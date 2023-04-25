Ensure a Smooth Wedding Processional Order: A Complete Guide for Couples

Planning a wedding is no easy feat, you have to look into every detail from the theme and decor to the food and beverages, arranging dress codes, and selecting the perfect sassy entry song. One of the most cherished parts of every wedding day is the procession. Though the sequence of the wedding processional might be a bit perplexing. When do people arrive at the scene? Who is escorted down the aisle by who? The answers to these queries rely on your religion or cultural traditions; many religions have various customary wedding processional orders.

What Is a Wedding Processional?

The wedding processional is the order in which wedding parties walk down the aisle during a wedding ceremony. It happens once all of your visitors have come and seated down. The procession is just a phrase for a group of people moving in an orderly, typical, traditional, manner. The standard image of a procession lineup entails the family, wedding party, and bride and groom proceeding in a pre-planned or culturally imposed manner down the aisle. The order in which they enter can vary depending on religion, culture, and personal preferences.

How Long Will It Take for a Wedding Processional?

The number of individuals walking down the aisle, your religious traditions, and the length of the aisle itself all dictate how lengthy the processional will be. On average, the wedding procession shouldn't go more than five minutes.

The Role of Cultural Customs in Wedding Processional Orders

Christian Wedding Processional Order

With a few exceptions, the conventional wedding procession sequence tends to be followed in the Christian wedding processional.

The Wedding Officiant

The officiant usually arrives first and takes a seat at the altar before the rest of the wedding party. The officiant's arrival establishes the atmosphere for the ceremony and informs the guests that the wedding is about to start. Aside from sitting at the altar before the guests get settled, the officiant may enter the ceremony area from the side or the rear.

The Mother of the Bride

The mother of the bride often comes into the ceremony scene through a side or back door and makes her way to the first row by walking down the aisle. The mother of the bride will normally be walked down the aisle by an usher or a family member

Groom & The Best Man

The groom and best man generally approach the ceremony place through a side or rear door and proceed down the aisle to the altar. Upon arriving at the altar, the groom and best man normally take a position across from the bride and her entourage.

Bridesmaid and Groomsmen

The first couple to descend the aisle will be the bridesmaid and groomsman who will be standing the furthest away from the bride and groom at the altar, with the remaining pairs following in sequence.

The Maid or Matron of Honor

It is customary for the Maid or Matron of Honour to arrive after the bridesmaids and groomsmen and before the bride herself.

The Flower Girl and The Ring Bearer

The flower girl and ring bearer often enter the ceremony location together, with the flower girl tossing petals down the aisle and the ring bearer carrying the wedding bands.

The Father of the Bride and The Bride

In the Christian wedding order of procession, the bride and her father usually arrive last. The bride is often escorted down the aisle by her father, and they both make an elegant approach to the altar. The bride's father generally extends his daughter's hand to the groom as they approach the altar before taking a seat in the front row.

Catholic Wedding Processional Order

The Catholic wedding lineup resembles the Christian order. However, with the particular practices and rituals of the church, the Catholic wedding walking order could vary. The priest and altar servers will enter the ceremony first, followed by the groom and best man. The bridesmaids, flower girls, ring bearers, and bride will appear in the same order as the Christian wedding.

Jewish Wedding Processional Order

Jewish wedding traditions dictate that both parents accompany the bride and groom down the aisle and then stand with them under the wedding canopy known as 'Chuppah.' This represents the couple's families' love and approval.

Cantor or Rabbi

The first person to approach the altar often is the officiant, who typically is a rabbi or cantor, indicating the procession ceremony's proceedings.

Groomsmen and Bridesmaids

The groomsmen and bridesmaids will either proceed down the aisle alone or in pairs to take their positions. Groomsmen will stand on the left side of the wedding canopy whereas bridesmaids will take a position on the right side.

Parents and The Groom

Jews traditionally have their parents walk their sons down the aisle. After that, they will settle into their positions on the left side of the chuppah.

Ring Bearer or Flower Girl

The youngest bridesmaids proceed down the aisle preceding the bride. Following their desires and age, they may stand or sit.

Parents and The bride

The bride walks down the aisle with her parents at her side while the audience stands. If the pair chooses to follow the custom, the groom will greet her at the end of the aisle, and either the bride will go around him seven times or the couple will encircle one another.

Hindu Wedding Processional Order

Hindu wedding processional arrangements are influenced by several aspects, including the couple's family customs and the guidance of their priest. Some couples choose a more traditional path for the processional, having her parents lead the bride down the aisle. The couple to be is seated at the mandap, or altar, as the nuptials come to an end.

