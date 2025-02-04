Top 11 Inspirational Quotes by Shah Rukh Khan, Big B & More That Will Transform Your Life!

Bollywood actors are the most influential figures in India. In a country where celebrities are worshipped by the masses, a big responsibility falls on their shoulders to choose their spotlight to guide the general public in the right direction. These quotes, ranging from uplifting life pieces of advice to relationship tips, will help foster positivity and embody the right outlook on life. Let’s have a look at some of the inspirational quotes by our favorite celebrities:

Top 11 Quotes by Bollywood Actors That Will Motivate You to Do Better

1. “There is only one religion in the world – hard work.” – Shah Rukh Khan



2. “Failure is there to teach you something so that you can go beyond that. There is a lesson hidden in there.” – Irrfan Khan



3. “I like to feel the butterflies in the stomach, I like to go home and have a restless night and wonder how I'm going to be able to accomplish this feat, get jittery. That hunger and those butterflies in the stomach are very essential for all creative people.” – Amitabh Bachchan

4. “The fruit of your own hard work is the sweetest.” - Deepika Padukone



5. "I live my life exactly the way I want to. Nothing stops me from going out or being anywhere that I want to be. I am doing whatever I want to do. I do not live my life according to any restrictions whatsoever!"- Katrina Kaif



6. “I have no fear of failing…I have accepted the one important thing in my life that I am not perfect. You are going to fail at some point or the other.” – Sushmita Sen

7. “You can be a doctor or a journalist but the ability to be sensitive to others’ feelings is a special ability and that’s something that everyone should explore in themselves. So, go out there, have a great life, enjoy yourselves and while you’re having a great time, see if you can also make people happy.” – Aamir Khan



8. “Turn your nightmares into your dreams, some dreams don’t turn out the way you want them to, then wake up and turn and turn it around in your favour.”- Salman Khan

9. "I feel that in a long-term relationship, it’s the small things that happen every day that always make the difference; because if somebody is thinking about the small things for you, you know you matter.” - Shahid Kapoor

10. “We can't choose the family we were born into. But we can choose our actions. We all want to take care of the people we are closest to, those sitting at our table. But is there a world in which those who are blessed with more might build a larger table rather than building a higher fence?” – Priyanka Chopra Jonas



11. “You will never win if you don’t deal with your work ethically. All that you need to do is to stick to your principles; morals are relative.” – Ranveer Singh

Bollywood celebrities hold enough significance to motivate the general public to make better and more conscious choices in life. As social media continues to grow as a powerful tool, these stars use it to raise awareness about social issues and spread positivity. Their words have a lasting effect on the people and force them to rethink their choices.

