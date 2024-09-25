150+ Wedding Shoe Game Questions to Evoke Laughter on Your Big Day

Your wedding is among the most special days of your life, so of course, you would want everything to go perfectly. However, amidst all the wedding planning stress, you shouldn’t forget to play a few games to spread cheer and laughter. After all, this would make your big day more eventful. The wedding shoe game is a popular game that’s usually played at the wedding reception and is a great way to add some fun element to the day.

However, coming up with the best wedding shoe game questions can be daunting, especially when you are occupied with so many other tasks, such as catering, venue, decoration, trousseau shopping, etc. Hence, we have compiled this list of shoe game questions for weddings to make your wedding day bright and exhilarating! Below is a complete guide on how to play the wedding shoe game and ask the best questions.

How to Play the Famous Wedding Shoe Game?

The wedding shoe game is quite popular in American weddings and the fun this game brings to the wedding is making it famous all around the world, with various cultures incorporating the game into their wedding day to add a dash of humor.

The game is quite simple:

First, two chairs are kept in a back-to-back position in an area where guests can properly see the newlywed couples. Usually, the chairs are kept in the middle of the dance floor.

Then, the bride and the groom are asked to occupy the chairs.

Both the bride and the groom remove both their shoes and pass one to each other.

Then, the MC or a person chosen to ask the questions starts asking questions to the couple. The couple has to answer either “Bride” or “Groom.”

For instance, if the question is, “Who is a messy cook?” then raising the “bride’s” shoes means the bride is a messy cook and vice-versa.

Tips to Make the Wedding Shoe Game More Enjoyable

Arrange the Set-up Beforehand: Give the task of arranging the chairs to someone beforehand so that there is no chaos at the time of playing the game.

Give the task of arranging the chairs to someone beforehand so that there is no chaos at the time of playing the game. Plan for a Host: Before your big day, designate an MC who would ask the newlywed couple the questions for the shoe game. If you don’t want any MC, you can also ask any one of your friends or relatives to do the honors. Ask them to rehearse the questions well so that the game goes smoothly.

Before your big day, designate an MC who would ask the newlywed couple the questions for the shoe game. If you don’t want any MC, you can also ask any one of your friends or relatives to do the honors. Ask them to rehearse the questions well so that the game goes smoothly. Choose the Right Questions: The questions are the real essence of the game, so make sure to prepare a list of the questions beforehand to avoid last minute rush. From funny to quirky, add all types of questions to make the game more exciting.

Unique Wedding Shoe Game Questions

Who is the better driver? Who chose the honeymoon location? Who cooks better? Who often forgets important days? Who is better at calculations? Who talks the most? Who is a better listener? Who is the better singer? Who is a spender? Who is a saver? Who keeps losing their keys? Who was a hard worker at school? Who is better at coming up with a lie? Who has more pair of clothes? Who is the better dancer? Who has a phobia of heights? Who is more into adventures? Who is afraid of water? Who tips better? Who is the night owl? Who is more competitive? Who is better at arts and crafts? Who is more likely to deviate from their career plan? Who is a better storyteller? Who has a laid-back attitude? Who is better with technology? Who is more ambitious? Who would prefer to own a cat? Who would prefer to own a dog? Who is more likely to be lost on a deserted island? Who is more likely to get a speeding ticket? Who is more of a party animal?

