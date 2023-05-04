115 Heartfelt “You Are My Everything” Quotes to Express Love

Love can be tough to articulate, but there are ways to convey your emotions without holding back. Sometimes, a simple expression of adoration is all it takes to make your significant other feel truly valued and cherished. That's where “you are my everything” quotes come in - they allow you to communicate your love in a meaningful and poetic way, bringing you closer together as a couple.

Whether you're searching for quotes to share with the love of your life, or want to express how you feel about a long-distance relationship, these 115 romantic “you are my everything” quotes will add to that love and ensure your relationship grows stronger, creating a bond that will never be broken. So take some time to explore our list of beautiful quotes, and use them to deepen your bond with the one you adore.

25 Best Love “You Are My Everything” Quotes

1. We met by fate; becoming friends was a conscious choice, and falling in love was an irresistible compulsion.

2. You’re the essence of my existence — the core of my being. Without you, there is no world.

3. Your beauty is unparalleled, and I treasure every moment I spend with you.

4. Even if my heart ceases to beat, my soul will continue to long for you because you’re my everything.

5. You’re my beacon of light and the greatest inspiration for my life. You’re my everything.

6. Our love for each other is unparalleled; you’re a precious being to me, my most prized possession.

7. The magic between us can never be denied. You are my closest companion and forever will be my everything.

8. My love, you’re one of a kind, the source of my life, my one and only.

9. We have a connection that transcends boundaries, and what binds us together is more than just fate.

10. You are the steady ground I rely on, my sturdy wall and faithful companion.

11. I was lost in the confusion of life until I met you. With you, I finally found the missing meaning of life.

12. You, the most amazing person I know, showed me my true potential and strengths.

13. You, my dear, filled the void I had unknowingly within myself, filling my world with a greater sense of hope and ambition.

14. My beloved one, you made my world feel so alive. You gave me a secure feeling and showed me that life has much more to offer.

15. The meaning of life became more clear to me as I traveled through each new day with you.

16. I didn't have to travel anywhere to see the world because I found my world with you.

17. You give me strength in times of weakness and believe in me in the moments where I cannot. You are my rock.

18. It felt as if my love for you shone so bright that the light had reflected the very stars and filled the darkest of nights with sparkles of hope.

19. Your love and kindness towards me can only be described as worth melting for.

20. You had the most patience with me and saw my true beauty when I could not see it myself.

21. I want to thank you for the way you love and accept me with all my faults and traits without judgement or assumption.

22. Every breath I take, you will be the air that feeds my life and will always be my everything.

23. I wake up every morning to see you because your presence is my reason to live.

24. The depths of my heart are filled with gratitude for the honor of being your favorite person.

25. When I gaze into your eyes, I am transported to a magical place where nothing else matters but our bliss.

25 Heart-Touching “You Are My Life, My Everything” Quotes

1. My emotions overflow in a cascade of unconditional love for you.

2. It feels like I have the world in my hands when you’re in my arms. My heart cannot be any happier.

3. Every part of my body and soul is devoted to loving you, from the way your soulful eyes shine in the sun to the way you keep on charming me with your compassionate heart.

4. My love for you knows no bounds. If you lived a hundred years, I would gladly live a day less than that to spend one more time in your loving embrace.

5. The feeling of your hands in mine and hearing your voice gives me a sense that life will last forever.

6. If I had the ability, I would strive to show to you the worth that you possess in my life, to reveal how important you are to me.

7. Nobody knows me like you, and you are my only source of comfort when things are tough.

8. Having you here with me is like a dream come true.

9. Every touch, and every look and even the sound of your name, fills me with love.

10. The warmth of your embrace and the joy that comes when you laugh, love, and live, fills me with a sense of inner peace.

11. I find my inspiration in your presence, and I am captivated by the luminosity that your being brings to my life.

12. Your lips, your words, and the emotion they generate leave me in a bliss I never imagined could exist.

13. Your eyes hold so much enchantment, and the sight of them fills me with an admiration that never ceases to amaze me.

14. You are precious to me and the most radiant person in my world.

15. You bring a spark to my heart every day, and without you I cannot think or function properly.

16. You are the sole focus of my world, and being in your presence is truly heavenly.

17. Even if we're apart, you are still close to my heart. The memories I keep of you become the building blocks that give me strength.

18. My dream has become a reality since you entered my life, and everything feels indescribably special.

19. In the security of your embrace, I can see beyond the here and now, and it gives me a certainty that our connection will never be severed.

20. No matter where I may roam, I won't forget the importance of you, my love. Your being in my life is my greatest gift.

21. A calmness of heart and soul encompasses me, and I can express that best by holding you close to me, now and forever.

22. There's no predicting what lies ahead, but I'll stay by your side, for you are the air that I breathe, my one and only.

23. The universe was full of countless people, yet I feel so blessed to have found you as my true love.

24. My love for you is beyond measure, as you give purpose to my life and all I strive for.

25. You are the reason for everything, my whole world and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

25 “You Are My Everything” Quotes for Him

1. You are my stars and moon every night. You are my everything, handsome!

2. I will keep showing my love to you all the time, from today, tomorrow, and beyond.

3. You make the worst situations feel better; you truly mean the world to me.

4. In this chaotic world, you make me feel safe and protected. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be than in your arms, my love.

