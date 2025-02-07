Top 15 Magical Bollywood Love Quotes That Capture the Essence of Romance
When it comes to romance, Bollywood has it all! From timeless dialogues to heartfelt quotes, B-town is a treasure trove of love. Dive in and feel the magic!
Bollywood movies leave no stone unturned in bringing you the best of everything romantic, cute, sweet, or mushy. Be it heart-warming dialogues or timeless love quotes, the B-town strikes the right chords of your heart. From movies like Aashiqui 2 and Fanaa to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, love quotes have a way of sweeping you off your feet—pure magic from its A-listers!
You can replace ‘I love you’ with any of the below-mentioned movie quotes and pour your heart out to your special someone. After all, what matters is your feelings, rightly captured by the words. Take a look at our compilation of love quotes that are bound to leave you impressed!
Classic Bollywood Love Quotes That’ll Leave an Imprint on Your Heart
1. Aashiqui 2
“Tumhare ishq se bani hoon main ... pehle zinda thi ... ab jee rahi hoon main”
“Pyaar, mohabbat, aashiqui sirf lafzon ke sivah aur kuch nahi ... par jab woh mili ... in lafzon ko mainne mil gaye.”
2. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
“Agar main kuch der aur yahan ruki to mujhe tumse pyaar ho jaega, phir se. Aur tumhe nahi hoga, phir se.”
3. Fanaa
“Hum se bachkar jaaoge kaise.. apne dil se hame nikaaloge kaise .. hum woh khushbu hai jo saason mein baste hain .... kud ki saanson ko rok paaoge kaise."
4. Dil Chahta Hai
“Mujhe yakeen hai ki main sirf isliye janma hoon ki tumse pyaar kar sakun aur tum sirf isliye, ki ek din meri ban jaao.”
5. Om Shanti Om
“Itni shidaat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai."
6. Kaho Na Pyaar Hai
“Tumhe dekhne ke liye mujhe in aankhon ki zaroorat nahin hai. Main toh tumhe band aankhon se bhi dekh sakti hun.”
“Hum ek baar jeete hain... ek baar marte hain... shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai, aur pyaar…ek hi baar hota hai.”
7. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
“Ek tarfa pyar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai ... auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahi bat'ti ... sirf mera haq hai ispe.”
“Love teda hai, lekin uss tede love mein bhi sukun pana sirf kuch logon ko aata hai.”
8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
“Dosti ke alava bhi kuch rishtey hote hai, kuch rishtey joh hum samajhte nahi, kuch rishtey joh hum samajhna nahi chahte, kuch rishtey jinka koi naam nahi hota, sirf ehsaas hota hai, kuch rishtey jinki koi deewar nahi hoti, sarhad nahi hoti, aaise rishtey joh dil ke rishtey hote hai, pyaar ke rishtey hote hai, mohabbat ke rishtey hote hai.”
9. Mohabbatein
“Main aaj bhi usse utni hi mohabbat karta hoon ... aur is liye nahi ki koi aur nahi mili ... par is liye ki usse mohabbat karne se fursat hi nahi milti.”
“Mohabbat bhi zindagi ki tarah hoti hai, har mod aasaan nahin hota, har mod par khushi nahin milti, par jab hum zindagi ka saath nahin chhorte, to mohabbat ka saath kyon chhorein.”
10. Jab We Met
“Jab koi pyaar me hota hai, toh koi sahi galat nahi hota.”
11. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
“Pyar dosti hai ... agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta ... kyun ki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahin ... simple, pyar dosti hai”
12. Kal Ho Naa Ho
“Pyaar toh bahut log karte hain, lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nahin kar sakta, kyonki kisi ke paas tum jo nahin ho.”
13. Tere Naam
“Sari duniya pyar mein padi hui hai ... sirf ek mujhe hi haq nahi hai? ... ki main kisi se pyar kar sakun, koi mujhse pyar kar sake ... kyun?”
14. Bajirao Mastani
“Ishq, jo tufani duniya se bagawat karjaye woh ishq, bharay darbar mein jo duniya se lad jaae woh ishq, jo mehboob ko dekhe toh khuda ko bhul jaae woh ishq.”
15. Jab Tak Hai Jaan
“Har ishq ka ek waqt hota hai ... woh hamara waqt nahi tha ... par iska yeh matlab nahi ki woh ishq nahi tha.”
These Bollywood love quotes are perfect to express your feelings to your beloved. Each word exudes magic, encapsulating emotions intertwined with the depth of your love. What are you waiting for? Bask in the romantic glow of cinema, and feel the soulful melodies, resonating your purest sentiments. Let the magic of Bollywood guide you in the best way possible!