The Groom's Side

The groom arrives on a white horse in a ceremonial processional known as a ‘Baraat’ where his friends and family dance around him. This cheerful ‘Baraat’ heralds the start of a Hindu wedding ceremony.

The Bride's Side

The bride's family will stay at the venue entrance until the groom and his family arrive. The bride's parents may serve sweets and refreshments to the groom and exchange presents or flower garlands with the groom's parents and close relatives. Later, they proceed to the ‘mandap’, or ceremonial Hindu arch, together.

The Bride and Her Wedding Party

After that, the bride appears and walks down the aisle with her loved ones. The bride then proceeds with the bride processional till she reaches the mandap, where she swaps garlands with the groom. Later, during nuptials, everyone sits around a couple beneath the mandap to pray while the priest performs the rituals.

LGBTQ+ Wedding Processional Order

LGBTQ+ couples can adopt any religious or cultural processional custom or they may construct unique processional sequences based on their beliefs and personal relationships. Here's an example of an order of processional.

The Officiant

The officiant could be assigned an opening place in the processional and proceed down the aisle first or he might join the vows event from the side of the arena and take his or her seat at the altar from there.

Parents

If the couple wishes to attend the ceremony jointly, then parents may process down the aisle following the officiant. You should mutually decide beforehand on which side you and your partner will stand so that your parents should stand accordingly one after another.

Wedding Party and Best Person

The attendees of the wedding party lineup might go down the aisle alone or in pairs. They will take their seats on either side of the altar, beginning with the person furthest away from the couple. The best persons from both sides will arrive lastly and position closer to the couple at the altar.

Couple

Finally, the pair may make a stellar appearance and walk down the corridor in front of the guest. They then take their positions at the altar as the event begins.

It should be noted that this is only one possible arrangement, and the particular order and who walks down the aisle first can be altered to match the couple's and their families wishes. Some couples may prefer to have both spouses go down the aisle together, with their parents preceding them to their seats. Others may want to have their parents escort them down the path or invite more friends or family to the celebration.

Finally, the procession ceremony should represent the couple's values and beliefs, and it should be intended to make them, and their family feel at ease and involved in the celebration.

Non-denominational Wedding Processional Order

Non-denominational wedding procession orders are ideal for couples who wish to configure and personalize their wedding. When it comes to setting up a customized event that reflects your own opinions, principles, and identities. It usually adheres to an arrangement similar to Christian processional orders, although the couple may make replacements and adjustments as preferred.

The Officiant

You may assign any of your friends or family members as an officiant or someone who has been qualified to officiate weddings. He or she will be present at the altar to signal the commencement of the ceremony.

Grandparents

Generally, grandparents do not walk down the corridor though it's an adorable tribute if they can. Their participation in the event entirely depends upon the couple and their family's choice.

Parents

The same rule applies to parents if they want to lead to the hallway or want to take their respective seats in the first row. Ideally, the groom's parents will mark their presence followed by the bride's mother. You could also prefer to be escorted by one or both of your parents.

The Groom

If the groom's parents are not accompanying him, he could decide to proceed down the corridor with his troop and stand on the right side of the altar.

The Wedding Party

The Wedding party's order comes right after the groom's entry. The Groomsmen and bridesmaids can enter the room as 'Team Groom' and 'Team Bride' instead of walking solo or coming in pairs.

The Best Man & The Maid of Honor

Similarly, the best man can either follow the groom or walk beside the maid of honor once the bridal party has arrived.

Flower Girl and/or Ring Bearer

This young role at a wedding ceremony is added there to bring a touch of sweetness and innocence to the occasion. The flower girl marches the hallway ahead of the bride, spreading flower petals or carrying a bouquet, whilst the ring bearer(s) carries the wedding rings on a little pillow or in a specific case or box.

The Bride and Father of the Bride

The arrival of the bride and her father is one of the most anticipated moments in a wedding processional arrangement. As the bridal march begins, the father walks his daughter down the path, usually on his left arm, towards the groom, who is waiting at the altar. Before giving his daughter's hand to the groom, the father may kiss the daughter on her forehead and shake hands with the groom. The bride may also request that both parents accompany her to the altar.

Conclusion

The wedding processional order is an important aspect of any wedding ceremony as it sets the tone for the rest of the event and should be prepared properly. When organizing the processional sequence, religion, culture, and personal preferences must all be taken into account. It's also necessary to ensure that everyone knows the sequence and that everything proceeds smoothly. Ultimately, the processional arrangement should feel meaningful and special to the couple and reflects their love and commitment to each other.

