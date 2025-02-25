Rihanna Opens Up About the Struggles of Balancing Motherhood And Career: 'The Self-guilt Is Real!'

It is no surprise that Robyn Fenty aka Rihanna the legendary singer, is a successful entrepreneur and a devoted mother of two sons with her own set of struggles. As the Hollywood star navigates through enormous personal and professional commitments, she frequently finds maintaining a work-life balance challenging and overwhelming.

Rihanna has always been candid about her demanding career, motherhood experiences, and mental health status. It is also true that every decision she makes in life revolves around her sons, RZA and Riot. When away from kids, she often experiences ‘mom guilt’. Due to her hectic schedule and business ventures, she finds herself guilty of missing her kids’ milestones. Read on to know the real-life struggles of the Barbadian singer.

Rihanna Opens Up About Struggling to Balance Work and Motherhood

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Lift Me Up singer said, “Every decision I make revolves around them, but everything that I do that I love, robs me from them.” Being stuck in such a scenario makes her resentful, leaving behind a sense of self-guilt.

On a personal level, the Umbrella singer hates letting others down. However, after welcoming her first son, RZA, in May 2022, and her second, Riot, in August 2023, she realized she’s often letting herself down. Determined to change this, she strives to balance her passions with being present for her children. She believes that finding work-life synergy will help alleviate her feelings of guilt and self-doubt.

Come what may, the most loved artist attempts to create a harmonious balance of motherhood and professional responsibilities. Ahead of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, she stated, “When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.” The Grammy Award-winning artist also confessed that the constant push and pull makes it difficult for her to be fully present in the moment. However, as one of the most influential musicians in the world, she keeps on juggling work and motherhood.

Rihanna truly embodies the struggles of a working mother. Her experiences serve as a reminder that even the most renowned celebrities struggle to maintain a daily work-life balance. As the superstar continues to navigate the complexities of motherhood and her career, she remains committed to prioritizing her well-being. Her journey reminds one to stay flexible yet strong-headed to achieve a harmonious synergy between work and life.

