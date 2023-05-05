10 Perfect Wedding Ceremony Scripts And Tips to Make Your Day More Notable

All the soon-to-be-wed couples know that their wedding will be one of the most important days. Marriages mark the beginning of a new journey together. It is a day filled with love, laughter, and joy where your friends and family come together to celebrate your lovely union. However, with so many decisions to make, including the venue, the guest list, food, the wedding dress, and the wedding ceremony, planning your marriage can be overwhelming. Therefore, having a well-written wedding ceremony script to capture your love story while also setting the tone for your new life together can help take some stress away.

We have compiled a list of unique, heartfelt scripts and helpful tips to make things easier for both of you. These will surely guide you in creating your own wedding officiant script. From traditional to modern — each script offers something significant, beautiful, and memorable that reflects the love between you and your partner. Ready for some to get inspired?

Wedding Ceremony Script Writing Tips

The wedding ceremony script is basically an overview of things — welcome, introduction, vows, readings, and other details — to say. It provides an outline of who will say what during the marriage ceremony. All you need to do is have a straightforward and thorough chat with your fiancé to discuss and prioritize the significant aspects. Based on your conversation, start creating the layout. To simplify things for you, here are a few practical tips on how to write a wedding ceremony script. These pointers will help you in officiating a wedding script effortlessly.

Keep It Short And Simple

If you are not opting for a religious or traditional marriage ceremony, it is advisable to keep your wedding script short. Generally, a 30 to 45-minute marriage script with fun, engaging, and slightly detailed events of your wedding ceremony is good enough.

Be on the Same Page

Your marriage highlights your love story. So, it is crucial that you and your partner are on the same page about your wedding ceremony script. Have a detailed conversation with your fiancé whether both of you want a traditional, religious, non-religious, or modern ceremony. You can also sit with your friends and family to have a second opinion and craft a sample wedding ceremony script.

Consult a Wedding Officiant

Since the officiant (Father, Pastor, Priest, or friend) has performed a lot of wedding ceremonies, they have a clear idea of what should be in your marriage ceremony script as well as the kind of tone that works the best. So, make sure you consult an officiant about the important things to add to make your script authentic, crisp, engaging, and natural.

Work on Your Vows

Vows, unquestionably, hold paramount significance in a couple's holy union. Most couples prefer writing their own vows for each other. However, it is not mandatory. It is completely understandable if you are unable to jot down actual words due to the stress and pressure of them needing to be perfect. In such cases, you can always take help from online templates. The only thing to remember is to customize them to sound genuine and pour out your true feelings!

Print Your Wedding Ceremony Scripts

One of the best ways to make your friends and family feel welcomed and special is by handing them a flyer of your wedding ceremony script. Not only will your guests feel involved, but they will also be able to keep track of every event that is happening, especially when they are not aware of your tradition.

10 Wedding Ceremony Scripts for You to Get Inspired

Take inspiration from the below samples that are suitable for different types of marriage proceedings.

1. Traditional Wedding Ceremony Script

Processional

Beginning of the wedding ceremony. Guests are seated. Bride’s entrance.

Invocation

Welcome, dear ones. We are gathered here today to join [Bride] and [Groom] in holy matrimony.

Vow Exchange

[Groom], I promise to cherish you always, to honor and sustain you, in sickness and in health, in poverty and in wealth, and to be true to you in all things until death does us part.

[Bride] I promise to cherish you always, to honor and sustain you, in sickness and in health, in poverty and in wealth, and to be true to you in all things until death death does us part.

Declaration of Intent And Ring Exchange

With this ring I, [Groom], take you, [Bride], to be no other than yourself. Loving what I know of you, and trusting what I do not yet know, I will respect your integrity and have faith in your abiding love for me, through all our years, and in all that life may bring us.

With this ring I, [Bride], take you, [Groom], to be no other than yourself. Loving what I know of you, and trusting what I do not yet know, I will respect your integrity and have faith in your abiding love for me, through all our years, and in all that life may bring us.

