31 Spectacular Things to Do on Thanksgiving to Make It Memorable

Food, family, and thankfulness are the focus of Turkey Day! It's necessary to keep in mind that there are many enjoyable things to do on Thanksgiving other than cooking as we meet around the table to savor the meal we've planned for weeks. We have everything you need, whether you're looking for fun family activities or get-together suggestions. From gathering around a fire pit to playing gratitude games, there's something for everyone. And we haven’t forgotten the kids! There are DIY activities and Thanksgiving scavenger hunt ideas to keep them engaged. Plus, if you've exhausted our list, there are plenty of other fall activities to explore. Whether decorating your porch or settling down with a good book, there are ample options to make Turkey Day memorable. So, take a break from the usual and explore all the unique and exciting activities Thanksgiving offers. We guarantee that through these activities, you will forge memories with your loved ones that will be treasured for a lifetime.

31 Things to Do on Thanksgiving to Express Your Heartfelt Gratitude

Fun Things to Do on Thanksgiving

1. Countdown with a Gratitude Fun Jar

The Thanksgiving countdown jar is loaded with quick tasks that will encourage appreciation among all members of the family as you prepare for the holiday.

2. Create a Cornucopia

A lovely cornucopia arrangement is the epitome of Thanksgiving. Have fun using leaves, gourds, and miniature pumpkins to create a vibrant arrangement.

3. Set up a Scavenger Hunt

A fun scavenger hunt, whether inside or outside, will keep the youngsters occupied. They'll have a blast searching for seasonal things like miniature pumpkins, corn on the cob, and gourds.

4. Build a Buffet Row with Birthday Months

Why not arrange the Thanksgiving table in a special buffet queue according to their birth month? Depending on the outcome of a coin toss, you can either start with January and progress ahead or start with December and travel backward. This will result in a unique and entertaining buffet queue order, and it's a wonderful way to spice things up and get a conversation going. Some amusing coincidences or connections between family members who have the same birthday month may even be made.

Things to Do on Thanksgiving Weekend

5. Create a Fall Wreath

Autumn is the season for crafts, and wreaths rule the décor world. Make a lovely autumn wreath to greet visitors on Thanksgiving week! For the most basic one, all you’ll need is a wreath shape and artificial foliage. If you want it to stand out, add some berries and gourds!

6. Shatter the Wishbone

A traditional Thanksgiving custom involves two people pulling on opposing ends of a wishbone until it breaks. Whoever has the larger piece at the end gets to make a wish!

7. Play Family Feud

While preparing for this exercise might be tedious, it will be such a fun thing to do on Thanksgiving day. Email a questionnaire to every member of your family with inquiries similar to those seen on the game show Family Feud. Make the questions related to your family's history, Thanksgiving, or broad concepts, then total the answers. Choose a "host" to compose the replies; then, be delighted with how everyone responds.

8. Create a Puzzle

When many hands are involved in the kitchen, puzzles make a great idle-hand pastime. Anyone can join in, and we can keep the result as a memory for the family by framing a jigsaw puzzle.

9. Best-Dressed Furry Friend

The easiest approach to include your pets in your Thanksgiving festivities is to hold a "best-dressed pet" contest. Encourage your visitors to deck up their canine companions in the best costumes or decorations for Thanksgiving, whether it's a turkey cap, a pilgrim collar, or a pumpkin bandana. The winner will be given a gift when everyone votes for their favorite furry pal. This is a cool thing to do on Thanksgiving festivities and will put a grin on everyone's face.

Things to Do on Thanksgiving Without Family

10. Peruse The Family Photo Album

Set aside some time to go through your family photo collections while you are away from home or unable to celebrate the occasion with your family. You'll undoubtedly come across some priceless memories and tales to share with your loved ones. Recalling your family's most treasured moments will be a great alternative thing to do on Thanksgiving.

11. Football in flags

You can always gather friends for some thrilling flag football if your team isn't playing on the holiday. For a round-robin competition, divide into smaller groups, or play a single big game with everyone.

12. Family Video Chat

Sometimes, it’s not possible for everyone to attend the same gathering, even if you want them to. Talking to relatives over Thanksgiving is the best thing ever, whether they live across the country or just down the street. Get together for a video chat and see how everyone is spending their vacations.

Things to Do on Thanksgiving with Family

13. Build a Family Tree

Though putting together a visually inventive display can be fun on a day centered around family, we're not suggesting you go all Ancestry.com (how cool is that!). It's also a lovely opportunity to remember loved ones who will be apart from us on a particular day.

14. Pumpkin Treasure Hunt

During heavy snowfall, hide pumpkins around your yard or home as an Easter trick. Try painting these little pumpkins to give them a distinctive appearance. Add special messages or symbols to particular pumpkins and have a contest to see who can locate the "special pumpkins."

15. Prepare Thanksgiving Cookies

Pies are a wonderful Thanksgiving staple, but they're not the only delectable dessert available on Turkey Day! Make some walnut candies or other similar Thanksgiving sweets, and let your young ones help you decorate them.

