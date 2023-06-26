What to Write on Engagement Card: 62 Heartwarming Message Ideas

An engagement marks the start of a new journey filled with love and laughter. As you congratulate the happy couple on this special occasion, you want to ensure your message is thoughtful and meaningful. But, sometimes deciding what to write on the engagement card can be quite challenging. Don't worry; we're here to help!

Whether you choose to pen your message yourself or seek inspiration from our list of engagement wishes from a friend, parent, sibling, and more — we've got you covered. These messages are a perfect starting point to ignite your imagination and help you personalize your wishes for the lovely couple. Remember, it's not about the grand gestures, it's the small things that count. So, take your time, put your heart into your message, and watch the magic unfold.

We've curated a list of amazing engagement card message examples to inspire you. Read on and find the perfect one for you!

62 Ideas on What to Write on Engagement Card

When deciding what message to write on an engagement card, let your words be a reflection of your unique connection with the betrothed couple, sprinkled with traditional congratulatory wishes. Remember, there are no set guidelines for sending a card to mark their special occasion.

Whether you want to write a humorous or heartfelt congratulations for their engagement is completely up to you. One thing is for sure — the message you write will undoubtedly bring joy and reassurance to the lovebirds as they embark on this exciting new chapter together.

What to Write on Engagement Card from a Friend

The day when your dear friend finally pops the question to their significant other will be an unforgettable moment in your memory. Whether they are the type of friend you rely on for anything or just someone you share a good bond with from work, these examples of engagement messages for friends will help you in expressing your heartfelt congratulations.

1. May the bond of your love be filled with joy, just as the warmth of your friendship has brought countless happiness to my existence. Heartiest congratulations to both of you!

2. From making our way through school to acing our uni exams and even sporting the same daring hair dye, it's surreal to witness you venture into a brand new chapter with another person. Nevertheless, I'm thrilled to witness every moment of the path ahead — sending both of you nothing but love.

3. As fate would have it, a precious ring found its way onto your finger, and I found myself entrusted with the title of your permanent third-wheel companion — and truly, I cannot express how overjoyed this has made me feel.

Advertisement

4. Your relationship is the epitome of perfection, and both of you hold a special place in my heart as my closest companions. I am beyond thrilled to celebrate your happiness with you!

5. Your bond is absolutely flawless — the kind that makes me believe in the everlasting power of love. I am confident that your marriage will stand the test of time, just like the unwavering bond that we share as friends.

6. Ever since fate brought you both together, my heart has been cheering you on, with every passing moment. Your union is the most joyous news I've received in ages. It's difficult to contain my excitement, for I'm ecstatic to dive right into wedding planning with you two, hand in hand.

7. Out of all the memories we have made throughout our journey together, this moment shines brightest. Congratulations on this remarkable milestone!

8. Wow! It's incredible how quickly time has flown by since we first set foot in the university dormitories. And now, here we are, on the cusp of me helping you in taking the giant leap of marriage. Congratulations!

9. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have you two as my dearest friends and eagerly anticipate the day when I can affectionately address you as husband and wife.

10. Your wedding journey is just the adventure I've been waiting for! As your trusty sidekick, I vow to be there every step of the way. From hand-addressing every last envelope to delivering a late-night glass of vino when stress levels are through the roof, consider me your go-to person. Let's face it, I never needed an excuse to bring wine at 11 pm, but now we can indulge guilt-free and celebrate your special day!

11. Ever since school days, you have been my best companion. I had the privilege of witnessing all your detentions, astonishing football tackles, summer vacations, your first love, first heartbreak, and that time when you stepped out of the house without applying sunscreen. And today, I get to experience the front-row seat as you utter the magical words 'I do.' Looking at the present version of that nerdy, quirky teenager, I can't help but feel immensely proud.

12. Your love is like two perfect puzzle pieces coming together, and I'm beyond thrilled to witness the grand union that solidifies your heavenly match.

Advertisement

13. I took the initiative and made a reservation for that spin class we've been chatting about non-stop. It's the perfect way to prep for the inevitable cardio session we'll have to endure during all of our upcoming wedding shopping.

14. I can't help but feel incredibly proud of you right now for making the most amazing decision of your life — and no, I'm not talking about your partner. I'm talking about the fact that you chose me to be your ultimate wing person as your bridesmaid/best man.

15. I recall our childish enthusiasm for wedding planning, as we fashioned toilet paper veils and sported paper rings at age seven. What a remarkable transformation it has been since then! Congratulations, dear queen.

