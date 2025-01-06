20 Short Love Poems to Make You Fall in Love All Over Again
These short love poems perfectly capture the unparalleled feeling of being in love. You can send these poems to the person you love and express warm affection.
Poetry gives voice to those who find it hard to concoct emotional speeches. As readers, we also feel attached to those stanzas. Love is a beautiful feeling. But at the same time, words fall short when we try to express how much we love someone. Instead of struggling to hold the pen, send these short love poems that are sure to elicit the fleeting feeling of romance in their heart.
Short And Heartwarming Love Poems
1. Presence of Love
And in Life’s noisiest hour,
There whispers still the ceaseless Love of Thee,
The heart’s Self-solace and soliloquy.
You mold my Hopes, you fashion me within;
And to the leading Love-throb in the Heart
Thro’ all my Being, thro’ my pulses beat;
You lie in all my many Thoughts, like Light,
Like the fair light of Dawn, or summer Eve
On a rippling Stream, or cloud-reflecting Lake.
And looking to the Heaven, that bends above you,
How oft! I bless the Lot, that made me love you.
— By Samuel Taylor Coleridge
2. Your Smile on My Mind
I wake up every day with your smile on my mind.
It’s a beautiful sight to behold, so soft and so kind.
My dreams are filled with the thought of me and you.
I awake and smile, for my dreams have come true.
I have you to guide me through my troubles and fears.
I’ll always be here for you through your struggles and tears.
I love you more than my words could ever show.
You mean everything to me; I just want you to know.
I’ll be here for you no matter the dilemma.
You will always be first on my agenda.
— By Luke O. Meyers
3. Thrilling Love
Holding your hand
Warms my heart to its core.
It’s hard to imagine
How I could love you more.
Just looking at you
Gives me a thrill.
I love you now,
And I always will.
— By Joanna Fuchs
4. My Heart to You
When you smile at me, I lose myself.
You give me this feeling that makes me overwhelmed.
When your hand is in mine, I feel totally fine,
And that's the reason I had to make you mine.
Forever and ever till the end,
I will be by your side through thick and thin.
I love you more than you'll ever know.
I just wanted to say I'm never letting go.
— By Alan
5. The Patience of Heart
Love takes time.
It takes patience
to find the one,
to find him,
to find forever.
The heart may get broken,
but never give up.
The patience of a heart
is so beautiful.
— Unknown
6. Love So Amazing
My love for you is like the raging sea,
So powerful and deep it will forever be.
Through storm, wind, and heavy rain,
It will withstand every pain.
Our hearts are so pure and love so sweet.
I love you more with every heartbeat!
— By Elaine Chetty
7. I Love You
You look at me as if I'm the only girl around.
You make me feel important and never let me down.
You've shown me how to live,
How to smile, what to say.
You've shown me what it's worth
To love someone each and every day.
So this poem goes out to you
For everything you've done,
And I hope now you understand
That baby, you're the one!
I love you!
— By Shannon
8. A White Rose
The red rose whispers of passion,
And the white rose breathes of love;
O, the red rose is a falcon,
And the white rose is a dove.
But I send you a cream-white rosebud
With a flush on its petal tips;
For the love that is purest and sweetest
Has a kiss of desire on the lips.
— By J. B. O’Reilly
9. Will You Be My Valentine
My days are filled with yearning;
My nights are full of dreams.
I’m always thinking of you;
I’m in a trance, it seems.
You’re all I ever wanted;
I wish you could be mine;
And so I have to ask you:
Will you be my Valentine?
— By Joana Fuchs
10. Idle Dreams
In idle dreams of long ago,
I imagined my true love;
A perfect match, a soulmate,
An angel from above.
Now you’re here, and now I know
Our love will stay and thrive and grow.
— Joanna Fuchs
11. Queen Of My Heart
I’ll be the warrior to fight for our love;
We’ll fly together, fly higher than the dove.
I’ll be your wall and shield you from danger;
I’ll take all the pains, for to me, they are no stranger.
You’ll be the queen in the kingdom of my heart;
And then I’ll be the king, so we’ll never be apart.
You’ll be my majesty— I will serve you forever;
And for all of the times, I will leave you, never.
— Unknown
12. It Was You
It was you
It was me
It was the silence
Underneath the stars
That understood my heartbeat.
And its racing.
You told me nothing.
I believed everything.
In that moment I found life.
In that moment I found you.
— By Paul Perry
13. Love Me Through It All
Love me
through it all
the beautiful days
the dark days
the days when I am drowning
the days when I am lost
the days when I am stagnant
for it is love,
and only love,
that heals all wounds
— By Caroline White
14. True Love
When I say I love you, please believe it's true.
When I say forever, know I'll never leave you.
When I say goodbye, promise me you won't cry,
Because the day I'll be saying that will be the day I die.
— By Paul Smith
15. Why I Love Thee?
Ask why the seawind wanders,
Why the shore is aflush with the tide,
Why the moon through heaven meanders;
Like seafaring ships that ride
On a sullen, motionless deep;
Why the seabirds are fluttering the strand
Where the waves sing themselves to sleep
And starshine lives in the curves of the sand!
— By Sadakichi Hartmann
16. A Joy I Never Knew
Have I told you, Valentine,
That I’m all wrapped up in you?
My feelings for you bring to me
A joy I never knew.
You light up everything for me;
In my heart you shine;
Illuminating my whole life,
My darling Valentine.
— By Joana Fuchs
17. Come A Little Closer
Come a little closer
Honey, come a little closer,
let me whisper in your ear.
Let me tell it to you softly,
So that no one else will hear.
What I have to say is private,
and is just between us two;
just want you to know how much,
I love the things you do.
— By Chloe
18. Our Love
L is for "laughter" we had along the way.
O is for "optimism" you gave me every day.
V is for "value" of being my best friend.
E is for "eternity," a love that has no end.
— By John P. Read
19. God’s Gift
Love is like a river,
A never ending stream.
Love is shared by each other
To answer someone's dream.
It's a never ending story;
Love is not a lie.
You can share in all its glory,
For love will never die.
Love is all around you,
The moon and stars above.
Love is a gift from God,
And God is a gift of love.
— By John P. Read
20. A Red, Red Rose
O my Luve is like a red, red rose
That’s newly sprung in June;
O my Luve is like the melody
That’s sweetly played in tune.
So fair art thou, my bonnie lass,
So deep in luve am I;
And I will luve thee still, my dear,
Till a’ the seas gang dry.
Till a’ the seas gang dry, my dear,
And the rocks melt wi’ the sun;
I will love thee still, my dear,
While the sands o’ life shall run.
And fare thee weel, my only luve!
And fare thee weel awhile!
And I will come again, my luve,
Though it were ten thousand mile.
— By Robert Burns
These short love poems will make the person you adore realize how special they are to you. These poems beautifully convey how steadily love builds up over time. They express strong feelings of affection and attraction towards your love interest. Open your heart, expressing longing and passion through these love poems, and watch the magic unfold.