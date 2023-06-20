101 Would You Rather Questions for Couples: Forging Joyful Moments

Look no further in your quest for fresh and captivating ways to infuse your relationship with joy and liveliness. Within this collection of intriguing "Would You Rather" questions for couples, you'll discover an exciting and interactive avenue to fortify your connection. Explore these thought-provoking queries that deepen your bond and provide insights into each other's passions and preferences. Even if you are in a long-distance relationship, this engaging activity will bridge the distance and bring you closer together.

These questions provoke discussion and offer fresh perceptions of your relationship — ranging from lighthearted and funny dilemmas to deliberative options. Unleash your imagination with fictional scenarios that inspire quick thinking, laughter, and stimulating discussions.

“Would you rather” couple questions provide unlimited fun and opportunity for connection. So get ready for some fun questions that will leave you with enduring memories.

101 “Would You Rather” Questions for Couples

“Would You Rather” Questions for Boyfriend

1. Would you rather have a cozy home-cooked supper or a romantic night at a posh restaurant?

2. Would you rather prefer a companion who consistently remembers significant dates or one who pleasantly surprises you?

3. Would you rather have an endless supply of your favorite dessert or an endless supply of your partner's hugs and kisses?

4. Would you rather have a partner who makes the best meals or a partner who offers the best massages?

5. Which would you rather lose forever: the ability to utilize technology or the ability to eat your favorite foods?

6. Would you rather speak every language with ease or have a photographic memory?

7. Would you rather never be able to talk again or always have to tell the truth?

8. Would you rather speak all human languages or be able to communicate with animals?

9. Would you rather have the capacity to pause time or the ability to travel to any place instantly?

10. Would you rather only be allowed to wear pajamas in public or always have to wear formal attire?

11. Would you rather choose a pet—a dinosaur or a dragon?

12. Which would you rather be, a professional athlete or a skilled musician?

13. Would you rather have infinite wealth or the ability to cure any disease?

14. Would you rather be able to manipulate the weather or communicate with plants?

15. Would you rather like the ability to stop time or turn it back?

16. Would you rather have unlimited access to your favorite meal or beverage?

17. Which would you rather have: a world without books or music?

18. Would you rather speak in rhyme all the time or have a different celebrity's voice every day?

19. Would you rather choose the power to read minds but never the ability to influence them or the ability to travel across time but never be able to communicate with anyone?

20. Would you rather have a personal stylist who can only dress you in one color or a private chef who can only make your favorite dish?

21. Would you rather live in a place where it never stops raining or in one where it never gets dark?

22. Would you rather be able to jump inside any book and experience its events firsthand or be able to make any fictional character come to life?

“Would You Rather” Questions for Girlfriend

23. Would you rather be able to play any musical instrument flawlessly or speak all languages with ease?

24. Would you rather have the ability to read minds or instantly turn invisible?

25. Which would you rather have a world without films or music?

26. Would you rather have the ability to fly or the capacity to breathe underwater?

27. Would you rather have a pause or rewind button for your life?

28. Would you rather have infinite financial wealth or the ability to travel anywhere immediately?

29. Would you rather be a personal chef or a personal maid?

30. Would you rather have the ability to end all conflicts or the ability to cure all diseases?

31. Would you rather choose to possess teleportation or super strength?

32. Would you rather always sing instead of talking or talk instead of dancing everywhere you go?

33. Would you rather live in a summer or winter climate?

34. Which would you rather never be able to do again — watching TV or using social media?

35. Would you rather have the capacity to travel through time to the past or the future?

36. Would you rather have a personal art collection that includes every great painting or a personal library with every book ever written?

37. Would you rather only be allowed to wear pajamas in public or always have to wear formal attire?

38. Which would you want to have control over – fire or weather?

39. Would you rather choose a unicorn or a dragon for a pet?

40. Would you rather be an accomplished author or a well-known actor?

41. Would you rather learn every human language or be able to communicate with animals?

42. Would you rather be able to go into any movie and experience its events firsthand or be able to make any fictional character come to life?

43. Would you rather have the power to predict the future or be able to recall every minute aspect of your life?

44. Would you rather choose the power of super speed or the capacity to teleport anyplace instantly?

Funny “Would You Rather” Questions for Couples

45. Would you rather always wear a huge foam finger or a clown wig?

46. Would you rather only be able to communicate through interpretive dance or have to talk in rhyme all the time?

47. Would you rather be a chatty parrot who never stops gossiping or a pet dino that continuously makes mayhem?

48. Would you rather always have to wear swim fins in public or have to wear a chicken suit to every formal event?

49. Would you rather have confetti fly out whenever you laugh or have your own personal soundtrack play anytime you go into a room?

