change, we are certain you will find some of these quotes helpful to never give up — no matter what life throws your way, you can overcome them — either alone or together with your partner by your side!