16. From the time we were little ones running around the playground, I've had the pleasure of knowing you. We've faced our share of trials and tribulations side by side, so it feels surreal to watch you embark on a new chapter with another person. I'm bursting with anticipation to see the incredible journey that lies ahead for both of you. Lots of love to you both!

What to Write on an Engagement Card from Parents

Sending an engagement card to your child and their partner deserves more than just a basic congratulatory note. To help you craft a memorable engagement card message, we've compiled some thoughtful ideas.

17. Watching you blossom into the incredible individual that you are today, we cannot help but feel immensely grateful for our good fortune as parents. It was evident from the very first moment you introduced us to [insert partner name] that you were absolutely smitten, and we could not be more overjoyed to now extend our family to include them. Our hearts are brimming with love and appreciation for this amazing union.

18. As your parents, it has always been our sincere effort to exhibit a blueprint of a perfect marital relationship to you. We wish for you to always remain supportive of each other and have an unbreakable emotional bond as you embark on a new journey together.

19. Ever since you were swaddled in diapers, we have eagerly anticipated this very moment! There's no backing out now.

20. Ever since you arrived in this world, my heart overflowed with an immense amount of love and joy. With each year that passed, my adoration for you grew exponentially. Today, as you prepare to set out on a new adventure of beginning your own family, I feel honored and grateful to have you as my precious child.

Advertisement

21. As you grow old together, may the bond of your love fortify itself, becoming even more resilient.

22. As a parent, there are few moments that fill your heart with as much pride as when you witness your beloved child take those sacred steps down the aisle. Yet, there is another milestone that equally ranks high on the scale of pride and joy: when you confidently deliver a heartfelt father/mother of the bride speech.

23. Treasure each moment you spend in the exhilarating journey of preparing for your wedding. Consider it as the prelude to the most amazing novel ever written.

24. The pure joy we feel from witnessing the happiness [name] brings to you is unparalleled. It is every parent's dream to see their child make someone feel this loved and fulfilled. We wish that this love continues to bloom endlessly in your hearts.

25. We are over the moon with joy to receive a new addition to our family. I truly hope you gave them a fair warning of the craziness that awaits!

26. To our dearest son/daughter and their newly betrothed partner: May this beautiful connection flourish into a plethora of priceless memories that will endure throughout your lifetime together.

What to Write on Engagement Card from Sibling

Crafting an engagement card for your beloved sibling is undoubtedly a special moment, regardless of their age. Here are our hand-picked engagement card wording ideas for siblings.

27. Wow, this whole engagement situation has turned out to be such a win-win. You gain a partner for life, and I gain a new sibling! How awesome is that?!

28. For as long as I can remember, I have looked up to you in admiration. However, in all the years I have known you, I haven’t witnessed you make a decision as wise as the one you made when you asked [name] to be your life partner. Kudos to you!

29. Our family's eccentricity has never been a secret to us, and it brings me immense joy to witness you discover a kindred oddball who will unconditionally cherish you till eternity.

30. I am in utter disbelief that my sibling is tying the knot, but the sheer happiness I feel within is immeasurable!

Advertisement

31. My joy knows no bounds now that my sister has finally found her soulmate. Back in the day, we would gush over our dream crushes, but who knew fate had other plans? Though he may not be as dreamy as Chris Evans, [name] fits the bill perfectly. With open arms, our family welcomes you.

32. It feels like just yesterday when I saw your bright red, wrinkly face and heard your screams echo through the hospital walls on the day you were born. But here we are, with you all grown up and ready to get engaged! As your sibling, I am bursting with pride and joy. May this new chapter be filled with love and happiness beyond measure.

33. I must confess, my excitement has got the best of me, and I have jumped the gun a bit. I've already pictured myself as the ultimate best man/maid of honor, reserved our spot for an epic stag/hen party, and enrolled us in some sick dance lessons. Honestly, it would be a bit awkward if you handed this prestigious role to someone else now, my dear sibling.

34. Prepare yourselves for the tidal wave of embarrassing stories I'm about to unleash during my upcoming maid of honor/best man speech. You may want to consider buckling up and taking deep breaths before I start — but of course, congratulations are still for the happy couple!

35. While you may be relinquishing your last name, I am gladly welcoming a new sibling into my family. Your decision brings me great joy, and I can hardly contain my excitement to join in your celebrations. Love you both to bits!