Pronouncement

By the power vested in me by the state of [State], I now pronounce you [husband and wife/husband and husband/wife and wife]!

2. Modern Wedding Ceremony Script

Processional

Beginning of the wedding ceremony. Guests are seated. Bride’s entrance.

Invocation

Welcome loved ones. We are gathered here today to witness and celebrate the marriage of [Bride] and [Groom]. This is not the beginning of a new relationship but an acknowledgment of the next chapter in their lives together. [Bride] and [Groom] have spent years getting to know each other, and we now bear witness to what their relationship has become. Today, they will affirm this bond formally and publicly.

[Bride] and [Groom] will mark their transition as a couple not only by celebrating the love between themselves, but by also celebrating the love between all of us — including the love of their parents, siblings, extended family, and best friends.

Declaration of Intent

Do you [Groom] take [Bride] to be your lawfully wedded wife? To have and to hold, in sickness and in health, in good times and not so good times, for richer or poorer, keeping yourself unto [him/her/them] for as long as you both shall live?

I do.

Do you [Bride] take [Groom] to be your lawfully wedded husband? To have and to hold, in sickness and in health, in good times and not so good times, for richer or poorer, keeping yourself unto [him/her/them] for as long as you both shall live?

I do.

Ring Exchange

A ring is an unbroken circle, with ends that have been joined together, and it represents your union. It is a symbol of infinity and of your infinite love. When you look at these rings on your hands, be reminded of this moment, your commitment, and the love you now feel for each other.

Groom, place the ring on Bride's finger and repeat after me:

[Groom], I give you this ring as a symbol of my love with the pledge: to love you today, tomorrow, always, and forever.

And now, Bride, place the ring on Groom's finger and repeat after me:

[Bride], I give you this ring as a symbol of my love with the pledge: to love you today, tomorrow, always, and forever.

Pronouncement

Before these witnesses, you have pledged to be joined in marriage. You have now sealed this pledge with your wedding rings. By the authority vested in me by the great State of [State], I now pronounce you married!

3. Christian Wedding Ceremony Script

Processional

Beginning of the wedding ceremony. Guests are seated. Bride’s entrance.

Invocation

We are gathered here today in the sight of God and these witnesses to join together [Bride] and [Groom] in holy matrimony; which is an honorable estate, instituted by God, since the first man and the first woman walked on the earth. Therefore; it is not to be entered into unadvisedly or lightly, but reverently and soberly. Into this holy estate, these two persons present come now to be joined. Therefore, if anyone can show just cause why they may not be lawfully joined together, let them speak now or forever hold their peace.

Reading

A reading from the Apostle Paul, the first letter to the Corinthians, Chapter 13, verses 4 through 7: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, and it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres. Father, as [Name] and [Name] pledge themselves to each other, help them and bless them that their love may be pure, and their vows may be true. Through Jesus Christ our Lord, Amen.

Declaration of Intent

[Bride] and [Groom], you have come together this day so that the Lord may seal and strengthen your love in the presence of this minister of His word and this community of family and friends and so, in the presence of this gathering, I ask you to state your intentions: Have you both come here freely and without reservation to give yourselves to each other in marriage? If so, answer by saying 'I have.'

I have.

Ring Exchange

[Groom], please take the ring you have selected for [Bride]. As you place it on her finger, repeat after me: With this ring, I thee wed.

[Bride], please take the ring you have selected for [Groom]. As you place it on his finger, repeat after me: With this ring, I thee wed.

Prayer

May Jesus Christ, Our Lord, and Savior, always be at the center of the new lives you are now starting to build together, so that you may know the ways of true love and kindness. May the Lord bless you both all the days of your lives and fill you with His joy. Amen.

Pronouncement

Those whom God has joined together, let no man put asunder. In so much as [Bride] and [Groom] have consented together in holy wedlock, and have witnessed the same before God and this company, having given and pledged their faith, each to the other, and having declared same by the giving and receiving of rings, I pronounce that you are husband and wife. I ask you now to seal the promises you have made with each other this day with a kiss.

Recessional

End of the holy matrimony ceremony.

