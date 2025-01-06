20 Short Love Poems to Make You Fall in Love All Over Again

Poetry gives voice to those who find it hard to concoct emotional speeches. As readers, we also feel attached to those stanzas. Love is a beautiful feeling. But at the same time, words fall short when we try to express how much we love someone. Instead of struggling to hold the pen, send these short love poems that are sure to elicit the fleeting feeling of romance in their heart.

Short And Heartwarming Love Poems

1. Presence of Love

And in Life’s noisiest hour,

There whispers still the ceaseless Love of Thee,

The heart’s Self-solace and soliloquy.

You mold my Hopes, you fashion me within;

And to the leading Love-throb in the Heart

Thro’ all my Being, thro’ my pulses beat;

You lie in all my many Thoughts, like Light,

Like the fair light of Dawn, or summer Eve

On a rippling Stream, or cloud-reflecting Lake.

And looking to the Heaven, that bends above you,

How oft! I bless the Lot, that made me love you.

— By Samuel Taylor Coleridge

2. Your Smile on My Mind

I wake up every day with your smile on my mind.

It’s a beautiful sight to behold, so soft and so kind.

My dreams are filled with the thought of me and you.

I awake and smile, for my dreams have come true.

I have you to guide me through my troubles and fears.

I’ll always be here for you through your struggles and tears.

I love you more than my words could ever show.

You mean everything to me; I just want you to know.

I’ll be here for you no matter the dilemma.

You will always be first on my agenda.

— By Luke O. Meyers

3. Thrilling Love

Holding your hand

Warms my heart to its core.

It’s hard to imagine

How I could love you more.

Just looking at you

Gives me a thrill.

I love you now,

And I always will.

— By Joanna Fuchs

4. My Heart to You

When you smile at me, I lose myself.

You give me this feeling that makes me overwhelmed.

When your hand is in mine, I feel totally fine,

And that's the reason I had to make you mine.

Forever and ever till the end,

I will be by your side through thick and thin.

I love you more than you'll ever know.

I just wanted to say I'm never letting go.

— By Alan

5. The Patience of Heart

Love takes time.

It takes patience

to find the one,

to find him,

to find forever.

The heart may get broken,

but never give up.

The patience of a heart

is so beautiful.

— Unknown

6. Love So Amazing

My love for you is like the raging sea,

So powerful and deep it will forever be.

Through storm, wind, and heavy rain,

It will withstand every pain.

Our hearts are so pure and love so sweet.

I love you more with every heartbeat!

— By Elaine Chetty

7. I Love You

You look at me as if I'm the only girl around.

You make me feel important and never let me down.

You've shown me how to live,

How to smile, what to say.

You've shown me what it's worth

To love someone each and every day.

So this poem goes out to you

For everything you've done,

And I hope now you understand

That baby, you're the one!

I love you!

— By Shannon

8. A White Rose

The red rose whispers of passion,

And the white rose breathes of love;

O, the red rose is a falcon,

And the white rose is a dove.

But I send you a cream-white rosebud

With a flush on its petal tips;

For the love that is purest and sweetest

Has a kiss of desire on the lips.

— By J. B. O’Reilly

9. Will You Be My Valentine

My days are filled with yearning;

My nights are full of dreams.

I’m always thinking of you;

I’m in a trance, it seems.

You’re all I ever wanted;

I wish you could be mine;

And so I have to ask you:

Will you be my Valentine?

— By Joana Fuchs

10. Idle Dreams

In idle dreams of long ago,

I imagined my true love;

A perfect match, a soulmate,

An angel from above.

Now you’re here, and now I know

Our love will stay and thrive and grow.

— Joanna Fuchs

11. Queen Of My Heart

I’ll be the warrior to fight for our love;

We’ll fly together, fly higher than the dove.

I’ll be your wall and shield you from danger;

I’ll take all the pains, for to me, they are no stranger.

You’ll be the queen in the kingdom of my heart;

And then I’ll be the king, so we’ll never be apart.

You’ll be my majesty— I will serve you forever;

And for all of the times, I will leave you, never.

— Unknown

12. It Was You

It was you

It was me

It was the silence

Underneath the stars

That understood my heartbeat.

And its racing.

You told me nothing.

I believed everything.

In that moment I found life.

In that moment I found you.

— By Paul Perry

13. Love Me Through It All

Love me

through it all

the beautiful days

the dark days

the days when I am drowning

the days when I am lost

the days when I am stagnant

for it is love,

and only love,

that heals all wounds

— By Caroline White

14. True Love

When I say I love you, please believe it's true.

When I say forever, know I'll never leave you.

When I say goodbye, promise me you won't cry,

Because the day I'll be saying that will be the day I die.

— By Paul Smith

15. Why I Love Thee?

Ask why the seawind wanders,

Why the shore is aflush with the tide,

Why the moon through heaven meanders;

Like seafaring ships that ride

On a sullen, motionless deep;

Why the seabirds are fluttering the strand

Where the waves sing themselves to sleep

And starshine lives in the curves of the sand!

— By Sadakichi Hartmann

16. A Joy I Never Knew

Have I told you, Valentine,

That I’m all wrapped up in you?

My feelings for you bring to me

A joy I never knew.

You light up everything for me;

In my heart you shine;

Illuminating my whole life,

My darling Valentine.

— By Joana Fuchs

17. Come A Little Closer

Come a little closer

Honey, come a little closer,

let me whisper in your ear.

Let me tell it to you softly,

So that no one else will hear.

What I have to say is private,

and is just between us two;

just want you to know how much,

I love the things you do.

— By Chloe

18. Our Love

L is for "laughter" we had along the way.

O is for "optimism" you gave me every day.

V is for "value" of being my best friend.

E is for "eternity," a love that has no end.

— By John P. Read

19. God’s Gift

Love is like a river,

A never ending stream.

Love is shared by each other

To answer someone's dream.

It's a never ending story;

Love is not a lie.

You can share in all its glory,

For love will never die.

Love is all around you,

The moon and stars above.

Love is a gift from God,

And God is a gift of love.

— By John P. Read

20. A Red, Red Rose

O my Luve is like a red, red rose

That’s newly sprung in June;

O my Luve is like the melody

That’s sweetly played in tune.

So fair art thou, my bonnie lass,

So deep in luve am I;

And I will luve thee still, my dear,

Till a’ the seas gang dry.

Till a’ the seas gang dry, my dear,

And the rocks melt wi’ the sun;

I will love thee still, my dear,

While the sands o’ life shall run.

And fare thee weel, my only luve!

And fare thee weel awhile!

And I will come again, my luve,

Though it were ten thousand mile.

— By Robert Burns

These short love poems will make the person you adore realize how special they are to you. These poems beautifully convey how steadily love builds up over time. They express strong feelings of affection and attraction towards your love interest. Open your heart, expressing longing and passion through these love poems, and watch the magic unfold.