36. You are truly deserving of the universe, and I am absolutely ecstatic that you have found someone who brings so much joy into your life. Here's to a lifetime of thrilling escapades and wondrous discoveries together.

37. I fondly remember the playful teasing I used to do with you as a child, little did we know it was merely practice for the absolute savagery of my ridicule when you indulge a little too much at your upcoming hen/stag celebration. I eagerly anticipate the challenge, my dearest sister/brother.

38. For the longest time, I pondered over who would take my silly brother's hand in marriage. However, now I am fully aware of who that person is, and let me tell you, they are beyond amazing!

Advertisement

39. I thought having just one pesky sibling was enough of a challenge, but here comes my dear future sister-in-law, adding another source of sibling annoyance to my life. Welcome to our wonderful and chaotic family!

40. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world, my sibling. Congrats on your engagement, and best wishes for a lifetime of love together.

Funny Engagement Card Message Ideas

Weddings and engagements are usually such solemn occasions. However, if you're the life of the party and love cracking up your mates, don’t be afraid to infuse a little humor in your engagement card. We’ve got you covered with a few clever suggestions to have your loved ones in stitches.

41. Being engaged means having a hectic schedule. So, you have a legitimate reason to decline invitations to social events you are not interested in attending. Lucky you!

42. You know what? I'm 90% thrilled for you and just a tiny 10% envious. However, my excitement for an open bar is an overflowing 100%!

43. I am eagerly looking forward to capturing every delightful moment of your day on Instagram. Please ensure that your day meets my followers' lofty expectations.

44. Looks like things are heating up between you two. That's fantastic news!

45. Wowza, my dear friend! You are now taken! Let me tell you, the world of Tinder can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

46. I'm thrilled that you've been able to escape the clutches of the infamous "cat lady" stereotype.

47. Sending you both heartfelt congratulations! Embrace this blissful wedding planning phase before the not-so-welcome bills start trickling in.

48. Congratulations, you have now joined the ranks of your partner's choices — you can never mock them again for their tastes.

49. You got a “yes!” Now refrain from sabotaging this, alright?"

50. Let's raise a glass to this momentous occasion. Although let's be real here, I'd cheer to pretty much anything!

51. I hope you're not having any second thoughts now that the ring is on your finger because I've already picked out the perfect hat for your wedding day.

52. This wedding has me giddy with excitement — finally a celebration worth RSVPing to!

Advertisement

53. Cheers to discovering the individual who willingly signs up for a lifetime of enduring your shenanigans and mischief-making!

54. Congratulations on your engagement! Now, let's talk about the best part of the wedding - the open bar! Oops, did I say that out loud? Of course, I meant the joyous occasion of your union in marriage. Can't wait to celebrate with you both!

55. Wow, what a stunning ring! I guess that means you have a pretty amazing fiance too. Congratulations!

Short Engagement Messages for Couples

Advertisement

Sometimes, less really is more. When it comes to deciding what to write on engagement cards, a simple and heartfelt message can make all the difference. Whether you're writing to a dear friend or your own child, here are a few of our favorite no-frills wishes that are sure to impress.

56. Let this engagement be the start of a lifelong journey of joy and unwavering dedication to each other.

57. Congratulations on discovering the magic of each other's love. May your journey of wedding preparations be filled with abundant joy and excitement.

58. I am overjoyed to receive such wonderful news — the two of you are absolutely meant for each other. As you embark on the journey of planning your big day, I am showering you with an abundance of love and blessings.

59. Wishing you heartfelt congratulations on your engagement, and may your joyous journey together continue to blossom into an endless bliss of happiness. Looking forward to raising a toast in honor of your love story!

60. May your love continue to grow endlessly and your lives be filled with happiness, excitement, and all the incredible adventures yet to come. Cheers to a beautiful future together!

61. Wishing you both an incredibly blissful engagement and a journey that brings boundless beauty and joy to your lives together. Congrats!

62. Congratulations on taking the plunge of eternal love and commitment! May your bond flourish endlessly and bring forth everlasting happiness in your lives.

As you think about what to write on the engagement card, let your heart be your guide. By staying true to yourself and expressing genuine sentiments, you can ensure that the soon-to-be-wed duo will feel the love emanating from your message. After all, there’s nothing quite as gratifying as making someone feel truly seen and appreciated during a monumental occasion. Embrace this opportunity to convey just how much this union means to you and to celebrate the happiness of those closest to your heart.

ALSO READ: Perfect Engagement Captions to Announce Your Union

101 Instagram Engagement Captions to Share the News in Style!