5.My attraction to you intensifies with each passing moment, whether I am awake or asleep.

6. I will keep loving you till the end of time.

7. Before I found you, my life felt incomplete, dull and dark. Now, with you, everything seems much brighter and more vibrant.

8. Without you, I feel incomplete. You are the final piece to the puzzle that my life is.

9. No matter how difficult things get, you will keep me warm and protected.

10. You have allowed me to experience an incomparable kind of love, one that I can never find anywhere else.

11. Whenever the day becomes too harsh and daunting, your tender smile guides me and restores my spirits.

12. You are my safe place, the sanctuary of tranquillity, and the greatest source of comfort.

13. You bring me so much joy and help me understand what true love really is.

14. Love has only one meaning for me and that is you and your boundless love.

15. You add such excitement to my mundane life; your presence means everything to me.

16. You are my hope, strength, and inspiration; you are my world. I love you forever.

17. You are my fragrance, my sunshine, and my rainbow - you are all the beautiful things in my life.

18. Our relationship is magical, and I cannot imagine my life without you.

19. Your support and hugs always encourage me to rise.

20. You make my world better, so I am so grateful.

21. As time passes, my love for you only continues to blossom – it feels like I’m falling in love with you anew, my everything.

22. My dreams are a reality when I'm with you. You are everything to me.

23. Even when I turn old and grey, you'll remain the only person I will always love unconditionally.

24. Every day, I fall more in love with you, and it's as if we keep falling in love again and over.

25. I thought angels didn't exist until the day I met you.

25 “You Are My Everything” Quotes for Her

1. You are the beloved life partner of my dreams and the reason behind my heartbeats.

2. My love, if only I could make you read my mind and show how much I think of you.

3. My love for you is as vast and deep as the ocean. Thank you for being my everything.

4. You make me feel special, the lady of my dreams and the one who is everything I need.

5. Wherever I am with you is my favorite place in the world; it is a blessing from God.

6. My accomplishments, goals, and dreams mean nothing when I think about the amount of love you give me.

7. I love you, my angel, and I strive to be the best version of myself to show you how much I care.

8. You are the miracle of my life, the one who makes me complete.

9. Without any uncertainty, I am deeply in love with you.

10. You are my everything, and I promise to be with you forever, my lady love.

11. You are the melody and rhythm to the songs of my life.

12. When my sky turns dark, and it feels like the stars are no longer twinkling, your love helps me to find a sparkle in the darkness.

13. Even though the words I use might be simple, the emotions I feel for you are profound.

14. I love you just like how blood flows in my veins. I can’t stop it or turn it off.

15. Your never-ending support is the only thing that has helped me stay positive throughout it all.

16. You are my sun, and my love for you forever burns brightly.

17. You've showered my heart with love and happiness, something I could have only wished for.

18. I want you to listen to my heartbeat; the tempo quickens with each beat when you're around, my lady love.

19. It's comforting to know that whatever happens in life, you will be there to make it a bit easier to face.

20. You are the one person that makes the world a brighter and better place for me.

21. I feel dizzy with love when I'm around you, and being with you fills me with joy and passion.

22. You have been my strength, my source of guidance and my inspiration, and I owe who I am today to you.

23. You've filled my world with a special kind of happiness I had never imagined.

24. I deeply admire and value everything that you give me, as well as your immense being.

25. No matter how difficult things get, I will never cease to appreciate our bond.

15 “You Are My Everything” Short Quotes

1. I give you my heart, my dear. You mean the world to me, and I love you deeply.

2. I feel blessed that we found each other among the millions of people in this world.

3. My dearest love, couldn’t be happier that I have you in my life. You’re everything to me.

4. You make me so happy that nothing can compare to the feeling.

5. Every time I look at you, it's like all of my worries disappear, as I am sure of your unconditional love.

6. The moment you kissed me, I truly grasped what life is about.

7. Our relationship is full of love, joy and obstacles - but no matter the circumstances, I know I will always have you.

8. You're my closest companion, a wise counselor, and the light that guides my way.

9. Each day spent with you is better than any other day I’ve had.

10. I thank you from my heart for the bright and amazing life that I now have.

11. All the days without you have been extremely difficult. I want to be with you always.

12. Your smile alone is enough to take me to the most wonderful places.

13. With you by my side, I feel like all my anxieties dissipate, and in you, I find my home.

14. The moment you uttered those three magical words, I felt my entire body shiver. It meant everything to me.

15. Without your presence, I don’t know how I would ever go on. I will keep you close to me - forever and always.

Conclusion

When you're madly in love with your significant other, the words “I love you” might not feel enough to express the depth of your affection. From tender physical gestures to heartfelt acts of kindness, there's no shortage of ways to show how much your special someone means to you. But when you want to make your love resonate beyond time and space, delve into the magic of creative expressions. Let your passion flow with our collection of 115 mesmerizing "you are my everything" quotes and let your soulmate know the expanse of your adoration. Find the words that embody the essence of your bond and ignite the spark of your relationship.