4. Catholic Wedding Ceremony Script

Procession

Beginning of the wedding ceremony. Guests are seated. Bride’s entrance.

Invocation

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

Opening prayer and readings.

Celebration of Matrimony

All stand, and the couple comes to the altar flanked by their witnesses. The priest will address the couple with a celebration of matrimony:

Dearly beloved, you have come together into the house of the church so that in the presence of the church’s minister and the community, your intention to enter into marriage may be strengthened by the Lord with a sacred seal.

Address And Statement of Intentions

[Bride] and [Groom], have you come here to enter into marriage without coercion, freely and wholeheartedly?

[Couple] I have.

Are you prepared, as you follow the path of marriage, to love and honor each other for as long as you both shall live?

[Couple] I am.

Exchange of Consent

I, [Groom], take you, [Bride], to be my wife. I promise to be faithful to you, in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health, to love you and to honor you all the days of my life.

I, [Bride], take you, [Groom], to be my husband. I promise to be faithful to you, in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health, to love you and to honor you all the days of my life.

Blessing And Exchange of Rings

Bless, O Lord, these rings which we bless in your name. So that those who wear them may remain entirely faithful to each other, abide in peace and your will, and live always in mutual charity. Through Christ our Lord.

[Priest sprinkles wedding rings with holy water, then hands them to each partner.]

[Name], receive this ring as a sign of my love and fidelity. In the name of the Father, and the Son, and the holy spirit.

[Places ring on partner’s finger]

[Partner two repeats this vow and places the ring on the partner’s finger.]

Prayer

A priest leads the congregation with the Lord’s Prayer.

Communion

A priest performs communion, starting with the married couple.

Pronouncement

By the power vested in me by the state of [State], I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may kiss the bride!

5. Baptist Wedding Ceremony Script

Processional

Beginning of the wedding ceremony. Guests are seated. Bride’s entrance.

Invocation

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here in the presence of God, family, and friends to witness a joyous occasion — the union of [Bride] and [Groom] in holy matrimony.

Presentation of the Bride

Who gives [Name of bride] to be married to [Name of groom]?

[Bride’s father or parent] I do.

Declaration of Intent

[Bride] and [Groom], as you stand here before friends, family, and God, I ask you to declare your intentions to join in the sacred covenant of marriage.

[Bride], do you take [Groom] to be your husband, to love him, comfort him, honor and keep him, in sickness and in health, and forsaking all others, be faithful to him, as long as you both shall live?

I do!

[Couple’s Names], have you come here freely and without reservation to marry?

I have

[Groom], do you take [Bride] to be your wife, to love her, comfort her, honor and keep her, in sickness and in health, and forsaking all others, be faithful to her, as long as you both shall live?

I do!

Exchange of Rings And Vows

[Bride] and [Groom] will now exchange rings as a symbol of their commitment and endless devotion.

[Groom], you may place the ring you’ve chosen on [Bride]’s hand.

And [Bride], you may place the ring you’ve chosen on [Groom]’s hand.

[Couple exchanges rings.]

This marriage unites not just [Bride] and [Groom], but all of the families sitting here today. They ask now for your blessing. Do you promise to support [Bride] and [Groom] in their marriage, to keep them in your prayers, to hold them up with love, and to rejoice in companionship in Jesus as they walk this path together?

[Audience] We do.

Closing prayers.

Pronouncement

[Bride] and [Groom], having witnessed your marriage vows in the eyes of God and before all who are assembled here, by the authority invested in me by the State of [State], I pronounce you husband and wife.

You may kiss the bride!

6. Jewish Wedding Ceremony Script

The signing of the Ketubah

The Ketubah is an ancient document and is a marriage contract that lays out the commitment that the couple has to each other. It is signed by two Jewish witnesses, neither of whom can be blood-related family members of the couple.

Bedeken

After the Ketubah signing, there is a short but meaningful ritual where the groom covers the bride’s face with her veil. The veiling itself is a symbol of modesty, based on the biblical account of Rebecca meeting Isaac. Some couples put a modern spin on the tradition by having the bride place a yarmulke on the groom.

