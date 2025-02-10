Top 13 Quotes by Emma Watson on Love, Relationship, And Life That Prove She Is Hermoine in Real Life

Emma Watson is celebrated for her portrayal of the iconic Hermione Granger in the live-action Harry Potter series. A Brown University graduate, she stands out for her feminist advocacy, sharp intellect, and quick wit. As a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, she has earned numerous accolades while empowering women worldwide through her activism. Let’s explore some of her most insightful quotes on love and life, teaching us to wear heartbreak-like armor.

Emma Watson’s Bold And Empowering Quotes on Love And Relationships

1. “It sounds like a cliche but I also learnt that you're not going to fall for the right person until you really love yourself and feel good about how you are.”

2. “I'm very romantic and of course I want to be in love.”

3. “The saddest thing a girl can do is dumb herself down for a guy.”

4. “I like men with quick wit, good conversation and a great sense of humour. I love banter. I want a man to like me for me - I want him to be authentic.”

5. “I guess what really forms you as a person is what you do within your family to receive love or attention. In my family, what you had to do to receive attention was to have a good conversation at the dinner table or for me to do well at school, and those were really my focuses because that was what was valued the most.”



6. “I just try and surround myself, for the biggest proportion of time that I can, with people who make me feel normal, because constantly feeling abnormal is quite difficult.”

7. “All I can do is follow my instincts, because I will never please everyone.”

8. “I've always said, stuff the engagement ring! Just build me a really big library.”

9. “I'm a feminist, but I think that romance has been taken away a bit for my generation. I think what people connect with in novels is this idea of an overpowering, encompassing love - and it being more important and special than anything and everything else.”

10. “Don't feel stupid if you don't like what everyone else pretends to love.”

11. “I don't want the fear of failure to stop me from doing what I really care about.”

12. “But it's a journey and the sad thing is you only learn from experience, so as much as someone can tell you things, you have to go out there and make your own mistakes in order to learn.”

13. "The idea that relationships are supposed to be easy and it's all supposed to be implicitly understood, and you're just meant to get each other, it's bulls---! It's impossible!"

14. “When I started dating I had this kind of Romeo and Juliet, fateful romantic idea about love which was almost that you were a victim and there was a lot of pain involved and that was how it should be.”

Emma Watson prefers to keep her dating life private. She finds it discomforting that Hollywood is obsessed with its stars’ dating history and often acts intrusive. She also thinks that the LGBTQ community has stable relationships because they don’t make assumptions or have expectations like straight couples. The talented actress is vocal about feminism and why everyone needs to be a feminist. Emma continues to advocate for women’s rights and be a role model to young girls all around the globe.