50. Would you rather only be able to eat from a dog dish or be forced to eat every meal with your hands?

51. Would you rather want to have permanently a clown nose or a clown face?

52. Would you rather spend a week wearing inside-out clothing or have to wear a onesie every day?

53. Which would you like to have, the capacity to make any cuisine taste like your favorite dish or the magical ability to always get the perfect parking spot?

54. Whose voice would you rather have for the rest of your life: Mickey Mouse or Yoda from Star Wars?

55. Would you rather have an endless supply of pizza or an endless supply of chocolate?

56. Would you rather have the ability to speak with inanimate items that whine all the time or the ability to speak with animals who insult you?

57. Would you rather put on a huge sombrero on your head or wear clown shoes every day?

58. Would you rather attend formal gatherings wearing a gorilla costume or a chicken costume every day?

59. Would you rather sneeze at the mention of your name or have a persistent itch that you can never scratch?

60. Would you rather have the capacity to always know the funniest joke to tell at any given time or the magical ability to always retrieve your misplaced keys?

61. Would you rather always have a popcorn kernel lodged in your teeth or a constant ice cream headache?

62. Would you rather have a personal chef who only makes odd and strange food or a personal jester that follows you about and cracks jokes?

63. Which would you rather have to wear for a year: a huge red clown nose or a brilliant green wig?

64. Would you rather have the capacity to transform into a huge balloon or the ability to speak like a chipmunk?

65. Would you rather your sneeze sound like a foghorn or your laugh sound like a cackling witch?

66. Would you rather have a magic wand that can only produce goofy noises or a magic carpet that sings show tunes all the time?

67. Would you rather be a parrot that mockingly repeats everything you say or a pet monkey who continually mimics you?

68. Would you rather always have your clothing on backward or have to wear mismatched shoes every day?

69. Would you rather have the ability to make any dish taste like bacon or the ability to make anything transform into a rubber duck on command?

“Would You Rather” Questions for Married Couples

70. Would you rather have an unplanned adventure or a well-organized vacation?

71. Would you rather have a lavish wedding or a quick elopement?

72. Would you rather have a romantic evening in the town or a quiet evening at home?

73. Would you rather prefer a regular movie night or a game night?

74. Would you rather have a loving letter or a surprise gift?

75. Would you rather prefer a night of dancing or a night spent observing the stars?

76. Would you rather prefer to have a joint bank account or an individual account?

77. Would you rather prefer to pursue individual interests or a joint hobby?

78. Would you rather have a monthly weekend getaway or a weekly date night?

79. Would you rather be married to someone who consistently forgets birthdays or anniversaries?

80. Would you rather always communicate in song or dance everywhere you go?

81. Would you rather have the capacity to read minds or teleport?

82. Would you rather have the ability to fly or invisibility?

83. Would you rather have a beachfront home or a mountaintop cabin?

84. Would you rather have the ability to control fire or water?

85. Would you rather choose to dance with forward steps or backward moonwalks?

86. Would you rather have a lavish cruise or an impromptu road trip?

87. Which would you rather do for a date night: a live performance or a comedy sketch?

88. Would you rather have a weekend walk or a weekly movie marathon?

89. Would you rather have a surprise weekend away or a gift at home?

90. Would you rather prefer a family get-together in a cabin or a yacht booze party?

Best “Would You Rather” Questions for Couples

91. Would you rather have a spouse who always tells you what you want to hear or one who is always honest, even if it hurts your feelings?

92. Would you rather have a companion who always knows how to make you laugh or a spouse who listens attentively?

93. Would you rather prefer a companion who enjoys watching films together on the couch or one who enjoys trying new outside activities?

94. Would you rather choose a partner who is constantly willing to try something new or someone who establishes a feeling of stability and routine?

95. Would you rather have a partner who prepares lavish, life-changing experiences or one who pleasantly surprises you with small, meaningful notes?

96. Which quality do you value more in a partner: great communication skills or great problem-solving skills?

97. Which spouse do you prefer: one who knows how to make huge romantic gestures or one who is an expert at peaceful conflict resolution?

98. Would you rather have a companion who is excellent with kids or a mate who is fantastic with animals?

99. Would you rather choose a partner who encourages your goofy and lighthearted side or one who is always up for deep, philosophical conversations?

100. Would you rather have a spouse who is your best friend and confidant or a partner who surprises you frequently but keeps mostly to himself?

101. Would you rather achieve all of your career goals but have no time for family or have all the time for family but not achieve everything you want to at work?

Conclusion

These "Would You Rather” questions for couples encourage open communication and strengthen bonds by ranging from lighthearted and humorous options to more introspective ones. Share these intriguing questions with your friends, family, or other couples to stimulate great and meaningful conversations and build unforgettable experiences.

So plunge into the world of "Would You Rather" questions to uncover a gold mine of hilarity, surprises, and improved communication in your relationship. Also, share this collection of relationship questions with your partner and embark on a path of delight.