Invocation

We are gathered here today to celebrate the union of [Bride] and [Groom]. A special thanks to all of you that traveled from far and wide to witness the promise these two are about to make to one another. We are here to offer our love and support, and to stand with [Bride] and [Groom] as they begin this new chapter of their lives.

Ring Exchange

The couple will now exchange rings. These rings symbolize the never-ending love you feel for each other. The ring has neither a beginning nor an end, just as there is no beginning or end to what the partners give and receive. These rings will be a reminder of the vows you have taken today. By this ring, you are consecrated according to the law of Moses and Israel.

Blessing of the Hands

[Bride] and [Groom], please join hands. Look at these hands for they are of your closest friend. They are strong and full of love. As you join hands today, you make the promise to love each other today, tomorrow, and forever.

The Seven Blessings or Sheva Brachot

The Seven Blessings — including a prayer for peace in Jerusalem and tribute to God — are now recited.

Breaking of the Glass

The ceremony is concluded by the groom stamping on a glass and smashing it. This is the signal for the gathered people to cheer, dance, and shout “Mazal Tov!”

The Yichud

After the hectic day, the newlywed couple is sent to their ‘tent of seclusion’ for 15 minutes to enjoy peace and alone time with each other.

7. Protestant Wedding Ceremony Script

Procession

Beginning of the wedding ceremony. Guests are seated. Bride’s entrance.

Invocation

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today in the presence of God to witness and bless this union as [Bride] and [Groom] join together in holy matrimony.

This holy bond is not to be entered into unadvisedly or lightly, but reverently, deliberately, thoughtfully, and by those purposes for which God created it.

Interrogation And Charge to the Couple

If anyone present knows of any reason why this couple should not be joined in holy matrimony, speak now or forever hold your peace.

[Name] and [Name], here in the presence of God, family, and friends, if either of you knows any reason why you should not marry, do now confess it.

Presentation of the Bride

Who presents [Name of bride] to be married to [Name of groom]?

[Bride’s father or parent] I do.

Declaration of the Intent

Please face each other and join hands.

[Couple’s Names] If it’s in your heart, please repeat after me.

In the name of God,

I, [Name], take you, [Name], to be my (wife/husband/spouse), to have and to hold from this day forward, for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and cherish, until we are parted by death. This is my solemn vow.

[Partner repeats this vow.]

Exchange of Rings

Lord, bless these rings as you bless this union, in your infinite wisdom, today, tomorrow, and always. Amen.

[Partner] I give you this ring as a symbol of my love and devotion. With all that I am, and all that I have, I promise to honor and cherish you, in God’s name.

[Partner repeats.]

Pronouncement

[Name] and [Name], remember to love each other faithfully, just as Christ loved the church, for marriage is a lasting promise of kindness, patience, forgiveness, and love. Trust in God with all your heart and your path forward will be filled with joy and light for all the years to come.

By the power vested in me by the beautiful state of [State], in the presence of God, and the witness of friends and family, it is my great privilege to pronounce you husband and wife!

You may kiss the bride!

8. Non-religious Wedding Ceremony Script

Processional

Beginning of the wedding ceremony. Guests are seated. Bride’s entrance.

Invocation

Family and friends, thank you all for coming today to share on this wonderful occasion. Today we are here together to unite [Name] and [Name] in marriage.

Declaration of Intent

Do you [Name], take this [woman/man/person] to be your lawfully wedded [husband/wife], to live together in matrimony, to love [her/him/them], comfort [her/him/them], honor and keep [her/him/them], in sickness and in health, in sorrow and in joy, to have and to hold, from this day forward, as long as you both shall live?

I do.

Do you [Name], take this [woman/man/person] to be your lawfully wedded [husband/wife], to live together in matrimony, to love [her/him/them], comfort [her/him/them], honor and keep [her/him/them], in sickness and in health, in sorrow and in joy, to have and to hold, from this day forward, as long as you both shall live?

I do.

