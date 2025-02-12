Top 21 Memorable Quotes by Brad Pitt on Love And Life That’ll Leave You Spellbound

Brad Pitt’s striking looks and undeniable acting prowess make him a celebrated actor and his wisdom and insightful remarks on love and life make him a profound thinker. The recipient of various accolades consistently reminds us that the struggles and triumphs of life are universal. His take on love, life, and personal growth resonates with millions worldwide. They reflect on challenges and relationships while emphasizing self-discovery.

In this compilation of Brad Pitt’s most thought-provoking quotes, we strive to dive deeper into his pool of wisdom. Undoubtedly, his powerful words serve as a gentle nudge toward resilience.

Top 21 Quotes by Brad Pitt That’ll Teach You a Million Lessons

1. “A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss… That’s the trade-off.”



2. “It’s a violent world we live in. I don’t agree with trying to hide that or cover it up.”



3. “By nature, I keep moving, man. My theory is, be the shark. You’ve just got to keep moving. You can’t stop.”



4. “By the time this concert ends this evening, 30,000 Africans will have died because of extreme poverty. By this time tomorrow evening, another 30,000. This does not make sense.”



5. “I’m one of those people you hate because of genetics. It’s the truth.”

6. “We’re so complex; we’re mysteries to ourselves; we’re difficult to each other. And then storytelling reminds us we’re all the same.”



7. “I am obsessively bent on quality – to an unhealthy degree.”



8. “With sons and fathers, there’s an inexplicable connection and imprint that your father leaves on you.”



9. “I believe you make your day. You make your life. So much of it is all perception, and this is the form that I built for myself. I have to accept it and work within those compounds, and it’s up to me.”

10. “It’s those difficult times that inform the next wonderful time, and it’s a series of trade-offs, of events, of wins and losses.”



11. “Actions speak louder than words, and it’s no more true than with your kids.”



12. “You must lose everything in order to gain anything.”



13. “I always liked those moments of epiphany, when you have the next destination.”



14. “I have very few friends. I have a handful of close friends, and I have my family, and I haven’t known life to be any happier.”



15. “Success is a beast. And it actually puts the emphasis on the wrong thing. You get away with more instead of looking within.”

16. “Family comes first so I only have this specific window of time available to me and because of that I actually get more done.”



17. “It’s a lovely experience walking around a museum by yourself.”



18. “I always thought that if I wanted to do a family, I wanted to do it big. I wanted there to be chaos in the house.”



19. “In Missouri, where I come from, we don’t talk about what we do – we just do it. If we talk about it, it’s seen as bragging.”



20. “My father came from a very poor background, but I was very fortunate in the sense that we were never in need.”



21. “When I was a little kid we moved to Tulsa, then to St. Louis and, by the time I was in kindergarten, we lived in Springfield, Missouri. There I basically grew up.”



Such valuable lessons from Hollywood’s heartthrob, Brad Pitt remind us to embrace the vulnerabilities of life with a grin. His understanding of relationships, love, and life helps fans to navigate through the ups and downs with grace. Nonetheless, each of his quotes acts as a beacon of hope, emphasizing what truly matters, to grow and evolve with time. So, get inspired, carry his lessons with you, and weave your own unique stories of life!