Classic Wedding Shoe Game Questions

33. Who proposed first?

34. Who is a picky eater?

35. Who is more likely to arrive late at a party?

36. Who pays the bills at a restaurant?

37. Who apologizes first after a fight?

38. Who gets ready first?

39. Who is more likely to plan a surprise getaway?

40. Who is more likely to spend weekends at home?

41. Who is more likely to get into an argument?

42. Who is a miser in spending money?

43. Who is a better morning person?

44. Who is more likely to spend a lot of time in the shower?

45. Who is better at handling bugs and insects?

46. Who spends more time on Instagram?

47. Who is more likely to constantly change WhatsApp DP?

48. Who is more likely to fight over remote control?

49. Who is better at planning surprises?

50. Who is more likely to ask for directions?

51. Who is better with Google Maps?

52. Who is better with social media?

53. Who is more responsible?

54. Who is a better dresser?

55. Who is more likely to leave their belongings at home?

56. Who remembers to floss their teeth every day?

57. Who is more likely to forget their phone at home?

58. Who is more stubborn?

59. Who is more lazy?

60. Who is more likely to clean the car even if it’s clean?

61. Who is more creative?

62. Who spends a lot of time on the phone?

63. Who said “I love you” first?

64. Who is more likely to give a hug from the back?

65. Who has traveled more?

66. Who is a pickier eater?

67. Who is a huge fan of junk food?

68. Who is more likely to click silly pictures of the other?

69. Who is more likely to be a responsible parent?

Best Bride Or Groom Questions for the Game

70. Who exercises regularly?

71. Who is more likely to wake up early?

72. Who is more likely to hit the snooze button?

73. Who was smarter in college?

74. Who is more likely to come up with funny nicknames?

75. Who does the laundry more often?

76. Who is better at folding laundry?

77. Who is better at cleaning dishes?

78. Who is more of a cleanliness freak?

79. Who is better at keeping secrets?

80. Who is more likely to take pictures on a vacation?

81. Who is a fan of going to spas?

82. Who is more likely to do the dirty dishes first?

83. Who takes care of the pets?

84. Who smells more?

85. Who is organized?

86. Who is more likely to get lost during a trip?

87. Who loves initiating deep conversations?

88. Who is more likely to finish a buffet first?

89. Who is more likely to work late hours?

90. Who is more likely to get mad after waking up?

91. Who is better at controlling hunger?

92. Who is the most stubborn?

93. Who has weird fetishes?

94. Who is more likely to get a tan?

95. Who uses more beauty products?

96. Who is always right?

97. Who loves to create drama?

98. Who is more likely to initiate a fight?

99. Who is better at buying gifts?

100. Who is more likely to eat dessert for breakfast?

101. Who is more ticklish?

102. Who is more likely to initiate a pillow fight?

103. Who is more likey to call friends over on weekends?

104. Who hogs the blankets?

105. Who sleeps with two to three pillows?

106. Who is more likely to win a game at Chess?

107. Who is more likely to crack a joke at a serious situation?

108. Who laughs the most at silly things?

109. Who is more likely to suggest eating at a new restaurant?

110. Who likes to try different cuisines?

111. Who is smarter?

112. Who is crazier?

113. Who is more likely to say silly things after having liquor?

114. Who takes almost all the bed while sleeping?

115. Who has the better handwriting?

116. Who is more likely to come up with handmade ideas for gifting?

117. Who is more likely to dance at a party till the beat drops?

118. Who is more clumsy?

119. Who is better at managing time?

120. Who gets angry easily?

121. Who is the more romantic one?

122. Who is more spontaneous?

123. Who is the better hugger?

124. Who is better at small talk?

125. Who enjoys outdoor sports?

126. Who is more patient?

127. Who has a better aesthetic taste?

128. Who has more siblings?

129. Who is more career-oriented?

130. Who is more likely to bring a stray animal home?

131. Who is more likely to order spicy food at a restaurant?

Funny Wedding Shoe Game Questions

132. Who is more likely to not take a bath when at home?

133. Who is more likely to fart in public places and blame it on others?

134. Who is more likely to create a mess when cooking?

135. Who has the quirkier family?

136. Who is more likely to forget the names of the relatives?

137. Who has better hair days?

138. Who is more likely to win in rock, paper, and scissors?

139. Who is better at hiding things?

140. Who is more likely to cry during movies?

141. Who is more likely to feel scared after watching a horror movie?

142. Who is more likely to forget where they parked their car?

143. Who is more likely to take a cold shower even in winter?

144. Who is more likely to prefer hugs over kisses?

145. Who gives better gifts?

146. Who is more forgetful?

147. Who gives random gifts more often?

148. Who is more likely to forget special days like birthdays and anniversaries?

149. Who takes more time to get ready?

150. Who sleeps with their mouths open?

151. Who is more likely to steal food from the other’s plate?

152. Who is more likely to switch salt for sugar just for fun?

153. Who is more likely to eat healthy when outside?

154. Who is more likely to binge-watch a show?

155. Who is a bigger shopaholic?

156. Who is more likely to leave the lights on?

157. Who asked for the second date?

158. Who is more likely to initiate fun in the bedroom?

159. Who was more nervous about meeting the other’s parents?

160. Who is more likely to spend all their month’s income on a gadget?

161. Who is more likely to win a game of Scrabble?

162. Who can’t wait for the kids to arrive?

163. Who is more likely to compliment a stranger?

164. Who is more likely to leave dirty clothes on the floor?

165. Who is more likely to try different intimate positions?

166. Who forgets to put the toilet seat down?

167. Who is more likely to eat a big pizza in one sitting?

168. Who tosses more while sleeping?

169. Who is more likely to tick off everything on their bucket list?

170. Who owns more clothes?

171. Who owns more pairs of shoes?

172. Who is more likely to eat a whole cake in one sitting?

173. Who is more likely to get confused when ordering at a restaurant?

174. Who is more likely to fill their plates at a buffet?

175. Who is more likely to jot down everything on a piece of paper?

176. Who is better at remembering contact numbers?

177. Who is more likely to get clothes in the same color?

178. Who is more likely to crash a wedding?

179. Who is better at karaoke?

180. Who has a weird sense of humor?

Your wedding day is the day to tie the knot, celebrate love, dance your heart out with your loved ones, and have fun. While the venue lightens up the atmosphere, the feast allows the guests to socialize, it’s the wedding games that make the day more eventful and memorable. Playing the wedding shoe game is an excellent way to entertain the guests and create ever-lasting memories as a newlywed couple. We know planning a wedding is a hectic process, hence, you can take the help of our list of wedding shoe game questions to end last-minute rush.