Ring Exchange

[Name] and [Name] have chosen rings to exchange with each other as a symbol of their unending love. As you place this ring on [Name]’s finger, please repeat after me. With this ring, I thee wed and pledge you, my love, now and forever.

[Name], as you place this ring on [Name]’s finger, please repeat after me. With this ring, I thee wed and pledge you, my love, now and forever.

Pronouncement

By the authority vested in me by the State of [State], I now pronounce you [husband and wife/husband and husband/wife and wife]!

Recessional

End of the wedding ceremony.

9. Gender-neutral Wedding Ceremony Script

Welcome And Introduction

Welcome, family, friends, and loved ones. We are gathered here today, surrounded by the beauty of creation and nurtured by the sights and sounds of nature to celebrate the wedding of [Name] and [Name].

You have come here from nearby and from far away to share in this commitment now they make to one another, to offer your love and support to their union, and to allow [Name] and [Name] to start their married life together surrounded by the people dearest and most important to them.

Reading

Let me not to the marriage of true minds admit impediments. Love is not love that alters when it alteration finds or bends with the remover to remove. O no, it is an ever-fixèd mark that looks on tempests and is never shaken. It is the star to every wandering bark, whose worth’s unknown, although his height be taken. Love’s not time’s fool, though rosy lips and cheeks within his bending sickle’s compass come. Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks, but bears it out even to the edge of doom.

Declaration of Intent

[Name], I take you as you are, loving who you are now and who you are yet to become, I promise from this day forward. To be grateful for our love and our life. To be generous with my time, my energy, and my affection. I promise to be patient with you and with myself. To fill our lives with adventure and our homes with laughter. To encourage you to grow as an individual, and inspire you to do so. I promise to love you completely. These things I pledge before you, our friends, and our family.

[Partner repeats.]

Sharing Of Vows

[Name], do you take [Name] to be your partner? I do!

[Partner repeats.]

Ring Exchange

The couple takes a turn placing wedding rings on each other’s fingers:

Your wedding ring is a symbol of your promise to one another. The ring, an unbroken, never-ending circle, is a symbol of committed, unending love.

Pronouncement

You have come here today of your own free will and in the presence of family and friends, have declared your love and commitment to each other. You have given and received a ring as a symbol of your promises. By the power of your love and commitment to each other, and by the power vested in me, I now pronounce you husband and husband/wife and wife. You may now share your first kiss as a married couple!

10. Short Wedding Ceremony Script

Invocation

Friends and family, we are gathered here today to celebrate the love and commitment between [Name] and [Name].

Exchange of Vows

[Name], do you take [Name] to be your lawfully wedded [husband/wife], to love and cherish, in sickness and in health, for as long as you both shall live? [Name]: I do.

[Name], do you take [Name] to be your lawfully wedded [husband/wife], to love and cherish, in sickness and in health, for as long as you both shall live? [Name]: I do.

Exchange of Rings

May I have the rings, please? These rings are a symbol of the love and commitment that [Name] and [Name] share. Please repeat after me: “I give you this ring as a symbol of my love and commitment to you.” [Name]: I give you this ring as a symbol of my love and commitment to you.

Pronouncement

[Name] and [Name], you have exchanged vows and rings, and have pledged your love and commitment to one another in front of your friends and family. It is my great pleasure to pronounce you husband and wife.

Recessional

[Name] and [Name], may your love continue to grow and thrive in the years to come. You may now seal your vows with a kiss!

Conclusion

Marriage is one of the most celebrated events in a soon-to-be-wed couple's life. It is a moment to exchange vows, rings, and promises when you become one. The scheduled events help make your wedding ceremony the heart of your special day. Whether you wish to set the tone for the entire day, symbolizing the start of a new chapter in your life, or ensure that your friends and family witness the ultimate union — in the end, you and your fiancé want everything perfect and dreamy. Hence this article explores different types of wedding ceremony scripts — be it traditional, unique, or simple. Moreover, it provides valuable tips on how to plan and execute your own perfect ceremony to make the best of your joyous occasion!

