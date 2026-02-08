Valentine’s Day Horoscope: What Aries, Taurus to Leo, Virgo can expect in love and romance

Astrologer and tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani is back with Valentine's Day special horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini to Cancer, Leo, Virgo. From Aries to Virgo, find out what the stars have planned for your love life this week, especially for February 14, 2026.



Aries



For you, the card is The Hierophant that says on the love front, you are strong, dedicated, and committed to your partner. If you are single, you can give your committment to someone. The love card for you is Romance. Hence, it will be a romantic week for you.



Taurus



For you, the card is The Emperor that says this week you are going to be strong, focused, and in control of your life in general. For you, the love card is Surrender. At times, you have to surrender as something new may enter your life. Hence, please surrender yourself to god and have faith in god.

Gemini



For you, the card is Knight of Wands. Looks like this week you are going to be charging ahead, moving ahead by being a go-getter, an achiever, and a risk-taker. The special card for you is Balance. You always have to maintain a balance in your surroundings as well as relationships and then you will see the magic.



Cancer



Now let's see what's in store for the Cancerians. For you, the card is The Fool that indicates you need to wait for certain things to take place. Some challenges are going to come your way and you will face them. So be mentally prepared for some things. The special card is Acceptance which is they key to peace. You need to bring acceptance on the love front and that will be better for you.



Leo



For you, the card is Two of Swords. Some decisions need to be made regarding your personal and professional life. The special card for you on the love front is Trust. You have to trust in the universe and current situation. Once you build the trust, it will automatically transform.



Virgo



For you, the card is Ace of Swords. You will be thinking about a new beginning, a new career, a new personal life and growth. The special card for you is Time. You are working too hard so give it some time. On the love front, you will have to give more time to your partner and the relationship.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the astrologer and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

