Weekly Horoscope February 15-21: Aries, Taurus to Virgo– Your cosmic forecast and message from Angels

Is there anyone who is not interested in getting to know their horoscopes? Well, let us help you find out what this week from February 15 to 21, 2026, has in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Virgo. Celebrity Tarot Card reader and Astrologer Munisha Khatwani is back with her predictions for the above sun signs for the week. Keep scrolling to get to know what the stars have planned for you this week.

ARIES



Those who have their sun sign as Aries, you share it with the legendary Prabhudeva. The first card she drew was ‘The Star’ card, which means this week griha nakshatra will be in your favor, so you have something to look forward to. Your special card is ‘Patience’, which means the message from Angels for you is that you should follow your intentions or whatever you have in mind, and you will get a good result.

TAURUS



All the Taurians, you share your sun sign with Vicky Kaushal. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘The Magician’, which means your magic is going to spellbound everyone and impress them. The special card drawn by her for Taurus was ‘Compassion’, which means that you will be humble and kind.

GEMINI



Those who have their sun sign as Gemini, you share it with Harbhajan Singh. The first card she drew was ‘Four of Wands’, which means you have some good news, some celebration for you to look forward to or some sort of good news coming your way and you might get to know about something that was pending. The special card for you guys was ‘Expression’, which means you have to make sure to express yourself and say what you feel.

CANCER



Cancerians, you share your sun sign with the very talented Rajkummar Rao. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was the ‘Ace of Cups’, which means new emotional beginnings and attachments something to do with love front could be happening this week and seems to be pretty lucky as Valentine's has just passed. The special card drawn by her for Cancerians is ‘You Are Loved’, which means angels are reminding you that loved in case you feel low.

LEO



Those who have their sun sign as Leo, you share it with the legend of Tennis, Roger Federer. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘The Moon’, which means there may be some disturbance. You mind may be disturbed due to certain things. The special card drawn by her for Leos was ‘Pray’, which means angels are suggesting that you should not forget to pray.

VIRGO



All the Taurians, you share your sun sign with Shubman Gill. The first card drawn by Munisha Khatwani was ‘Page of Wands’, which means some new beginnings or some new career growth opportunity is coming your way, so you have something to look forward to. The special card drawn by her for Virgos was ‘Look Through the Situation’, which means that if you feel stuck, you will have to go beyond by looking through the situation.

