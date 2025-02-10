17 Heartfelt Quotes by Ranveer Singh About Love And Life That’ll Leave You in Awe

Ranveer Singh is one of the most dynamic actors in Bollywood who has built his career from scratch. Over the years, he has made his own space in the film fraternity and resides in the hearts of millions. Not only did his exceptional talent and electrifying performances make him a household name, but his words of wisdom speak volumes about his tender personality and zest for life. His quotes about love, life, relationships, and success reflect his journey and the world around him.

Whether you admire him for his acting skills or outlook on life, these quotes by Ranveer Singh will leave a lasting impression on your mind.

Top 17 Inspiring Quotes About Love, Life, And Fame by Ranveer Singh

1. “I love being in love. It's the best feeling in the world.”



2. “I don't do anything just for the sake of it. I don't live my life for the sake of it.”



3. “I am fiercely loyal and over-possessive, but I am learning to control my being possessive. I have become quite mature, though not as much as I would like to be, but have still improved tremendously. I can't hide my feelings, and it takes a lot of effort to be closed about things I feel for.”



4. “Two hundred characters live inside my head.”



5. “After becoming famous, I've realized how overrated fame is. It gets in the way of normal life.”



6. “I treat all women with the utmost respect both professionally and personally and would never do anything to disrespect them.”

Advertisement

7. “I am usually a fun-loving person, and I say most of the things in jest. Sometimes I get in trouble, but over a period of time, I think people now realize that most of the things I say are in jest.”



8. “I am a living example that lack of conventional good looks shouldn't hinder you from being awesome.”



9. “Some actors get weird around me, mostly guys from my generation. I think I make them insecure.”

10. “I just stick to my job, which is acting. Things like posters, publicity material, and promotions are entirely the filmmaker's prerogative. I don't get into all of that.”



11. “I oscillate between extremes.”



12. “I'm a very serious guy. I try to counter that predisposition of being a serious person with all this tomfoolery that I love to do so much. I enjoy it; that's why I do it. I don't like the way I am... perhaps my natural default is to be that way, and I don't like that.”

Advertisement

13. “I would never recommend going on a crash diet. Drastically reducing your calorie intake can cause numerous problems, and your body will store fat because you have sent it into starvation mode. I eat every two hours to maintain my blood sugar levels.”



14. “I have grown up believing that when an individual excels at what he does, it makes him desirable. I am a living example that a lack of conventional good looks shouldn't hinder you from being awesome.”



15. “I was never hungry for this kind of attention; it was the love of performing that got me interested in acting.”



16. “I like to be present; I like to be in the now. The way life has shaped up, it is difficult, you know, with mobile phones taking you to another time and space all the time. So it's always a battle to stay in the moment. But according to me, it's a better way to be.”



17. “I come from a family where people are physically affectionate. Hugging and kissing comes naturally to me.”

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh, as an actor and role model, consistently demonstrates a profound understanding of love, life, and success. His perspectives and insights remind us of the importance of living authentically and respecting the journey. As you navigate your own path toward success, let his words inspire you to embrace every moment with passion, sincerity, and unwavering hope.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by Jagran.com and iDiva. In some cases, celebrities or their teams provide their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

Also Read: Top 15 Magical Bollywood Love Quotes That Capture the Essence of Romance

Credits: Jagran.com and iDiva