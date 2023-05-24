50+ Thankful Quotes: Heartfelt Quotes of Appreciation

Thankful quotes act as magical potions that unleash the power of gratitude. The feeling of gratitude has the potential to transform our lives. These quotes serve as a source of inspiration, gently reminding us to appreciate and be grateful for the good things in our lives. They encourage us to take a moment to reflect on the positive aspects and blessings we have.

However, these quotes also encourage us to find comfort in the present moment by inviting us to stop and be in awe of the beauty around us.

So let's seize the day with these inspiring quotes about being thankful and allow them to take us on an adventure where gratitude rules and the power of "thank you" serves as the key to gaining access to a life brimming with happiness and pleasure.

50+ Inspiring Thankful Quotes to Fill Your Heart with Love And Gratitude

The quotes are a source of inspiration, inspiring us to take a moment, think, and thank God for all that is around us. These grateful quotations are the beacons of light in a world that can occasionally feel overwhelming, pointing us toward a deeper appreciation for life's remarkable experiences.

So, let these“be thankful quotes” help us embark on a path of profound gratitude.

"The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness." – Dalai Lama "A thankful heart is a treasure trove of happiness, for it recognizes the abundance that surrounds us every day." – Marianne Williamson "In ordinary life, we hardly realize that we receive a great deal more than we give and that it is only with gratitude that life becomes rich." – Dietrich Bonhoeffer "In a world full of chaos, gratitude brings us back to the present moment, reminding us of the blessings we often overlook." – Anonymous "Gratitude is a powerful force that transforms challenges into opportunities and losses into lessons." – Iyanla Vanzant "Gratitude is a way of life that nourishes our souls, fosters resilience, and cultivates authentic connections." – Kristin Neff "Silent gratitude isn't very much to anyone." – Gertrude Stein "Gratitude turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, confusion into clarity... it makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow." – Melody Beattie "The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest." – William Blake "In the language of gratitude, even the simplest acts of kindness become profound expressions of love and appreciation." – Anonymous "Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings." – William Arthur Ward "Gratitude is the fairest blossom which springs from the soul." – Henry Ward Beecher "Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, or worn. It is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude." – Denis Waitley "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them." – John F. Kennedy "Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to express gratitude for." – Zig Ziglar "Piglet noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude." – A.A. Milne "Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." – Marcel Proust "Gratitude is the memory of the heart." – Jean-Baptiste Massieu "When we give thanks for even the smallest blessings in our lives, we unlock the door to infinite abundance." – Ralph Marston

Advertisement

20. "Gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness. It's the spark that lights a fire of joy in your soul." – Amy Collette

21. "The more grateful I am, the more beauty I see." – Mary Davis

22. "Gratitude is the sweetest thing in a seeker's life in all human life. If there is gratitude in your heart, then there will be tremendous sweetness in your eyes." – Sri Chinmoy

23. "Gratitude is a bridge that spans the gap between dreams and reality. It empowers us to appreciate the present moment while reaching for a brighter future." – Anonymous

24. "Gratitude is the most exquisite form of courtesy." – Jacques Maritain

25. "Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it." – William Arthur Ward

26. "In the tapestry of life, gratitude is the thread that connects every experience, every person, and every lesson. It weaves a story of resilience, growth, and love." – Anonymous

27. "Gratitude is the art of painting an adversity into a lovely picture." – Kak Sri

28. "Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." – Rumi

29. "Appreciation is a wonderful thing; it makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well." – Voltaire

30. "A thankful heart is a sanctuary of peace. It is a sanctuary we can retreat to in times of uncertainty, finding solace in the blessings that surround us." – Anonymous

31. "Gratitude is when memory is stored in the heart and not in the mind." – Lionel Hampton

32. "Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues but the parent of all others." – Marcus Tullius Cicero

33. "A thankful heart is a magnet for miracles. When we appreciate the present moment and count our blessings, we attract more reasons to be grateful." – Anonymous

34. "If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily." – Gerald Good

35. "When we live with gratitude, we find beauty in the simplest acts of kindness and moments of connection." – Anonymous

36. "In the end, though, maybe we must all give up trying to pay back the people in this world who sustain our lives. In the end, maybe it's wiser to surrender before the miraculous scope of human generosity and to just keep saying thank you, forever and sincerely, for as long as we have voices." – Elizabeth Gilbert

Advertisement

37. "When gratitude becomes an essential foundation in our lives, miracles start to appear everywhere." – Emmanuel Dalghren

38. "Gratitude is an antidote to negative emotions, a neutralizer of envy, hostility, worry, and irritation." – Sonja Lyubomirsky

39. "In the garden of life, gratitude is the flower that blooms with beauty and spreads its fragrance to all." – Anonymous

40. "Gratitude is the appreciation of things that are not deserved, earned or demanded, which is why it is one of the most powerful emotions known to human beings." – Robert Emmons

41. "Gratitude is a beacon of light in the darkest of times. It illuminates our path, reminding us that even in moments of struggle, there is always something to be grateful for." – Anonymous

42. "A grateful heart is a garden where positivity blooms. It nurtures happiness, fosters resilience, and cultivates a deep sense of fulfillment." – Anonymous

43. "The more thankful I became, the more my bounty increased. That's because - for sure - what you focus on expands. When you focus on the goodness in life, you create more of it." – Oprah Winfrey

44. "A grateful heart is a doorway to grace, where miracles unfold and blessings abound." – Sarah Ban Breathnach

45. "Gratitude is the secret ingredient that infuses our lives with meaning, purpose, and fulfillment." – Robert Emmons

46. "When we live with gratitude, we radiate a light that uplifts not only ourselves but also those around us." – Kristi Nelson

47. "Gratitude is the key that unlocks the door to a heart filled with love, compassion, and joy." – Eckhart Tolle

48. "When we embrace gratitude, we open ourselves up to the beauty and blessings that life has to offer." – Elizabeth Gilbert

49. "A thankful heart is a reservoir of love, compassion, and inner peace that overflows into every aspect of our lives." – Neale Donald Walsch

50. "Gratitude is the secret elixir that nourishes our souls, enriches our relationships, and amplifies our joy." – Robert Holden

51. "A thankful heart is a magnet for blessings, as it aligns us with the infinite possibilities of the universe." – Louise L. Hay

52. "When we embrace gratitude, we discover that every moment is a gift, and every experience is an opportunity for growth and transformation." – Joseph Campbell

Advertisement

53. "A thankful heart is a fountain of blessings, as it recognizes the interconnectedness of all things and the abundance that flows through us." – Tara Brach

54. “Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts." – Henri Frederic Amiel

Advertisement

55. "Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling." – David Steindl-Rast

56. "When you arise in the morning, give thanks for the morning light, for your life and strength. Give thanks for your food and the joy of living. If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies in yourself." – Tecumseh

Conclusion

Step into a world where gratitude reigns supreme, altering perspectives and enhancing the tapestry of our lives. Thankful quotes motivate us to acknowledge and value the things that bring us joy. We can feel happier, have better relationships, and feel more fulfilled in life if we practice thankfulness every day.

Also, these quotes gently prod us to expand our wings of thankfulness so that we can soar into a world filled with joy, stronger bonds, and a lighter heart. So, don't forget to share these blessed and thankful quotes with your loved ones, spreading warmth and making them feel truly cherished. By sharing these heartfelt expressions of gratitude, you can create moments of joy and strengthen the bond you share.

ALSO READ: 41 Heart-warming Thank You Messages for Husband to Make Him Feel Cherished