16. Volunteer with Family

On Thanksgiving Day, various organizations and charities—from food banks and homeless shelters to animal rescues and neighborhood events—require volunteers. In addition to being a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community, volunteering may strengthen family ties and generate lifelong memories. This is the best thing to do on Thanksgiving. You may spend the day cooking and serving food, sending care packages, or participating in a community clean-up. Notwithstanding what you choose to do, helping other people will, without a doubt, reinforce your relationship and act as a wake-up call of the certified importance of Thanksgiving.

Best Things to Do on Thanksgiving

17. Create Shopping Lists for Black Friday

The holiday season may be highly taxing. It could be overwhelming to imagine the throngs at malls and other outlets the next day. To help ease the stress for guests and family members, create lists of the best deals and ideal times to arrive at specific stores.

18. Discover Family Heirlooms

Thanksgiving is the ideal moment to enquire about Grandma's antique crockery collection or the odd cast iron pan arrangement in her cooking area wall. She'll enjoy the discussion, and you'll come away with a fresh admiration for your family's most precious possessions.

19. Tic Tac Toe With Pumpkins

Save some little pumpkins from your treasure search, or find another use for them to make a Thanksgiving-themed version of tic-tac-toe. Using this game to amuse visitors while they wait for the main event to start is an easy way to employ the use of your Thanksgiving decorations.

20. Take a Fall Hike

Why not go on a fall hike if you're searching for a way to go outside and enjoy the lovely autumn weather? There are many gorgeous paths to discover, regardless of whether you live close to mountains, woods, or just a neighborhood park. Hiking is one of the most relaxing things to do on Thanksgiving.

Things to Do on Thanksgiving Night

21. Organize a Movie Marathon

It's time to cuddle up and watch a few of your favorite holiday films after the table has been cleaned and the remaining turkey has been stored. There are ample movie choices such as Miracle on 34th Street, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, It's a Wonderful Life, Turkey Drops, Pieces of April and more.

22. Take a Stroll after Dinner

22. Take a Stroll after Dinner

We could like the most straightforward hobbies. Take the family for a stroll across the neighborhood after you've had seconds and thirds. Instead of passing out on the couch, add some life to the day by taking a little stroll; it's excellent for the body and the spirit. Embrace the holiday cheer as you bundle up and take in the lights that a couple of your neighbors couldn't wait any longer to put up!

23. Host a Sleepover with a Matching Pajamas Theme

Spending time with your loved ones and continuing the holiday's joy and relaxation is a wonderful way to celebrate. Consider having everyone wear identical pajamas to boost the fun factor. Online and in your neighborhood retailers, there are a ton of possibilities with a Thanksgiving theme.

Cool Things to Do on Thanksgiving

24. Play a Board Game

Instead of immersing yourselves in your phones or the newest Netflix series, gather for some good old manners enjoyment. Playing a board game with family and friends will be fun, whether you choose a traditional game like Monopoly or a contemporary take on charades like Gestures.

25. Tree of Thanks

Take the suggestions made at the dinner table and incorporate them into your creation on Thanksgiving to create a "Tree of Thanks." Give it an important spot in your house so that it serves as a subliminal reminder of all that matters on the most trying days. You may make this exercise an annual habit by including fresh leaves of gratitude or another item that symbolizes your family.

26. Tailor-made Drinks

You may make bespoke cocktails that represent your family's preferences and traditions by using a little imagination and high-quality ingredients. For instance, you may offer a drink with cranberries as a nod to the holiday's iconic meal or a spiced apple cider cocktail to honor the autumnal flavors. To give your beverages an added layer of significance, you may even name them after loved ones or memorable moments. And there are many mocktail recipes that are equally delectable and festive for those who prefer non-alcoholic options.

Free Things to Do on Thanksgiving

27. Make Cards of Gratitude

It's customary to express thanks on Thanksgiving, so why not use this occasion to send some thank-you notes to those whom you cherish, either nearby or far away?

28. Watch the Parade

The parade is one of the most cherished Thanksgiving Day customs. The sight of the vibrant floats, marching bands, and enormous balloons is truly remarkable, whether you're watching on TV at home or battling the crowd in person. Even though the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade only takes place once a year, it is a beloved custom.

29. The Turkey Trot

Turkey trots are swift races. These races typically range from one to five miles and are held on Thanksgiving morning. These races tend to be more informal and are meant for families. Bring the family to the race or participate to get in shape for your meal later that night.

30. Thanksgiving Day Relay

This upcoming holiday, try a unique Thanksgiving-inspired relay event. All you need is a feather (or similar small and light item), a container, and a turkey baster (not the one used for cooking). We recommend purchasing a cheap baster specifically for this game. After setting up a route, use the baster to propel the small item across the finish line and into the container.

31. Turkey Bowling

Set up a bowling alley outside with the pins in place. Look for a method to integrate a Thanksgiving motif into your pins or bowling ball because breezy fall days are ideal for outdoor enjoyment.

Conclusion

Thanksgiving offers us to show gratitude for all that we have and to enjoy time with those we love. You may make the occasion even more unique and memorable by adopting some of these fresh ideas for things to do on Thanksgiving. Whether it’s cooking a new recipe together, playing outdoor games, or volunteering in your community, there are countless ways to make the day meaningful and enjoyable. Why not venture outside of your comfort zone this Thanksgiving and try something new? In doing so, you might create some unforgettable moments.

